Colorado Buffaloes
Boulder, Colorado
Record: 1-0
Coach: Deion Sanders, first season
Point Differential: +3
Opponent Overview
What a difference one offseason can make. The 2022 Colorado Buffaloes were one of, if not the worst, Power Five team in the country. A year later, they’re national media darlings after beating the championship runners-up on the road — the Deion Sanders effect.
If they weren’t already must-see TV, the Buffaloes’ week one win over Texas Christian University shot them up to No. 22 in the AP poll. As 21-point underdogs, they outlasted the Horned Frogs in a 45-42 shootout that saw six lead changes in the second half. Without overreacting to a week one result, it seems all but certain Colorado will surpass its season win total over/under of 3.5.
Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders and sophomore two-way sensation Travis Hunter placed themselves squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation with their week one performances. Shedeur Sanders threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter played 139 snaps on both sides of the ball, hauling in 119 receiving yards and snagging a red zone interception. Questions remain about the validity of TCU’s defense, but regardless, it was about as impressive a result as Deion Sanders could have hoped for in week one.
Hunter garnered all of the headlines after the victory, but Colorado had three more pass-catchers tally over 100 receiving yards. Led by Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes’ passing attack looks to be one of the most explosive units in the country.
It’s a good thing they can air it out because their run game looked anemic at best in week one. Colorado averaged just 1.6 yards per carry in the victory, with sophomore running back Sy’veon Wilkerson leading the team with only 45 yards. Former four-star freshman running back Dylan Edwards made a huge impact with five receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns, but he only rushed for 24 yards on six carries.
Given the high-scoring nature of the TCU game, it’s hard to count out the Buffaloes’ run game just yet. But they will need to establish a more balanced attack going forward, especially against Nebraska’s defense. After week one, the Blackshirts rank 21st nationally in yards per play allowed with 3.64. Colorado, in comparison, rattled off 6.98 yards per play against TCU. That’s partially because of how heavily the Buffaloes leaned toward the pass. They threw the ball 47 times, compared to just 34 rushes, and were far more efficient through the air.
However, Colorado’s offensive brilliance may have overshadowed their struggles on defense. The Buffaloes have allowed the eighth-most yards per game nationally thus far. If not for two goalline interceptions, including an incredible diving grab by Hunter, Colorado may have given up 60 points. Its run defense looked particularly porous, allowing TCU to rush for 262 yards on 7.1 yards per carry. The Buffaloes will need to shore up their front seven if they hope to stop Nebraska, which ran the ball on 66% of its week one snaps.
Deion Sanders’ squad enters the renewed Nebraska rivalry game with much more momentum. If they can find a way to block out the noise and national hype, the Buffaloes are well-suited to outpace Nebraska offensively. But should the Huskers find a way to slow them down, expect another down-to-the-wire matchup like both schools saw last week.
Players to Watch
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. — Travis Hunter would be the easy answer here, but Horn Jr. flew under the radar after his spectacular week one performance. The 5-foot-10 University of South Florida transfer hauled in 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against TCU. Nebraska’s secondary will have its hands full this week.
Running back Sy'veon Wilkerson — Wilkerson had an underwhelming first outing as a Buffalo, despite getting a majority of the carries. His success this week may determine whether Colorado can control the game script against a stout defensive unit. Nebraska held Minnesota to 2.2 yards per carry in week one, and Colorado averaged even less than that at 1.6. Wilkerson, among others, will need to step up if the Buffaloes hope to be less one-dimensional.
Linebacker Marvin Ham II — As one of the few carryovers from the old regime, Ham II tied for a team-high 10 tackles in week one. The junior will be instrumental in slowing down Nebraska’s run game, especially when junior quarterback Jeff Sims takes off.
Numbers to know
0 — Colorado didn’t sack TCU sophomore quarterback Chandler Morris in the season opener. The Buffaloes will need to get after Sims and force him to make poor decisions like he did against Minnesota. He’ll have a better chance to hurt Colorado on the ground if they let him get comfortable.
160 — The number of combined snaps during the Colorado and TCU matchup. That’s 35 more than the 125 snaps that Nebraska played during its opener. The Buffaloes are one of the highest-tempo teams in the country, a stark contrast to the rough-nosed, physical style that Matt Rhule’s Huskers operate under. Saturday will be a completely new test for both teams.
35 — Despite an overhauled roster and coaching staff, Colorado stayed disciplined in their first game. The Buffaloes committed just six penalties for 35 yards, an impressive number given the amount of downs they played. Nebraska can’t allow penalties to take points off the board again should it have any hope of spoiling Sanders’ home opener.
The Other Side(line)
I interviewed a student journalist at the opposing campus newspaper — The CU Independent's Griffin Dreifaldt— to get his thoughts on the matchup. The conversation has been condensed.
What is Colorado's biggest weakness, and how can Nebraska exploit it?
“I think it's Colorado's D line. The run game [defense] did a pretty bad job against TCU. So I think if Nebraska can run the ball they can expose that. Just try to find some open lanes in the run game.”
Who is the biggest X-factor for Colorado in this matchup?
“I feel like people think it's Travis Hunter, but on the offense I think it's Jimmy Horn. He had, not a quiet game, but he dropped a touchdown. I think he’ll have a bigger game this week.”
Do you expect Colorado to have another huge offensive outing?
“I feel like they have an explosive offense, but in that TCU game, the defense didn’t get many stops so they were kind of forced to put up [six] touchdowns. I think it'll be less points than last week but still probably three or four touchdowns."