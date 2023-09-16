After weeks of great defensive play hindered by the offense's inability to put points on the board, Nebraska was able to field a complete performance to earn its first win of the season against Northern Illinois 35-11.
Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg got the start with junior quarterback Jeff Sims dealing with an ankle injury. The sophomore from Kearney Catholic did not disappoint, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns while leading Nebraska with 98 yards and touchdown on the ground.
The Blackshirts forced the Huskies to punt nine times while holding them to just 1.2 yards per rush. It took Northern Illinois until the final minutes to reach over 100 yards of net offense, doing so against Nebraska’s second-team defense.
“I can’t sit here and tell you like who played good on defense because it felt like they all did,” head coach Matt Rhule said postgame. “We’re just rolling guys in on defense and everyone’s kind of playing to a standard.”
Nebraska’s defense continued its hot start from the past weeks, forcing a Northern Illinois three-and-out on its first possession. A 25-yard punt with a Husker bounce started the offense with great field position at the 45-yard line.
While burning its first timeout before its first play, that would be the only negative on a stellar opening drive for the Nebraska offense. Haarberg delivered the game's first big play, hitting senior wide receiver Marcus Washington up the middle for a 26-yard gain. Haarberg then began to wear out the Huskie defense on the ground, before finding senior receiver Billy Kemp IV for a 10-yard touchdown. The Huskies could not respond, going three and out again.
After a near-flawless first drive, it was back to reality for the Nebraska offense. A reverse to junior gadget player Tommi Hill went backward before sophomore defensive end George Gumbs would get a clear path to Haarberg for a strip sack with a Northern Illinois lineman recovering the ball at the five-yard line. Despite the turnover, the Blackshirts stood tall thanks in part to Huskie senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi falling down on a third goal. Northern Illinois would add a field goal making it 7-3.
Nebraska could not get anything going, being forced to punt, but the Husker defense fought back with another big three-and-out capped off with a sack by sophomore linebacker Jimari Butler, ending the quarter with Nebraska ahead.
The Husker offense continued to look dormant with drops and missed blocks plaguing their next drive. The Huskies could not capitalize, though, with Hill breaking up a third down pass, adding to the defensive highlight reel.
Haarberg and the offense had their best drive since the opening possession with sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. picking up first downs as a runner and receiver. Things eventually stalled out but a 48-yard punt by junior punter Brian Buschini pinned the Huskies at their own one.
Northern Illinois narrowly avoided a disaster on a punt after a dropped snap, instead giving the Huskers excellent field position. Haarberg showed that he is not afraid to lower his shoulders, taking a big hit on the end of a 16-yard run. His physicality was on full display through tough downhill running.
“I know that I’m not the prototypical quarterback,” Haarberg said postgame. “I’m heavier, I’m faster, and I’m stronger so I’m going to use that to my advantage and try to push my teammates.”
Two plays later, Haarberg found sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone II wide-open for a 16-yard touchdown. This added some much-needed breathing room as Nebraska extended its lead to 14-3.
Both teams had chances to add a score before the half but both came up empty-handed as Nebraska took an 11-point lead into the locker room despite out gaining Northern Illinois 158 yards to 58 yards.
The Huskers nearly had a massive play at the start of the third quarter with Haarberg airing out a deep throw under pressure that Hill couldn’t corral. Both sides took turns trading punts with the total moving up to 14 on the game.
Haarberg then orchestrated possibly the best drive of the season for the Huskers' offense, first by finding Fidone II along the sideline for a 20-yard conversion on third down. This would be the first of three third down conversions from Haarberg’s arm as he hit Ervin Jr. for eight yards and sophomore wide receiver Alex Bullock for a 33-yard gain on a screen. After passing got Nebraska down the field, running finished it off with Haarberg rumbling his way inside the five and Ervin Jr. punched it in from three yards out. The Huskers shifted the time of possession heavily in their favor, taking 7:10 off of the clock during the 14-play drive.
The fourth quarter saw Nebraska put the game away, rushing for 96 yards in the final frame. Haarberg extended the Huskers lead to 25 points with a 20-yard touchdown run on an option, outrunning three Huskies in the process.
After three quarters of excellence, the Blackshirts finally got a turnover with junior linebacker Javin Wright snagging his first career interception. Nebraska took advantage of the pick, going on a quick five-play drive ending with senior running back Anthony Grant taking a handoff 11 yards for a score.
The Huskies were able to add a touchdown and two point conversion in the closing seconds, but that was with both team’s second-units. When it was all said and done, the Huskers dominated Northern Illinois giving Rhule his first win as their head coach.
“For me, this was about belief,” Rhule said postgame. “I believe that what we’re doing is working. I believe that we’re doing it the right way.”
While not perfect, Nebraska’s offense looked better than the last two games, only turning the ball over once on its second drive of the game. Haarberg looked more than confident in the backfield, leading to a new quarterback controversy in Lincoln.
“We figured out that both quarterbacks are good quarterbacks,” Rhule said postgame. “I won’t talk any hypotheticals… but I know we can go with both guys.”