The first game of the Matt Rhule era felt more of the same rather than anything new.
In a game that featured its highs and lows, Nebraska ultimately came up short against Minnesota after senior kicker Dragan Kesich drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired. As it has been for the past few seasons, the Huskers struggled with closing the game out with several self-inflicted wounds keeping the Golden Gophers in it.
Nebraska held Minnesota to just 251 yards of total offense, the fewest the Huskers have allowed since 2019 against Maryland. After only having three possessions in the first half, Nebraska controlled the time of possession in the second half. The Huskers looked to have the game put away before senior running back Anthony Grant fumbled, leading the Golden Gophers to tie the game. Nebraska had a chance to take the lead back, but junior quarterback Jeff Sims threw his third interception of the contest, putting Minnesota in position to win the game.
“Obviously, it was disappointing,” Rhule said postgame. “We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves. It was a learning experience that we have to overcome.”
Minnesota’s methodical approach, along with college football’s new clock rules limited the Huskers to just one drive in the first quarter. After a promising drive with multiple third down conversions, the Golden Gophers were forced to punt with senior Mark Crawford delivering a beauty, pinning the Huskers inside their own one-yard-line for their first offensive possession of the season. Despite Sims picking up two first downs on his legs, penalties killed the series, leaving no choice but to punt.
Minnesota senior wide receiver Corey Crooms Jr. had his way with the Nebraska secondary early, finding soft spots to move the chains on several occasions. After converting two more third downs, the Huskers managed to hold the Golden Gophers to a 34-yard field goal by Kesich.
Nebraska had a few tricks up its sleeve, putting sophomore backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg in at tight end to convert a third and short. The Huskers moved the ball into Minnesota territory, but on a third and six, Sims forced an inaccurate pass that was picked off by senior defensive back Tyler Nubin. Minnesota’s secondary proved to be a challenge as Sims only had 39 yards passing in the first half.
“Minnesota is a great team,” Sims said postgame. “You can tell they’re very disciplined on defense…credit to their defense but we just got to execute on offense.”
Minnesota continued to rack up the third down conversions, moving the chains from nine and eight yards out. Senior safety Omar Brown forced a fourth and long with tight coverage on a Gopher receiver. Kesich missed a 54-yard field goal to the left as the Golden Gophers came home with nothing to show from the 12-play drive.
The end of the first half saw a sequence reminiscent of previous seasons as sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. looked to score but was ruled short by an inch. A false start moved the Huskers back and Sims threw his second interception on the day, a pass straight to senior Minnesota defensive back Tre’von Jones. While it looked certain that Nebraska would head into the break with a 7-3 lead, it instead trailed 0-3.
“All things in game one you want to try to avoid… we didn’t avoid,” Rhule said postgame. “We all have to improve that.”
Despite the sloppy end to the half, the Huskers were ready to bounce back with junior running back Rahmir Johnson taking the opening kickoff back 63 yards to immediately put the offense in scoring position. Two plays later, a trick play that nearly went wrong resulted in sophomore wide receiver Alex Bullock being wide-open for the score. The newly put-on scholarship receiver’s first collegiate touchdown gave Nebraska the 7-3 lead.
While showcasing a bend-don’t-break demeanor in the first half, the Husker defense made a statement by forcing a Golden Gopher three and out. While the Huskers couldn’t capitalize on offense, the defense came up big despite junior defensive lineman Ty Robinson being ejected for targeting. With Minnesota threatening to take the lead, Brown picked off sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to end a potential game-tying drive.
Nebraska went on to have its longest possession of the contest, going 80 yards on 13 plays, chewing up 7:37 seconds of game time in the process. Freshman kicker Tristan Alvano capped off the drive with his first collegiate field goal from 27 yards out, giving the Huskers a 10-3 lead with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter.
Both teams then traded three and outs as it was becoming do-or-die time for Minnesota. Junior defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher halted the Golden Gopher drive, charging through the offensive line unblocked to record a huge third down sack.
In what was on pace to be a possible game-ending series, Grant put the ball on the ground leading Minnesota to get the ball at their own 47-yard line. Grant, who has had problems with fumbles throughout fall camp, was victim to a fundamental punch out by junior defensive back Justin Walley.
“Credit to their guy,” Rhule said of Walley postgame. “That’s championship football… they made the play at the end that we needed to make.”
The Husker defense had the Golden Gophers in a fourth and one, but a facemask by freshman defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt kept Minnesota alive. Nebraska stood tall once again, holding Minnesota to a fourth and ten with 2:32 left in the game, but a beautiful throw by Kaliakmanis and an even better catch by senior receiver Daniel Jackson knotted everything up at 10 a piece.
Nebraska was put into a two-minute drill, earning two quick first downs as the offense tried to get in Alvano’s range. With things looking up, Sims made a crucial mistake, throwing his third interception of the game again now accounting for Nubin. Minnesota drove 22 yards in 55 seconds, becoming well in range for Kesich to knock through the game-winning 47-yard field goal, sending Husker fans home with a feeling they are far too accustomed to.
“We’re on the front end of something we’re building,” Rhule said postgame. “I look at it the other way. To think of the mistakes we made. To have seven penalties. To have the four turnovers and still have a good team like Minnesota… kick a field goal.”
Sims finished 11-of-19 with one touchdown to three interceptions while also leading the Huskers in rushing yards with 91. Brown led the defense with seven tackles (five solo) and the lone interception.
Nebraska will travel to Boulder next Saturday, Sept. 9 to take on Colorado in a highly anticipated game that sees two former rivals face off.