Nebraska men’s basketball trailed for almost the entirety of Saturday night’s 71-56 loss to Kansas State. It marked the Huskers’ third-straight loss, although that troika of opponents has a combined record of 29-4.
Here are four takeaways from the game:
Huskers find ceiling in Kansas City
Nebraska led just once in the loss to the Wildcats — 2-0 — and that lasted just 28 seconds. From that point on, the visitors saw the deficit rise from two possessions for a while to double digits then 13 at halftime and a peak of 19 in the second half. They brought the deficit down to seven late in the second half but never gave themselves a real chance at winning the game.
Nebraska lacked the requisite shotmaking or ball handling (16 turnovers) to properly claw back from the persistent double-digit deficit, as K-State’s own modest 40% shooting mark proved more than enough to put the former Big 12 rival away. This was a win Nebraska needed to make its case for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s first postseason bid in Lincoln. The Huskers need to finish at least a game or two above .500 to reach the NIT and will face an increasingly difficult road to get there. Despite some positive gains, the Huskers will effectively start from zero with a 6-6 record leading into their final non-conference game.
The Huskers were sloppy and sometimes uncompetitive against a Kansas State team that, while solid, rates last in the Big 12 per kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency ranking. Right now, Nebraska looks like a team that will handle the Big Ten’s basement and potentially play spoiler a few times to the league’s top dogs. If they want to amount to anything more, something needs to change on the scoring end. Until then, the Huskers’ ceiling is limited by their offensive inefficacies.
Shooting Woes Continue
Nebraska made just one of its first eight shots and recorded the same 1-of-8 clip on their first-half 3-point attempts. It didn’t get much better from there with final numbers of 32.7% shooting overall and 4-of-20 from distance.
That’s neither a positive nor surprising development after the Huskers shot 32% in a near-upset of No. 1 Purdue last weekend and combined to shoot 18-of-67 (26.9%) in the three games leading up to Saturday.
This team has the caliber of defense to finish near the midpack of the Big Ten and make a case for some postseason bid, but it may need an offensive renaissance to do so.
A career night for Breidenbach
Sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach paced Nebraska with 13 points, serving as the only Husker to score in double figures. He provided a silver lining in a mostly disappointing defeat. Breidenbach made 5-of-8 shots, including his third 3-pointer of the season, and grabbed five rebounds. He showed range and a willingness to shoot from distance and scavenge for second opportunities.
Nebraska needs that kind of off-the-bench infusion more often, given its aforementioned struggles on the offensive end. So it was reassuring that the former four-star recruit found some success, especially after playing just three minutes in Nebraska’s last game. Freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence enjoyed a few career highs himself, tallying nine points, two 3-pointers and five rebounds, after entering with four career points on 10% shooting.
Johnson provides look at what could have been
The Wildcats’ bellwether on Saturday was senior forward Keyontae Johnson, as it’s been for much of this young season. The Florida transfer finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
He also visited Nebraska in August before ultimately choosing Kansas State.
At the time, it was unclear if Johnson would rediscover the level he reached at Florida. After all, he missed nearly two full seasons after collapsing on-court due to heart inflammation in December 2020. In doing so, he turned down a $5 million dollar insurance policy.
Not only has he assimilated well to Manhattan, but he’s leading a 10-1 team in scoring and rebounding. He’s doing so while shooting over 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point land.
It’s an inspiring story that the Huskers may not have enjoyed seeing play out at their expense.