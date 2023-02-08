It’s an intense 1,000-yard freestyle race at the Devaney Center Natatorium in mid-January. One freshman leads the field as she enters the final lap. When she touches the wall to claim victory, a much bigger achievement is earned as well — a new pool record at her college home.
That was just part of a phenomenal regular season for University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Gena Jorgenson.
Success at the college level is newfound for the Aberdeen, South Dakota native, but swimming has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember.
“My mom swam, my grandma was a coach for swimming – it kind of just runs in my family,” Jorgenson said. “They got me into it as soon as possible and I’ve always enjoyed it.”
Jorgenson has been a crucial part of the Huskers’ program this season, representing the team in eight individual events and leading it in two. Through nine meets, Jorgenson won nine individual events and one relay event; yet this is only a glimpse of how much Jorgenson has accomplished during her time in the pool.
Jorgenson left her mark in South Dakota during a decorated high school career, setting seven individual state records and winning every individual event at the state championship for five-straight seasons. Jorgenson even qualified for the Futures Championship three times, a meet where only the top 3% of swimmers in the United States per event compete. There, Jorgenson swam to titles in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle events.
While her high school career showed Jorgenson to be the best swimmer in South Dakota, the transition from high school to college can be a challenge for some. In her new coach’s eyes, Jorgenson has more than lived up to the challenge.
“When you recruit someone and project what they can possibly do, you’re not always spot on,” Nebraska head coach Pablo Morales said. “But Gena certainly has been living up to it. She’s very versatile and isn’t intimidated by any of our workouts. She’s been able to compose herself in all circumstances, which you don’t always get with a freshman. She handles herself like a veteran.”
Her regular season culminated in a historic outing, as she set the Devaney Center Natatorium pool record for the 1,000-yard freestyle. Jorgenson won the event in a time of 9:53.58, which was also her career-best by over 15 seconds. While she is honored to hold the record, she knows how rare it is for a freshman to pull it off.
“It was definitely unexpected,” Jorgenson said. “I’m very grateful for how everything has turned out, especially here in Nebraska. I wouldn’t have thought that I would be in the place I’m in already. But with all the coaches and teammates, it’s helped tremendously.”
This isn’t even Jorgenson’s first record-breaking performance of the season. In Nebraska’s first meet back in September, she set the Marshall Center Pool record at South Dakota State in the 500-yard freestyle. Her record-setting win at Devaney acts as a poetic bookend to the regular season.
Though Jorgenson holds the pool record, she still has the chance to go further. Her time in the 1,000-yard freestyle currently ranks third in school history, behind Lauren Bailey (9:50.78) and Audrey Coffey (9:48.15).
Jorgenson leads the team in the event this season, along with the 1,650-yard freestyle. She is currently ranked 52nd in Division I for the 1,000-meter freestyle and 68th in the 1,650-yard freestyle. With the Big Ten Championships, the NCAA Championships and even the CSCAA National Invitational Championship in the coming month, a lot of opportunities lie ahead for Jorgenson to cap off her freshman year. However, her focus isn’t on breaking more records, it’s to trust her coaches and do the best of her ability.
“With it being my first postseason, I don’t know what to expect,” Jorgenson said. “I want to do well. I want to get good times. But, right now, I’m following the coach’s plan to see what comes out of it.”