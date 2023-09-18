Matt Rhule announced at his press conference Monday that two of Nebraska’s starting running backs, sophomore Gabe Ervin Jr. and junior Rahmir Johnson, suffered season-ending injuries during the Northern Illinois game on Saturday.
Ervin Jr. dislocated his hip while Johnson dislocated his shoulder. Both will require surgery. Ervin Jr. left the game on Saturday during the fourth quarter, and Johnson was seen in street clothes during the third quarter.
“The football impact aside, especially for Rahmir who’s a senior, I can just tell you it’s heartbreaking on this end,” Rhule said. “Just an unbelievable young man and a leader. Gabe’s done a great job for us, excellent leader, excellent teammate, so my heart really hurts for those guys.”
Ervin Jr., who also suffered a season-ending injury his redshirt freshman year, had been the Huskers’ busiest running back so far this season, recording 38 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown through three games.
Johnson had been utilized as Nebraska’s third-down running back and one of its kick returners this season. He had 12 carries for 65 yards through three games, along with three catches for nine yards. He also set up the Huskers’ first touchdown of the season after a 65-yard kick return against Minnesota.
Nebraska’s starting running back will now be senior running back Anthony Grant. After struggling with ball security all offseason, he fumbled during the Minnesota game after nine carries for 27 yards and was benched for the Colorado game. He bounced back against Northern Illinois and now has 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown on the season.
Grant is no stranger to taking on a big role for Nebraska. He was the Huskers’ starting running back in 2022, recording 218 carries for 915 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
"It was his show last year. It's his show now,” Rhule said of Grant.
Rhule also announced Monday that freshman defensive back Dwight Bootle II suffered a season-ending knee injury against Northern Illinois.