Nebraska left West Lafayette, Indiana and Mackey Arena with a win on Wednesday, over a fellow-bubble dweller no less — the Purdue Boilermakers. The Huskers secured the 71-64 win thanks to a furious comeback in the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t always pretty for Nebraska, but the Huskers got the job done. Even on a night when the Boilermakers shot considerably better from the 3-point line — sporting a 39% clip compared to the Huskers’ 27% — Nebraska was able to pull out a win largely thanks to its success in the turnover battle, which it won 17-11. In fact, the Huskers only turned the ball over once in their fourth quarter comeback. Nebraska also outscored the Boilermakers 36-20 in the paint behind a strong performance from sophomore center Alexis Markowski.
The game was tight throughout. Purdue began with an early 4-0 lead, but freshman guard Callin Hake, who made her first career start in the game, hit a 3-pointer for Nebraska's first bucket of the game. The Boilermakers, however, weren’t phased. They embarked on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 11-3, before senior guard Sam Haiby banked in a 3-pointer for the Huskers to stop the run.
That shot sparked the Huskers’ own run, a 10-0 scoring stretch capped by a 3-pointer from Markowski which gave Nebraska a 13-11 lead. Junior guard Maddie Krull scored Nebraska’s final six points of the quarter to keep a slim 19-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
Purdue started the second quarter off with a 3-pointer on its first possession of the period. The Huskers answered back nicely, as Markowski scored in the paint twice before Haiby finished a driving layup to put the score at 25-21 with seven minutes left in the half.
Both teams went cold after that, as neither squad scored for three straight minutes. This went on until senior forward Caitlyn Harper, who finished the game with 15 points for the Boilermakers, hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one point. Senior guard Abbey Ellis, who finished the game with a team-high 20 points, gave Purdue the lead a minute later on a pull-up jumper.
The Boilermakers were set to head into halftime with a three point lead before Haiby made a driving layup in the closing seconds of the first half. Nebraska trailed Purdue 31-30 at the break. Markowski and Krull were the leading scorers at halftime for the Huskers with eight points each.
Nebraska didn’t come out of halftime strong, and the third quarter was the Huskers' worst of the game, as they were outscored 25-18 in the period. The first five points of the quarter for Purdue were all free throws, and Markowski committed the foul on two of the three plays, putting her in foul trouble and sending her to the bench. Nebraska struggled in Markowski’s absence, and Purdue extended its lead to seven points, an advantage it held and expanded slightly, taking an eight-point lead, 56-48, into the fourth quarter.
While things looked bleak for the Huskers heading into the final frame, the visitors never gave up. Nebraska responded to the Boilermakers’ strong third quarter with an ever more impressive fourth quarter of their own. The Huskers outscored Purdue 23-8 in the final quarter. Markowski scored inside twice early before sophomore guard Kendall Moriarty hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two points with six minutes left in the game with a score of 60-58.
Nebraska stayed ahead the rest of the way, going on a 16-4 run to win the game 71-64. Markowski scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone to help Nebraska come away with the win. She finished as the Huskers’ leading scorer on the night with 19 points along with 10 rebounds. Krull had one of her better performances on the season with 15 points, and Haiby finished with 14 points.
The win was an important one for the Huskers, as it broke their tie with the Boilermakers in the conference standings and pushed Nebraska back to .500 in conference play. The Huskers will be tested mightily in their next game on Sunday against No. 11 Maryland, as the Terrapins will be out for revenge from their surprising 90-67 home loss to Nebraska earlier in the season.