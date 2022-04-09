The Nebraska defense defeated the Nebraska offense 43-39 in an unorthodox spring game. On a beautiful Lincoln afternoon, the Memorial Stadium crowd got its first taste of the 2022 Huskers, although the team is saving its biggest tricks until the regular season.
With spring ball officially commenced, here are four takeaways from the first look at the Huskers.
The offense isn’t ready yet
Heading into the spring game, most hype was based around the debuting of the new offense, headlined by new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and junior Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson.
After Saturday, the full potential of that new offense still has yet to be seen. Head coach Scott Frost said postgame that none of Whipple’s new additions were shown on-field, and Thompson only had two series on the field.
In the bare-bones version of the team’s offense, a lot was left to be desired. In a game where the offense faced the defense in a convoluted scoring system, the offense’s two-deep units trailed the defense 29-10 at half before the backups evened the score.
Thompson had solid velocity on his passes, but overall played too little to have any plays worth writing home about. Sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers had some solid completions, particularly on a cross-field screen pass to sophomore wide receiver Zach Weinmaster, but poor throws under pressure hindered his overall performance.
As such, the quarterback position got none clearer after the game, although Thompson taking the first snaps and the team trying to prevent his injury could provide a hint.
Elsewhere in the offense, the presumptive first-teamers had little room to stand out. The running backs became borderline impossible to judge, as they were ruled down at first contact. The trio of spring practice wide receiver standouts sophomore Alante Brown, senior Oliver Martin and junior Trey Palmer combined for four catches total.
While the rest of the offense looked unfinished, the offensive line looked unsettling. The defense notched three first half sacks, with two coming on the edge by junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson.
Also of note is that the offense had three unforced fumbles while only losing one, re-emphasizing ball security as a point of concern.
While there was nothing on the field that explicitly spelled doomsday, the fruits of the offense’s labor are clearly not yet ripe.
The new talent has potential
While overall the offense did not show anything special, there were a few standout plays from the newcomers that broke the mold. Junior running back Anthony Grant showed incredible speed on his 60-yard touchdown run for the game’s opening offensive touchdown. What made the score all that more impressive was Grant went untouched into the end zone, in accordance with the spring game’s rules.
“I was happy he had that touchdown run,” sophomore running back Rahmir Johnson said. “It looked good, he did a little cut, bounced outside and took off like he normally do.”
Another impressive standout was freshman tight end AJ Rollins, who caught a game-high four passes including a 27-yard haul in the first quarter. With the tight end room still dinged up, Rollins showed potential of earning playing time in the fall.
Also in the tight end room, freshmen tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Evan Meyersick notched two catches apiece.
“AJ made a nice catch, he’s been coming along,” Frost said postgame. “Those guys have been pressed into duty with [senior tight end Travis] Vokolek out for spring. Its good those guys are getting reps because we’re gonna need to count on them sooner or later.”
On the defensive side of the ball, freshman outside linebacker Jimari Butler made multiple big plays to help pad the defense’s first half lead. Butler had six tackles, including a two-point Smothers sack, and a key quarterback hurry in the third quarter.
Freshman safety Isaac Gifford also had a big day, notching four tackles and an impressive pass breakup where he made up yards of ground to deny a downfield completion to Meyersick.
Special teams could still be a problem
Despite some standout plays from the newcomers, the largest cheer of the day came on a booming punt from incoming Montana transfer sophomore punter Brian Buschini. On his first public punt in Memorial Stadium, Buschini unleashed a 63-yard bomb, to a enthusiastic, and somewhat sarcastic, crowd who had seen its shares of punting woes in years prior.
However, Buschini’s next few punts left the crowd in silence. Following the bomb, Buschini uncorked 25-yard, 32-yard and 14-yard punts. While Buschini did notch a 62-yarder in the second quarter, the consistency appeared to be a concern, one that will have to be fixed before the transfer punts in front of the conference’s formidable punt rushes.
The field goal kicking game also conjured up images of the disastrous 2021 Nebraska campaign. Junior Chase Contreraz calmly made a 26-yarder, but instantly shanked a 42-yarder later in the game that again had no pressure on it.
Even extra points weren’t gimmes, as sophomore Gabe Heins missed his only extra point attempt of the day.
While the specialist issues could be resolved with the new arrivals, much work is yet to be done to get the third phase into a comfortable place this fall.
The defense has to keep making plays
Ultimately winning the spring game on a clutch interception late, the defense made several big plays on Saturday.
Nelson and Butler gave the Huskers three sacks, which is more than the team had in nine games last season.
“[The defense] Want[s] one more sack per game. We were okay in that area but you can't be okay. We got to be great,” Nelson said postgame about the improvement. “We want those brushes off the edge. We want those interior sacks.”
Aside from the pass rush, Nebraska lived in the backfield with eight tackles for loss, and kept the air attack in check with six pass breakups.
While this is great in the spring game, the defense knows it has to keep this momentum up on the season, as it will be crucial in flipping those close games.
“We need more turnovers. We don't want to lose by one possession or one point anymore,” Nelson said. “So if we have the ball in our hand while we're ahead and we can lead the clock or score again, that's on the defense to get that back to our guys and let them go to work.”
With the motivation of capturing the spring game victory for their side of the ball, the defense has the blueprint to help make the clutch plays in 2022.