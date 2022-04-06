In a game so close it came down to the final batter, Nebraska baseball lost to instate rival Omaha 6-5 on Wednesday night.
Early in March, the Huskers played the Mavericks in a two game series, splitting both with each game decided by just one run. Wednesday night’s victory handed the season series to the Mavericks
Freshman pitcher Drew Christo started on the bump for the Huskers after giving up two runs and two hits in only one inning pitched in his last outing against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — which resulted in an infamous 21-4 defeat on March 20.
Unfortunately for Christo, the Mavericks came into the game on a hot streak and teed off on him early in the bottom of the first inning. Senior outfielder Will Hanafan led off with a single to right field, then stole both second and third base during fellow senior outfielder Harrison Denk’s at-bat. Denk then walked, putting runners on the corners early for heavy-hitting sophomore infielder Mike Boeve.
Boeve had two home runs earlier in the season against the Huskers, and kept his foot on the pedal with a shot up the middle, scoring Hanafan from third to give the Mavericks an early 1-0 lead.
During the ensuing at-bat, Boeve stole second base after another passed ball from Christo behind freshman Josh Caron at catcher, a struggle early for Nebraska.
After a strike out from Christo, Mavericks sophomore infielder Eddie Satisky doubled to right center field, clearing the bases to push the lead up to 3-0 after one inning of play.
In the third inning, the Huskers found some life at the plate.
Senior left fielder Cam Chick found his way onto first base due to a throwing error from Boeve at third on a ground ball, followed by a walk from sophomore third baseman Max Anderson.
With both men on base, senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt grounded into sophomore second baseman Cam Frederick, and things quickly went out of control.
Frederick chose to throw to sophomore shortstop Devin Hurdle, who made a tough play at second to get Anderson out while Chick scored from third during the confusion. Nebraska baseball manager Will Bolt, who strongly disagreed with the call at second due to replay showing Hurdle potentially bobbling the ball at second base, then stormed onto the field to confront the umpire behind the plate. However, he seemed to want no part of Bolt’s complaining, turning back to sit behind the plate instead of giving Bolt the time of day.
In the end, the Huskers got one run back in the third inning, with the score sitting at 3-1 in favor of the Mavericks. Freshman pitcher Jaxon Brockett came on to relieve Christo after the second inning, and Brockett threw two straight scoreless innings for the Huskers with the score still 3-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Mavericks pushed a run across in their half of the fifth but left the bases loaded after junior center fielder Luke Sartori made a falling grab at the warning track, keeping the Huskers within fighting distance down 4-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Maverick senior left fielder Jack Lombardi singled right up the middle and was brought in to score by Hurdle on a double down the left field line, increasing the lead to 5-1.
Lombardi came up to the plate again in the seventh for the Mavericks and again recorded a hit as he doubled down the right field line, scoring sophomore designated hitter Noah Greise from second with the score now 6-1.
Nebraska needed a response badly to avoid complete disaster, and it got one in the top of the eighth inning.
Anderson led off the inning with a double to left field and was followed up by back-to-back groundouts from Everitt and freshman outfielder Garrett Anglim. With two outs in the inning, Caron cracked a hard ground ball to Hurdle at shortstop who made a bad throw to first base, scoring Anderson and putting Caron safely on first.
In the ensuing at-bat, Sartori walked, putting two men on for senior first baseman Colby Gomes. Gomes came up big with a three-run home run over Lombardi’s head in left field, cutting the deficit to 6-5.
Sophomore pitcher Emmett Olson came in to relieve the Huskers in the bottom of the eighth inning and came out unscathed. Headed to the top of the ninth, Nebraska needed to score to keep the game rolling down one run.
Anderson found his way onto first base via a walk to lead off for the Huskers and was advanced to second by Eveirtt on a single to right field. With two runners on, Anglim grounded out but Caron came through with a walk to load the bases for Sartori.
Sartori fought his way to a full count against Maverick sophomore pitcher Harrison Kreiling but eventually struck out on a high fastball, putting Gomes at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, still down a run.
Despite leading the comeback effort with his homerun in the eighth inning, Gomes could not deliver again for the Huskers, as he struck out swinging to end a wild comeback attempt.
The loss pushes the Huskers to 12-15 overall on the season and 5-8 on the road.
Next up, the Huskers play at home in Haymarket Park on Friday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a three-game weekend series. First pitch for Friday’s contest is at 6:35 p.m. and the game can be watched on Big Ten Network Plus.