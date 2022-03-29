Nebraska basketball did not go quietly into the offseason. In a manner befitting of the volatile season the Huskers endured, there was plenty of shakeup between coaches leaving the team — assistants Doc Sadler and Matt Abdelmassih — along with the usual slew of player departures.
However, the Huskers did receive some good news as Lincoln native Sam Griesel, a senior guard for North Dakota State, announced a transfer to Nebraska on March 20, within a week of entering the portal.
The Lincoln East graduate averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 48.2% overall and 37.9% from beyond the arc this past season. He earned first-team All-Summit League honors for a team that came within six points of beating South Dakota State and reaching the NCAA Tournament.
Since Griesel’s commitment, freshman guard Bryce McGowens declared for the NBA Draft, while freshman guard Keon Edwards and freshman center Eduardo Andre entered the transfer portal. Since Hoiberg came on following the 2019 season, the Huskers have lost at least three players every offseason to the transfer portal. Senior forward Trevor Lakes entered the portal just two days prior to Griesel coming on.
On the other hand, Nebraska has added at least three transfers every offseason under Hoiberg.
Still, it’s curious that as the transfer rules eased and the portal emerged with amateur player movement seemingly reaching an all-time high last season, Hoiberg’s transfer hauls have not brought the same success as he had at Iowa State, despite his reputation as a transfer savant stemming from his time coaching the Cyclones.
Abdelmassih was just as, if not more, instrumental in landing many of Hoiberg’s players in Ames and then Lincoln. Now, with Abdelmassih gone, it’s worth considering whether Hoiberg intends to continue building through the portal in the present and future.
Hoiberg rebuilt his alma mater by taking what was then a largely unrealized avenue. He added 13 non-junior college (JUCO) transfers over his five-year tenure at Iowa State, most notably bringing on five in his first year. The Cyclones brought in the most transfers of any Power Six program in the 2010s. Hoiberg’s status as one of the bellwethers of the change was heightened by the on-court success his transfers had.
He turned the Cyclones from a team that had not reached the NCAA Tournament for five straight years prior to his arrival into one that made the tournament four straight years and won four NCAA tournament games after his first season.
So while it may seem like Hoiberg’s portal work has slowed down since he left for the NBA and rejoined the collegiate ranks as Nebraska’s head coach, the volume of talent is the same, but perhaps not the quality.
Hoiberg has signed 13 non-JUCO transfers at both Nebraska and Iowa State, and he has been with the Huskers for two less seasons. He has also brought on six JUCO transfers at Nebraska, more than he did while with the Cyclones. The biggest problem and difference has seemingly been lack of continuity. But that trend lends itself to the age-old question of “Does losing breed instability, or does instability breed losing?”
In his first class, Hoiberg brought in eight transfers, including JUCO players and three sit-outs who were ineligible to play immediately. The group that took the floor for the Huskers in 2019-20 included Haanif Cheatham, Dachon Burke, Cam Mack, Jervay Green and Matej Kavas. All five left after playing just one season for Nebraska.
Beyond that group, Nebraska lost three freshmen (Kevin Cross, Samari Curtis and Charlie Easley) to the transfer portal after the season. Hoiberg remedied the mass exodus in part by adding guards Teddy Allen (JUCO), Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh), Kobe Webster (Western Illinois) and forwards Lat Mayen (JUCO) and Trevor Lakes (DII). They joined sit-out transfers from the prior year in Dalanto Banton, Derrick Walker and Shamiel Stevenson.
Another losing season in 2021 brought more departures as Allen, Yvan Ouedraogo, Akol Arop and Elijah Wood all joined the contingent of scholarship players joining other Division I schools.
In their stead, Hoiberg brought in senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., freshman guard CJ Wilcher, Edwards and sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga. A third-straight year as the Big Ten’s worst team by kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings brought another group of transfers in Edwards, Lakes and Andre. It’s possible that someone out of the group of Trey McGowens, Walker, Wilcher, Mayen, Tominaga and freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach still transfers as well.
Beyond the transfer portal, the Huskers will lose Bryce McGowens to the NBA Draft. He’ll become the third Husker to be drafted in the last four years, joining Banton and Isaiah Roby, after a two-decade hiatus of Huskers in the draft. The only other double-digit scorer, Verge Jr., has exhausted his eligibility.
Fortunately, Hoiberg has done some early offseason transfer work by bringing in Griesel and JUCO center Blaise Keita, who reaffirmed his commitment a week ago and will have three years of eligibility with Nebraska. Four-star freshman guard Ramel Lloyd Jr., Nebraska's third-highest rated recruit ever per the 247Sports composite, also confirmed his status as a future Husker on March 25. The six scholarship players are expected to return unless one from that aforementioned group leaves. With two redshirt freshmen, the two transfers and three incoming freshmen, Nebraska is currently at 13 scholarships with two open spots.
It can be expected that Hoiberg will add at least one more transfer to fill a spot. After all, the portal chaos has only just begun given that the college basketball season has not ended. Pending any further roster attrition, Nebraska’s biggest need is a scoring guard, perhaps even a point guard, to replace Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens. They may also be searching for a forward with Lakes and Edwards gone.
Given the nascent state of this year’s portal, it’s difficult to know who the Huskers’ targets may be. Nebraska has not been listed as a school that’s reached out to many of the top portal targets. Maybe Hoiberg has something planned, as fans saw with Nebraska football’s transfer fortunes this offseason.
Lincoln native Donovan Williams plans to leave Oklahoma State, but he may not even profile as an immediate starter for the Huskers. South Dakota State star Baylor Scheierman is entering the NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility — would he consider transferring home to a bigger school if he returns to college? One could go into other in-state high school recruits Nebraska has missed on, but that’s an entirely different story.
Just as likely, the relative quiet is because Nebraska has nothing planned just yet. Either way, it’s likely that the importance of nailing this roster is why the Huskers have been relatively quiet thus far on the transfer front.
What is clear is that Hoiberg is in dire need of nailing this transfer class to round out the roster and finally turn the program around. This past season, Nebraska again lost and gained several players by way of the transfer portal. The Huskers also added one of the best freshmen in the country and still were not close to getting over, or towards, the hump.
While Nebraska’s recruiting rankings have soared under Hoiberg, the transfer classes have proved largely unsuccessful at anything other than filling a roster. The last Nebraska coach, Tim Miles, had more transfer success with key names like James Palmer Jr., Isaac Copeland, Andrew White III and Terran Petteway. Hoiberg may not want to continue relying on transfers, but it’s been necessary in order to fill out the roster and find impact performers.
Entering year four, that necessity hasn’t changed. It’s unclear how much Griesel, who has played just six games against Power Six teams, moves the needle with the current roster assuming no key pieces transfer. Despite his high billing, Lloyd can not be expected to replicate Bryce McGowens’ production.
For a fifth-straight year, the names of Nebraska basketball’s key contributors look to be different. Hired assassins from different locales will again try to turn around the program’s trajectory with just a year or two to offer before they either graduate or look elsewhere. The Huskers need stability to buck the trend. Nebraska needs to end the cycle of losing 3-4 guys to transfer and more to graduation and bringing in 3-4 guys every year. But to be good or at least competent in the immediate future, they will need to keep looking towards impact transfers, searching for that perfect fit.
Nebraska basketball looks to be in position to add at least two more transfers to round out its roster as it stands today. For the immediate future, the quality and fit of those additions will have a major impact on the Huskers’ success or lack thereof.