Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa City, Iowa
Record: 7-4 (5-3 Big Ten)
Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 24th season
Point Differential: +3.9
Special Teams Ratings: 6th, 13th
Overview
Against all odds, Iowa has rebounded from a laughable start to reach the doorstep of its second-straight trip to the Big Ten Championship. Nebraska, once again, stands in the way of the Hawkeyes’ path to Indianapolis.
After the lows of scoring seven points in each of their first two games and losing to Ohio State by 44 a month later, the Hawkeyes have rebounded to win their past four games. That’s a stretch that includes victories over solid Big Ten West foes Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota, a pair of them coming on the road and two coming by two touchdowns or more. It’s a team that faced clamors for a coaching change less than a month ago but found its stride at the right time, as this program is wont to do.
The story of Iowa football, this season in particular, starts and ends with the disparity between its offense and defense. With a near-average offense, the Hawkeyes could be a College Football Playoff contender. Unfortunately for Iowa, it rates second-to-last nationally in both total offense and first downs.
Quarterback Spencer Petras continues a trend of mediocre quarterbacks the Huskers have faced this year. Nebraska hasn't played anyone better than Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel or Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, the latter of whom they faced a month and a half ago. Petras has started for three seasons, surpassing 1,500 passing yards in each of them but never hitting 2,000. With two or three games remaining, he may finally hit that mark this year, but he has thrown fewer touchdowns — five compared to five interceptions — and has been sacked way more than in years past.
The Hawkeyes also may not have a running back as good as any of the three Wisconsin recently brought to Lincoln. It took nearly half the season, but Iowa finally found its top back for the present and perhaps future in Kaleb Johnson. The true freshman nearly tallied a combined 300 yards between successive games against Northwestern and Purdue before a more modest total of 100 yards since then against Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Iowa is very balanced between the run and pass — certainly more so than the last handful of Husker opponents. Senior Nico Ragaini returns as the top receiver, but classmate Sam LaPorta is the top target and probably the best tight end in the Big Ten, although he suffered a leg injury last weekend and is not listed in Iowa’s latest depth chart. The offensive line’s issues underscore the ineptitude on that side of the ball. Iowa ranks 111th in fewest sacks allowed, even worse than Nebraska, and 110th in fewest tackles for loss allowed. That may provide a chance for Nebraska’s touted edge rushers to finally shine through.
Iowa boasts the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense, but it’s just fourth in the Big Ten. Still, the Hawkeyes may have the conference’s best defense as their incompetent offense often holds them back. Iowa boasts playmakers at all three levels, is stout against both the pass and run and rarely allows big plays. After all, this unit allows the fewest 20+ yard pass plays allowed and the third fewest 20+ yard run plays. Edge rushers Joe Evans and Lukas Van Ness make life difficult for Big Ten quarterbacks, Jack Campbell and Seth Benson are among the best linebacker combos in college football, and Cooper DeJean, Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather anchor a ball-hawking secondary.
The Hawkeyes can also point to a rare level of discipline as a reason for success. They have an elite special teams unit headlined by punter Tory Taylor and lead the Big Ten in lowest penalty yardage.
Players to Watch
Campbell — Among the nation’s top linebackers, he may not quite reach his milestone of 140 tackles from last year, but the senior Iowa native already has over 100 this season and added a forced fumble and interception last weekend.
Moss — Another in-state athlete and an All-American with 11 career interceptions, Moss has been quieter this season, earning his first pick of the year just two weeks ago. But he’s tied for third in the Big Ten with 10 pass breakups and will be hungry for his second takeaway of the season.
DeJean — He’s taken the mantle of being the latest playmaking Hawkeye defensive back, breaking onto the scene with four interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He also ranks third on the team in tackles.
Numbers to Know
3 — The Huskers and Hawkeyes are tied in kicks and punts blocked as each boasts a few. The Hawkeyes flipped the momentum in this matchup last year with a blocked punt and have forged a reputation for defensive and special teams scores. Nebraska at least appears better suited to make a surprise play of its own this year.
113th — One chink in Iowa’s defensive armor may be its fourth down defense. The Hawkeyes rate 113th in conversion percentage, allowing opponents to convert nearly two-thirds of the time. That’s over a large sample size too, as Iowa is tied for 23rd in amount of opponent attempts. Don’t expect Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph to be conservative in what is perhaps his last game at the helm.
13 — Van Ness and Evans both have 13 sacks apiece over the past two seasons with exactly seven last season and six in this campaign. Sacks are difficult to predict, but there’s a decent chance each reaches last year’s margin on Friday. Even crazier still, they tied with 33 tackles last season and are within five of each other now.
The Other Side(line)
I interviewed a student journalist at the opposing campus newspaper — The Daily Iowan’s assistant sports editor Chris Werner — to get his thoughts on the matchup. The conversation has been condensed.
How can Nebraska exploit Iowa’s defense?
“There really aren’t any weak spots. I think the quick passing game would be the way to go, because the defensive line is usually good against the run, and the backs are pretty good deep in coverage. So intermediate passes, and they also have to try to get the linebackers going the wrong way with some misdirection.”
Who’s the biggest x-factor for Iowa in this game?
“Probably Cooper DeJean. He plays all over the field from the defensive backfield. He will probably return punts too. And Petras obviously in the passing game; he needs to not turn the ball over.”
What would have to happen for Nebraska to win this game?
“It would have to be a really clean game for Nebraska turnover-wise, and they would have to turn Petras over. If Nebraska can force turnovers and give itself short fields, because Iowa’s offense usually scores points off short fields and has shown that it really struggles with those long fields.”