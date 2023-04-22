For the first time under new head coach Matt Rhule, Nebraska football took to Tom Osborne Field in front of fans. It wasn’t a traditional fall Saturday, but the fourth weekend of April still offered entertainment and storylines aplenty. Five months removed from the Huskers’ last game, we’re suddenly closer to next season than the past one.
Here are four takeaways from Saturday’s souped-up scrimmage.
A spring game replete with the pomp and circumstance befitting of a slumbering blue blood
Nebraska gave its fans, 66,000 of them in attendance despite the near-freezing weather, a spectacle at its late-April showcase. The afternoon began with the unveiling of an updated Herbie Husker mascot — back to his blonde roots — who rode out to the field on a motorcycle. Then came a hype video ending with Johnny Rodgers welcoming fans to a new era of Husker football.
Once the on-field action commenced, the first play was a fullback handoff to redshirt freshman converted H-back Janiran Bonner, a play call — and solid seven-yard gain — that harkened back to the program’s glory days. A timeout was then called to stop play as Rhule gave the game ball to former head coach Frank Solich, another nod to Nebraska’s history as it begins a new chapter.
Also observing at field level on a visit was Hunter Sallis, an Omaha native in the transfer portal after two years at Gonzaga as a five-star recruit. Joining him for a moment, and perhaps giving him a recruiting pitch, was former Husker guard Bryce McGowens, now in the NBA.
Fumble Fest
Beyond incompletions and special teams plays, the ball hit the turf six times in the first half alone on Saturday, as each team had three fumbles. The white team recovered two of theirs but also had the only fumble that led directly to a touchdown — a scoop and score for sophomore linebacker Michael Booker III after sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg was hit as he threw. The red team’s offense — mostly comprised of second-stringers — fared worse, losing all three of its fumbles.
That contributed to the game’s outcome, as the red offense crossed midfield just once in the first half. The white offense repeatedly enjoyed fortuitous field position and jumped out to a 21-0 lead. All three giveaways placed the white team deep in red territory, with two setting up touchdown runs for sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. and junior quarterback Jeff Sims.
The second half brought back-to-back fumbles late in the third quarter, as Ervin Jr. let the ball hit the turf, then the white team got the ball right back with a giveaway on the opposite side. Each team also threw an interception in the second half.
Needless to say, ball security will be an emphasis between now and August.
Defensive newcomers flash
With a number of losses, whether to graduation or the NFL Draft, Nebraska had holes to fill in the front half of its new 3-3-5 defensive scheme. They brought in a bevy of additions in December, and several of them showed out in their first public action as Huskers.
Two four-star freshmen edge rushers — Cameron Lenhardt and Princewill Umanmielen — made their presence known at a time when they may otherwise be getting ready for their senior prom. Lenhardt recorded four tackles, deflected a pass and almost sacked Sims once on an impressive pursuit. Umanmielen matched him with four tackles and a pass breakup of his own but also had three of his tackles come for a loss, one of which was a sack.
The only other sack of the game came from sophomore JUCO transfer Kai Wallin, who’s also part of Nebraska’s incoming class. All three were brought in with the idea of contributing relatively early, but each could play an early role even sooner than expected.
Making sense of the depth chart
There was something to be gleaned from the lineups and order in which the Huskers got the ball to their playmakers. Sims, as expected, got the first snap with the first-team offense and impressed with the strength of both his arm and legs. He looks to have the early edge for the top job under center, especially after completing 9-of-13 passes for 139 yards.
If leading the red team’s offense is any indication, sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy could have the early edge for the third-string job, among six scholarship signal callers, assuming senior Casey Thompson remains with the team after completing his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.
Ervin Jr., who became the first true freshman to start a season opener in program history back in 2021, got the first carry of the game. Last year’s starter, senior Anthony Grant, sat out the first couple of drives before getting his share of touches with the first-team offense. If anything, the running backs’ mixed performances showed the competition for the starting job will go into the fall. Either way, 48 carries from the first team, including 15 from quarterbacks, implies the Huskers will run the ball often in 2023.
Meanwhile, sophomore tight end Nate Boerkircher enjoyed the day’s biggest play — a 39-yard connection with Sims. Although former blue-chip recruits Thomas Fidone II and Arik Gilbert, both sophomores, later saw passes thrown their way as well, Boerkircher had the most targets of any player. He may have the early edge, given his experience as a backup the past couple of seasons.
Senior receiver Billy Kemp IV, a Virginia transfer with 192 career grabs to his name, made several plays early and could emerge as the top target in the fall. Top returning pass catcher Marcus Washington, a senior, got his share of targets and catches later on. Kemp IV also got the first look as a kick returner and punt returner. Bonner, a four-star recruit one year removed, got the first touch of the game and seemed comfortable with the top offense after a recent position change. He could play a role similar to that of Jaheim Bell, a Swiss Army Knife in new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s offense at South Carolina last year.
As a whole, the first-team offense looked a ways ahead of the second-team, at least compared to the gap between the first and second-team defenses. Although, both offenses were relatively anemic in the second half.
It’s easy to overanalyze the breaks of a spring game, but Saturday’s play at least provided some inkling of who the top contributors will be four months from now.