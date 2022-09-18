Just days after suffering its first loss of the season, Nebraska traveled to face No. 13 Kentucky. This time, the Huskers came away with a resounding victory.
The Wildcats, coached by Craig Skinner, a former assistant coach under Nebraska head coach John Cook at both Wisconsin and Nebraska, provided the Huskers their second road test of the season. The game also served as Nebraska’s final nonconference test before it begins a 20-game conference slate that includes several games against top-25 teams.
It was the first meeting between the programs since Nebraska completed a three-set sweep over the Wildcats to advance to the regional finals of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship, before ultimately losing to Stanford in the national championship game.
The Huskers completed the sweep (27-25, 25-20, 25-16),their sixth of the season and first against a ranked opponent.
Here are are four takeaways from the match:
It’s Whitney Lauenstein’s world and we’re just living in it
Sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein’s improvement from last season to this year may be among the most impressive in college volleyball. Last season, Lauenstein started only three matches of the 27 she played in. This year, she has started in all nine matches. Last season, Lauenstein hit .130 and contributed 73 points. In just nine matches alone, she is hitting nearly triple that clip at .325 and double the points, having scored 128.5. In the offseason, Lauenstein was awarded the team’s “Lifter of the Year” honor and in just nine matches is displaying why.
Offensively, Lauenstein leads the team with 108 kills and her clip of .325. Defensively, her 31 blocks are second, just behind Hord who has 45. A third element of Lauenstein’s game has also been on display and an area where the Huskers have struggled: the service line. Lauenstein has five service aces on the season, which is a part of a three-way tie for second, having added two against Kentucky.
Against the Wildcats, Lauenstein hit .370 with 11 kills on 27 swings with two service aces and three blocks.
As Lauenstein emerges into a new role on the team where she is receiving more playing time and is more directly involved on both sides of the ball, it should only be expected that this early dominance continues and her name becomes one attached to what could be a special season for the Huskers.
Depth is an asset, a valuable one at that
Senior defensive specialist/setter Nicklin Hames, who is returning for a fifth year, suffered a supposed muscle injury which caused her exit from the third set of the match against Stanford. In her place, Orr and Evans did their best to fill the sizable shoes of the experienced senior. Orr assisted 20 times and had four digs while Evans assisted 16 times with five digs.
In Nebraska’s 6-2 scheme, which was implemented after the first few matches, two setters are emphasized. And with Nebraska’s array of forceful pin hitters, variations of that rotation have proven mostly difficult to slow down. With recent injuries to Hames and sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, the 6-2 scheme has allowed Nebraska to utilize more players and increase lineup flexibility.
A continuation of this scheme utilizing this deep roster — which has caused troubles for defenses thus far —can be ingredients for the hopeful recipe for success the Huskers are looking for to reach the national championship game in Omaha come December.
Service line miscues must be mitigated
The service line has proven to be an area of significant concern for Nebraska. At the line, the Huskers committed 83 service errors in just 27 sets, averaging 0.9 per set. Facing Kentucky, the Huskers committed 11. These miscues were not as costly as they were versus opponents earlier in the season, but ahead of a difficult slate of in-conference opponents, service errors could be the difference between wins and losses.
Cook hasn’t failed to make his opinions on service line performances known, especially after Stanford committed 23, giving the Huskers free points that they could not capitalize on.
There were positives at the service line for the Huskers as both Lauenstein and Madi Kubik each had two aces on the day. Winning points like these will be important for the Huskers as the season progresses. It’s common sense, but aces are better than errors, and if the Huskers can secure aces at a pace that exceeds their errors, matches can be won with significant separation. And that will also help the Huskers control momentum.
Nebraska’s freshmen are making their presence know
Cook once said that Nebraska’s freshmen don’t play like freshmen, and on the road against the No. 13 team in the country, freshmen middle blockers Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson proved just that.
In the first set, it was Mendelson who provided a heads-up tip over the net to tie the set at 25-25 and send Allick to the line to serve. Allick served the final two points of the set. The efforts of the two helped Nebraska win the first set and aided in the eventual sweep.
Allick swung eight times and recorded five kills for a clip of .625 It was an even more impressive feat considering it came with no hitting errors and four digs and six blocks. Mendelson recorded four kills and hit .154 on 13 swings. She added three blocks and two digs. Allick and Mendelson are just two members of one of the nation’s top 2022 recruiting classes, and in helping their team to achieve the sweep, they proved why.
As Nebraska prepares for conference play, its 6-2 scheme, should it be continued, will allow the pair to continue to grow and develop in the program. If tonight and other prior performances are indicative of what’s to come, it would be safe to say these freshmen will continue to play a considerable role for a team seeking its first national championship win since 2017 after coming close last season.
Nebraska advanced to 8-1 on the season and will begin in-conference play as they host Michigan State (9-2) on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.