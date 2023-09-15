Joseph Maier, senior sports editor: Nebraska 20, Northern Illinois 7
This is a must-win for Nebraska. After beginning the season with a challenging two-game stretch, the Huskers finally get to play in Memorial Stadium against an inferior opponent. I think they’ll take advantage of the opportunity.
Northern Illinois is by no means a pushover but lacks the explosiveness to pull off an upset. Many point to last year’s Georgia Southern loss as reason for alarm, but the Huskies don’t have the high-flying offense necessary to overcome a home crowd under the lights. I expect them to struggle putting points on the board. Their offense has compiled two poor outings against defenses that pale in comparison to the Blackshirts.
Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi doesn’t bring much in terms of a downfield pass attack, and the Huskies are averaging just 2.79 yards per carry on the ground. Nebraska has its own mind-boggling issues on offense but likely won’t need more than two touchdowns to win this one. Northern Illinois only scored 11 points in last week’s loss to FCS program Southern Illinois and didn’t look special offensively in a week one upset over Boston College. Expect Nebraska’s defense to eat against the worst offense they’ve faced thus far.
Regardless of who suits up at quarterback, I think the Huskers’ offense will find its groove on Saturday. They’re not going to pour it on, but a comfortable win will be a step in the right direction. Neither Minnesota nor Colorado was able to slow down the Huskers’ run game, so I expect them to run the ball early and often to build a lead. Northern Illinois’ defense is good enough to stick around, but they won’t be able to possess the ball for 36 minutes like they’re used to.
If Nebraska finds a way to lose this one, I’ll have serious concerns for this coaching staff. But, for now, they get a chance to redeem themselves after an 0-2 start.
Marissa Kraus, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 24, Northern Illinois 10
Despite Nebraska’s 36-14 loss to Colorado last Saturday, I'm still expecting Nebraska to beat Northern Illinois this week.
There are many areas of needed improvement for the Huskers, but there were also positives that came out of last week's faceoff with the Buffaloes. Notably, their defense, which has been electric in both games of the season. The Blackshirts showed their competitive prowess that stopped Colorado’s run and pressured quarterback Shedeur Sanders well. Sure, Colorado's offense was able to rack up points in the fourth, but that's largely due to Nebraska's secondary seeing so much time on the field thanks to a series of Nebraska turnovers and fumbles.
The Husker defense has the numbers to show for its efforts, recording 11 sacks in two games, with eight coming against Colorado. Nebraska’s 5.5 sacks per game currently leads the nation, and its eight tackles for loss per game ranks second in the Big Ten. The Huskers' rushing defense average of 56.5 yards per game ranks second in the Big Ten and eighth nationally. Northern Illinois’ offense is unlikely to pose a huge threat, so I expect Nebraska's defense to continue the dominance that we’ve seen them display.
As everyone knows, the offense is a different story. I don’t need to recount the woes that we've seen on that side of the ball. Despite Sims' not-so-stellar performance that resulted in even more turnovers for Nebraska, he is still expected to be the starting quarterback as long as his left ankle injury recovers before Saturday. The experienced and physical Huskie defense will not be easily exploited, so fans will have to hope that offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has worked out the kinks.
Even so, the Northern Illinois offense has faced similar challenges, such as turning over the ball three times in their 14-11 home loss to FCS school Southern Illinois last Saturday. Paired with a weak rushing attack, averaging 1.9 yards per carry against Southern Illinois, they will certainly face a challenge with Nebraska’s secondary.
Being in front of a home crowd for the first time this season will serve as extra motivation for the Huskers. They need to prove to fans that they are better than what they've shown so far, with hopes that Saturday’s game will serve as a reset on the season. Historically, Nebraska has done well in home openers, winning the past four. A win in Memorial Stadium could revitalize Husker Nation’s faith in Matt Rhule and company to turn the program around.
Anthony Rubek, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 27, Northern Illinois 17
After two games in hostile road environments, I think the Huskers will finally get in the win column in front of their home crowd.
With the status of junior quarterback Jeff Sims up in the air, quarterback Heinrich Haarberg could be up next with many fans wanting the sophomore to get a chance. Playing against a Group of Five team may be beneficial to either player as Sims would have a chance to bounce back from two subpar performances while Haarberg would get great in-game experience to prepare him for the Big Ten slate if called on.
While Northern Illinois already has a Power 5 win over Boston College, it also has a loss to FCS Southern Illinois where its offense put up 11 points. The Huskies' offense may be worse than the Huskers at the moment struggling in both aspects. Much to Nebraska’s liking, Northern Illinois’ run game has been nonexistent so far, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Blackshirts' run defense has had a stellar start, holding their opponents to only 56.5 rushing yards a game.
Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi has experience against Nebraska dating all the way back to 2018 when he played for Michigan State. Despite a lengthy career, Lombardi has had a shaky start to the 2023 campaign, throwing one touchdown to three interceptions. With the Huskers likely to shut down the run, much of the Huskies' success will rely on Lombardi’s arm. Chasing after him is a pass rush that leads the nation in sacks with guys like freshman defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt already looking like stars. Mix that with a solid Nebraska secondary and home-field advantage, Lombardi will be in for a long night.
While Sims has been incompetent as a passer and Haarberg’s arm is unproven, the Huskers' offense faces another favorable matchup in the running game. Northern Illinois allows 109.5 rushing yards a game, a great sign for a Nebraska offense that thrives on the ground. Sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is coming off a career-high in yards and carries against Colorado while junior running back Rahmir Johnson made plays in his own right. Sims’ ability to run amid an ankle injury may be a question mark, but Haarberg has shown to be a tough runner in his small sample size, averaging 8.5 yards a carry.
I don’t expect a perfect game from Nebraska, but I think that the favorable matchups added with a rowdy Memorial Stadium will be enough for the Huskers to get the first win of the Matt Rhule era.