Another meet, another pair of races in which Nebraska cross country showcased its youth and upside coupled with solid depth despite not taking home the team titles. Saturday marked the second race of the year for both the Husker men and women as they hosted a variety of Midwest schools at the Mahoney Golf Course for their only home meet of the year — the 32nd-annual Greeno/Dirksen Invite — which they co-host with Nebraska Wesleyan.
On the women’s side, freshman Alea Hardie improved to 2-for-2 in her collegiate career, winning her second meet with a new personal best of 16:57.9. In doing so, she finished 10 seconds ahead of the next runner. Like the opener at the Augustana Twilight meet, the Husker women were able to get their scorers across the line in relatively short order.
Junior Brynna McQuillen placed seventh in her season debut, dipping under the 18-minute barrier with a new personal best of 17:49.5. Meanwhile, senior Taya Skelton placed 14th in 18:04.7, sophomore Hannah Godwin was 16th in 18:10.2, and junior Lindsey Blehm was the fifth and final scorer as she placed 21st by running 18:18.8. Freshman Deavion Deleon and senior Jade Hallgrimson joined her in the top 30, as they placed 26th and 29th, respectively. In the 307-woman field which featured a number of Division I teams, the Nebraska women put a total of 10 women in the top 40 and 11 in the top 50
It all added up to a second-straight runner-up finish as the Huskers finished agonizingly close to the Kansas State women despite Nebraska holding a better five-woman time average — 17:52 to 17:53. The Wildcats tallied 54 points to Nebraska’s 59 as they didn’t have a top-end runner of Hardie’s caliber but boasted marginally better depth through their scoring lineup. Still, Nebraska managed to defeat regional foes like Kansas, Drake, Wichita State, Air Force, Creighton and Omaha, among others. It was a strong result considering the Husker women entered the meet ranked 13th in the Midwest region compared to 7th for Kansas State and 11th for Kansas.
Like at the Augustana Twilight meet two weeks ago, the Nebraska men couldn’t match the performance level of the women’s squad. The front of the men’s race, as it often is, was dominated by JUCO talents. The Huskers got their first runner across the line in 21st-place as senior Bailey Timmons produced a 0.3-second PR by just barely dipping under the 25-minute barrier for the third time, in 24:56.1. The scorers were a bit spread out behind him with junior Cal Puskar, a Buffalo-transfer, and senior Jerry Jorgenson taking the 38th and 39th spots with twin times of 25:20. Junior Trevor Acton placed 44th while freshman Colby Erdkamp was the final scorer in 49th place, running 25:35. Nine other Husker men placed in the top-100 spots of the 318-man race.
When the final scores were tallied up, the Huskers finished fourth among eight Division I programs but did also fall behind a couple JUCO programs. Colby Community College won the meet by a comfortable margin with Kansas, Air Force and Kansas State taking spots 2-4. The Huskers did defeat Creighton and Drake. For Nebraska, it was a comparable performance to what its men put forth at the Augustana Twilight meet when they finished fifth. They haven’t won their home meet since 2015 or finished as highly as the women did (second) since 2017. The Nebraska women haven’t won this meet since 2011.
This season is lining up as a departure from recent years where the men’s team was the superior outfit. The highest Big Ten finish in recent years for the women was ninth in 2020-21 compared to fifth on the men’s side. Early on, this season is setting up with the potential for the Husker women to crack the top half of the conference or at the very least the top 10. That’s especially true if Hardie can continue her front-running ways, a tough ask for a true freshman. She and the Huskers will next venture to the far edge of the Heartland to face a nationally competitive field at the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame on Sept. 30.