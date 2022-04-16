Nebraska baseball finished its four-game series against BYU on Saturday, losing to the Cougars 4-3. The loss to BYU gives the Cougars a 3-1 series win, with the only Husker win coming on Thursday.
The series continued according to script with a distinct offensive struggle afflicting both teams.
Sophomore infielder Brock Watkins singled in the top of the first inning for the Cougars’ first hit of the ballgame, with nothing else going in the inning.
In the bottom of the frame, senior left fielder Cam Chick cranked a solo shot to right field for the first at-bat of the game for the Huskers, giving them an early 1-0 lead.
The Cougars could not answer in the top of the second as Husker freshman pitcher Jackson Brockett retired the side.
In the Cougars’ half of the third, freshman catcher Mason Strong singled to center field but Brockett cleaned up the next three batters to end the half inning with the Huskers up 1-0.
Freshman first baseman Jack Steil then ignited the crowd with a home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the third inning, the second solo shot of the day for the Huskers, as Nebraska took a 2-0 lead. The Huskers also forced two walks in the inning but could not bring in any more runners.
Brockett once again ended the fourth without giving up a hit, allowing just two up to that point in his first start of the season.
With the momentum clearly on his side, Brockett could not be stopped through the fifth inning, retiring the side without incident yet again. After the Huskers got back-to-back singles from Chick and freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim in the bottom half of the fifth, both runners were stranded on base, with Nebraska unable to extend its lead.
Then, the Cougars went to work in the top of the sixth inning as their bats finally came alive.
Brockett started the inning by hitting sophomore outfielder Dawson Hall with a pitch, then allowed Hall to steal second on a passed ball. Freshman infielder Ozzie Pratt then grounded out to Jackson at second, advancing Hall to third. Watkins then stepped into the box and delivered a home run to right center field, scoring Hall and tying the game at 2-2.
Senior outfielder Mitch McIntyre tried to keep the bats going by singling up the middle after Watkins' moonshot, but Husker manager Will Bolt promptly brought in freshman pitcher Corbin Hawkins to relieve Brockett, who ended the inning without any more damage.
Trying to keep the momentum in their favor, the Huskers responded in the bottom of the sixth as junior outfielder Luke Sartori was hit by a pitch and advanced to third after a sacrifice bunt and groundout, setting up the go ahead run with a man on first.
Steil then stepped into the batter's box and delivered a sacrifice squeeze bunt, scoring Sartori from third to give the Huskers a 3-2 lead going to the top of the seventh inning.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, BYU continued to deliver in the clutch, similar to the two games on Friday.
After the Cougars got runners on the corners with one out, Bolt brought in another reliever, this time senior pitcher Tyler Martin. During the ensuing at-bat for Hall, Martin threw a wild pitch to advance a runner to second, then Hall struck out swinging for the second out of the inning.
Pratt did what the Cougars have done best: deliver go-ahead runs. A single up the middle scored two unearned runs to give BYU a late 4-3 lead. Martin then struck out Watkins to close the frame.
Looking for a final spark of life on offense, the Huskers received a double down the left field line from Banjoff. A wild pitch to senior infielder Efry Cervantes moved Banjoff to third but a Cervantes strikeout and Jackson flyout ended another frustrating inning for the Huskers.
The ninth inning went no better for Nebraska. A long single from Chick was all the team could produce in their final stand, losing its third in a row to the Cougars 4-3.
The loss gives the Huskers a 13-21 record on the season and pushed the team to eighth overall in the Big Ten at 4-6. Nebraska ultimately left nine runners on base to BYU’s seven.
The Huskers return to action on Wednesday against North Dakota State at Haymarket Park.