In a battle of two teams with a conference title in their sights, No. 4 Nebraska fell at No. 6 Ohio State in four sets (29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25) for just its second conference third regular season loss.
The first contest between the teams went to five sets and ended in a narrow 15-13 fifth-set victory in favor of the Huskers. The rematch provided all the excitement of the first — only in four sets.
The first set was a deuce game — featuring long rallies, defensive showcases and displayed why the Big Ten is undoubtedly volleyball’s best conference. The third set — a must-win for the Huskers — was nearly identical. Ultimately, the Buckeyes prevailed in the fourth.
Here are four takeaways from the loss:
Winning in the Big Ten is no easy feat
This cannot be stressed enough. While most conferences would be satisfied with one or two teams in the AVCA Top-25, a number that small would indicate an off-year for the Big Ten. Two of the top-four teams and five of the top-15 teams belong to the conference, with Northwestern and Michigan receiving votes to enter the top-25.
Nebraska has fared well, thus far, in its slate of conference games. The Huskers have found ways to outlast opponents, avoid upsets and maintain a spot in conference title contention. The Big Ten is riddled with high-level and even above-average opponents that have not only forced Nebraska to play at a high-level, but to continue to prove itself as one of volleyball’s perennial powers.
However, against Ohio State, the Huskers were unable to fend off an upset on the road and suffered their second conference loss. Nebraska has been on the positive side of the Big Ten’s battles of toughness, but found itself in an almost-unfamiliar position.
Nebraska’s Big Ten title hopes are in peril
The regular season is roughly two weeks away from its conclusion. With such limited time, the Huskers have only four matches remaining to salvage their chances of winning the Big Ten. Wisconsin and Ohio State also have four games remaining — and the odds of claiming the conference title for both are more favorable.
The Huskers’ loss to the Buckeyes marked their second conference loss of the season, but in a conference as merciless as the Big Ten, even one loss can be one too many. Nebraska has been displaced from the driver’s seat of contention and can now only hope to win out and that head-to-head losses can work in its favor.
The Badgers and Buckeyes will face each other to end the regular season, all hope for the Huskers’ first conference title since 2015 will rest on a match between its two biggest foes. Nebraska has a guaranteed spot in the postseason, but with performance in conference play affecting seeding, finishing at the mountaintop of volleyball’s best conference has been and should remain a priority. Such a finish will likely require both teams to lose at least three of their remaining matches, while the Huskers will certainly have to win out.
Defense. Do you dig it?
It’s hard to imagine that 811 wasn’t called throughout the match as both defenses combined for 186 digs. One of the best aspects of Nebraska’s defense has been its efficiency at the net, limiting opponents with its block. However, an underrated element — which was on display Sunday afternoon — is the Huskers’ ability to dig and keep the ball in play.
While sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez — whose primary role as a libero is on defense — led the match with 24 digs, senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames came in a close second with 21. Ohio State’s offense, led by standout senior setter Mac Podraza — is one of the nation’s most efficient. In Sunday’s match, the Buckeyes tallied 189 total attacks on a hitting percentage of .254, and few of those swings were without force.
The final three matches of Nebraska’s season are at home against No. 15 Purdue, No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota — teams with offenses equally as effective as Ohio State’s, who swing to score and win the point. As the Huskers showed, they can dig the ball and keep rallies alive, forcing opponents to stay alert and looking to find holes in a resolute defense.
It’s not over yet
Losses are few and far between for Nebraska. As one of the most storied and consistent programs in college volleyball history, the Huskers have built a reputation that speaks for itself and has helped establish a home sellout streak of 300 consecutive matches.
Sunday’s loss did not come without some significant costs, though. Nebraska’s odds of being crowned conference champion are out of its control, and it will likely be demoted in national rankings. Despite this, the Huskers’ season is far from over and they still control their own destiny for the national championship. We saw as much last year when Nebraska reached the national title game ranked No. 10 and with four Big Ten losses. The 2022 national championship game will take place in Omaha, Nebraska — a roughly 50-minute drive from Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska possesses significant experience, a dynamic offense, a stout defense and is led by one of the winningest coaches in history. In comparison to many teams that will be vying for the national title in December, the Huskers are in a stable position and have proven themselves resilient and able. Until December, a statement-making conclusion to the regular season is the most important thing for Nebraska, whose season is far from over.