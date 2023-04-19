It’s a calm early April Sunday afternoon inside the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center. The Nebraska men’s tennis team is up 3-0 with a chance to take down the then-No. 73 Nittany Lions.
A freshman stands alone on the court. Up 5-4 in set three, the opportunity to win not only his own match but the team’s match is at his fingertips. He puts the set away, snapping a three-match losing streak and earning his first conference win.
For Nebraska’s Leo Linquet, a Buenos Aires, Argentina native, this win was one of many highlights of his freshman year.
“It was a really tough one,” Linquet said. “I was struggling a little bit because I played three matches in the conference, and I lost all three of them. They were really tough. But to flip it around with that win was great.”
Since the beginning of the year, Linquet has represented the Huskers as one of their top three singles players. Prior to Nebraska, he competed in numerous tournaments, primarily in the ATP Challenger Tour throughout his home country. However, after months of competing, Linquet decided to play elsewhere and eventually signed with Nebraska.
“I was competing in tournaments, but I was struggling,” Linquet said. “So I decided to come to the United States to play. I had a friend who was on the Nebraska team last year, and he contacted me. I spoke to the coaches, and I thought they had a great tennis program.”
Of the eight members on the Nebraska tennis team, Linquet is one of seven international athletes and the only one from Argentina or South America. This reflects head coach Sean Maymi’s approach to recruiting as he looks to build a competitive team.
“I was hired to create a team that can compete nationally and challenge teams in the Big Ten,” Maymi said. “So, I’ve taken the approach of getting the best players we can find. We don’t discriminate where they come from. I like a team with a lot of diversity because that means there’s a lot of experience and culture to learn from. College is a great place for that. We’re a microcosm of that as our team is.”
But coming to Nebraska wasn’t easy for Linquet. Along with relocating to a country he hadn’t been to since he was a kid, Linquet also had to adjust to being a part of a team. Linquet admitted he was nervous at first playing for both Nebraska and his teammates. To him, tennis was an individual sport, and he’d always played for himself.
Now, Linquet plays both singles and doubles, working alongside freshman Lars Johann and junior Nic Wiedenhorn, two fellow international athletes, as well as senior William Gleason. That experience, alongside his overall training, helped him learn the value of being part of a team.
“There’s always someone there who wants to practice on the off days,” Linquet said. “We’re doing great as a team. Everyone is doing great. We’re pushing each other. The atmosphere is great. It’s a different feeling. Back in Argentina, I only practiced for myself. But what I realized here is that everyone is pushing one another. That’s important because there are days when you need that.”
It’s not just the players Linquet has appreciated during his transition. The coaches also helped him adjust, specifically with his training. Whether he has a good match or a bad match, the coaches are there to point out the things he did well.
Maymi understands the difficulties a transition can present, especially for a freshman. But for international athletes like Linquet, there’s a whole new environment for them to adjust to — new coaching, new living arrangements, new food, new everything. Plus in Argentina, tennis is played on a clay court instead of a hard court, which Linquet also had to adjust to.
Linquet started the 2023 season off strong, winning the No. 3 singles match against Creighton. But things grew dire when he rolled his ankle against South Alabama the following week, causing him to miss the next four matches. Upon returning, he went 3-7, including the aforementioned three conference losses, before entering April.
“After those first few losses, I thought I wasn’t good enough to play on hard courts,” Linquet said. “But being able to work hard with everyone and knowing I can get better was important for me.”
His first bout in April was the aforementioned Penn State match. After that victory, Linquet won two of his next three matches, pushing his conference record to 3-4 and his overall record to 7-8.
But overcoming the transition of competition isn’t the only thing Linquet has faced. One of the biggest obstacles Linquet deals with is being away from his home, his friends and his family.
“Sometimes I feel down,” Linquet said. “I’m really close with my family and friends, so there are days where I miss them. I think about them a lot. But we have phones, so we text and call each other all the time. It’s not the same as being there with them though. But my team has helped me a lot with that. They remind me that I have someone to talk to here.”
Linquet enjoys Nebraska’s friendliness, from his professors to his teammates and coaches to everyone else. It’s made it easy for him to form relationships, and he considers it one of the best parts about being at Nebraska.
All of this makes Maymi look forward to the next few years for Linquet.
“It’s just his character,” Maymi said. “It’s how his mother and father raised him. He’s got great values and knows what’s important. He focused on doing what we are asking, on improving and getting better. We see him every day trying to get better. I think the next few years will be pretty exciting for Leo.”