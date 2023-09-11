BOULDER, CO - What's it like to watch Nebraska lose to Colorado among 2,000 Husker fans?
On Saturday, I experienced it at one of the Husker tailgates in Boulder, and it was about how you would expect.
At first, it was a picture-perfect morning set up to have a fairytale ending. It was a beautiful sunny day in Boulder, Colorado, and you could feel the anticipation, excitement and, most of all, hope.
This tailgate was full of the Nebraska fandom, a sea of red wearing Husker gear with corn hats and colored beads. Chants of “Go Big Red” filled the outdoor space, and a line to the Runza stand was already forming in the early hours of the morning.
There was no doubt that Husker fans would show up in Boulder, so it wasn’t a surprise when the volume steadily rose and standing room waned as kick-off grew closer. With no signs of Buffs fans, the Nebraska spirit was alive and well at this Husker tailgate.
The atmosphere outside the stadium where I ventured to for kickoff was a different story. As I was sucked into the crowds at Folsom Field, I was surrounded by fans clad in Buffs gold and black, with peaks of red making up a good portion, too. The crowd was buzzing with the occasional team cheer ringing through the atmosphere. Of course, there was also the occasional trash talk, including the timeless question, “What’s a Cornhusker anyways?”
Despite not being inside the stadium, I could tell the energy was going to be at an all-time high. With the national spotlight on Colorado, this rivalry game just meant more.
Back at the tailgate, it was a rhythm of cheers and groans throughout the first quarter, with fans feeding off of every sliver of hope. When junior quarterback Jeff Sims and the offense began to build momentum in the second quarter, cheers grew louder and strangers became friends as the energy grew. After each sack by Nebraska’s front seven, it was as if the Huskers scored a touchdown.
Nebraska could maybe, just maybe, pull this off.
And then like an egg to a brick wall, that energy and momentum halted as Husker turnovers defined the end of the first half and the Colorado score went up.
“It's not Colorado beating Nebraska — it’s Nebraska beating Nebraska,” one fan lamented.
“Sims sucks. Put Haarberg in!” said another.
By the end of the half, the once-jubilant crowd had grown quiet, and the fans disbursed. They were off to find lunch in hopes of returning to find a new team, or, at least, a better offense.
A new team they did not find. Instead, these Husker fans witnessed what could only be described as a collapse. Despite a fantastic touchdown run by Sims early on, the offense couldn’t put it together. Hope was slowly slipping away and fans increasingly grew frustrated. Instead of high fives, the tailgate was filled with exasperated sighs and hung heads. As Colorado began to run up the score on an exhausted Nebraska defense, the tailgate became a funeral for the Huskers. Eventually, instead of packing in, people began filing out.
When a late touchdown finally came, there weren’t many around to celebrate. After that, it was over, and Husker fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouth.
Even so, Husker fans will continue to show up. After this loss, and the next one, and the one after that.
What keeps them coming back? According to one fan, it’s because that’s just what Nebraska fans do.
“It’s always been about Husker football in Nebraska,” said lifelong Husker fan Dawn Clayton of Tekamah, Nebraska. “We keep being there for the team, hoping for a difference. We aren’t going to stop supporting [Rhule] — we are Big Red.”
The streak of Colorado wins in the rivalry series will continue, with another year of Huskers going home defeated. Questions of “What if…?” and “What now?” haunt fans as an uncertain season awaits. “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are still media darlings, and Matt Rhule is back to the drawing board. It’s not ideal for Husker fans, but will that stop them from supporting their team? No way.
“It makes me sad,” Clayton said. “I know Rhule has a reputation for building up teams and has a lot of positives in that respect, but when? Husker fans are hurting.”