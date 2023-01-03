It was an ugly first half for the Huskers, one that ultimately doomed them in a 74-56 loss to Michigan State.
Coming off a massive rivalry win over Iowa last week, Nebraska came out completely flat against the Spartans. The Huskers scored just 17 first-half points while shooting an abysmal 28% from the field. They were completely unable to make jump shots, as 14 of Nebraska’s 17 first-half points came inside the paint. The other three points came off a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, the lone first-half 3-pointer for the Huskers.
An inability to shoot didn’t stop Nebraska from trying, though. As soon as the Huskers fell behind, they continually settled for 3-pointers, which only compounded the deficit. They missed 10 shots from behind the arc in the first half. The Spartan offense toyed with the Huskers on the other end, making matters worse.
Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker had his way with a Nebraska defense that had played well as of late. Walker exploded for 16 points in the first half while shooting 7-of-10 from the field. The Spartans drilled five 3-pointers before halftime and shot 50% from the field. They scored 11 second-chance points to the Huskers' zero, and despite being outscored 14-6 in the paint, Michigan State led by as much as 22 before the break.
It was a back-and-forth contest for most of the first 10 minutes. But after being tied 11-11 with 12:47 remaining in the half, the Spartans rattled off a 15-2 run. While Michigan State shot almost perfectly over a three-minute stretch, the Huskers’ offense disappeared. Trailing 26-13, junior forward Juwan Gary broke a nearly four-minute Nebraska scoring drought with an emphatic dunk. Everything went wrong for the Huskers in the remaining eight minutes of the half, though.
After cutting its deficit to 26-17, Nebraska allowed 13 unanswered points and went into the locker room trailing 39-17. Breidenbach was the Huskers’ leading scorer with five points, an illustration of how poor their offense looked early. Seven turnovers certainly didn’t help.
The second half was a completely different story offensively for Nebraska. After combining for just four points in the first frame, senior forward Derrick Walker and sophomore C.J. Wilcher scored 12 combined points in the first nine minutes of the second half. The Huskers stopped forcing 3-pointers and got pickier with their shot selection, attempting just one 3-pointer in their first 12 shots of the half.
Nebraska began the second half with a much-needed 6-0 run before both sides traded baskets on multiple trips down the floor. Michigan State retained a 20-point buffer, leading 53-33 with 13:16 remaining in the game. The Huskers didn’t lie down, though. A Walker layup sparked a crucial 11-3 stretch for the Huskers highlighted by multiple and-one layups.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, it could not capitalize on its free throw opportunities, shooting 8-20 from the line on the night. Still, the Huskers narrowed a once 22-point deficit to 12 with 9:22 remaining in the contest.
But just when it seemed like Nebraska had all the momentum, the Spartans embarked on a 10-0 run and shut out the Husker offense for five straight minutes. Michigan State boosted its lead to 20 points once again and maintained it through the final buzzer. The Huskers outscored their opponent 39-35 in the second frame but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome their dreadful first-half showing, and they fell to the Spartans 74-56. The loss marks the highest point total Nebraska has allowed this season.
Walker finished with a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds, but a stronger start may have helped to prevent the massive early deficit. Breidenbach and senior guard Sam Griesel both finished with 10 points, but no other Husker scored more than six.
The Huskers fell to 8-7 overall on the year and 1-3 in Big Ten play with the loss. They will look to bounce back against what’s arguably the conference’s weakest team — Minnesota — on Saturday, Jan. 7.