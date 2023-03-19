The Huskers overcame an early injury to senior guard Sam Haiby to win their second-round WNIT game over Northern Iowa, 77-57.
The Huskers’ dominant performance was also fueled by senior guard Jaz Shelley, a first-team All-Big Ten guard who did a little bit of everything for the Huskers. She posted a near triple-double with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The game started off with both teams struggling from the field, as Nebraska missed its first four shots and Northern Iowa missed its first three. The game’s tempo never seemed to slow down, which one would think should be to the Panthers’ preference. Northern Iowa heated up first, going on an 11-2 run in the middle of the first period. The Huskers responded however, finishing the quarter on a 6-1 run capped off by a last-second 3-pointer from Haiby.
The second quarter proved to be a pivotal one for the Huskers as they started the period off by extending their run with a 3-pointer and layup from junior forward Isabelle Bourne. The Huskers saw their momentum stifled by a leg injury to Haiby, who was coming off a season-high 25 points in the previous round against Missouri State. Haiby was helped off the court to the locker room and returned to the sidelines in the second half in street clothes.
The Huskers finished the quarter strong thanks to their defense, nine second-quarter points from Isabelle Bourne and a timely and-one and 3-pointer from freshman guard Callin Hake.
The Huskers’ defense was aggressive all night and caused eight first-half turnovers. This was especially surprising given that Northern Iowa averages the 13th fewest turnovers in the nation. Nebraska’s offense, on the other hand, was able to keep possession of the ball, ending the half with zero turnovers. Nebraska’s ability to force turnovers led to the Huskers getting 12 more shot attempts than Northern Iowa in the half and nine more points off turnovers. That, along with advantages from the free throw line and points in the paint, gave Nebraska a 38-29 lead at the half.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams started the second half with sophomore guard Kendall Moriarty in the lineup to replace the injured Haiby, a decision that saw positive results right away when the second half started with a made 3-pointer from Moriarty. She didn’t stop there, pouring in eight third-quarter points and finishing the game with three steals. Moriarty and Hake helped fill the void left by Haiby, as Nebraska's bench ended up outscoring Northern Iowa’s 18-7.
The second half saw Northern Iowa cool off a bit from behind the arc compared to the first half where both teams tallied six made 3-pointers respectively. To add to the Panthers’ problems, the Huskers were once again on fire on the defensive end as they held the Panthers to an abysmal 37% from the field and 20% from distance.
The Huskers’ defense and role players got them the victory, and they’ll have to carry over their defense and role players’ contributions to advance further in the WNIT. That’s especially true if Haiby’s injury keeps her out of future games.
Nebraska, now 18-14 overall, advances to the WNIT group semifinals — the tournament’s equivalent of the Sweet 16 — and will face the winner of Kansas and Missouri’s Monday matchup.
The time and location of the Huskers’ third WINT game will be announced at a later date.