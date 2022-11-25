Nebraska finished the season on a high note, all but spoiling Iowa’s chance of going to the Big Ten Championship.
Here are four takeaways and a question from the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa:
A key injury leads to Nebraska’s offense catching fire
Heading into the game, not many would have imagined Nebraska’s offense picking apart Iowa’s stellar defense. But all it took was one injury to tip the scale drastically. Sophomore cornerback Cooper DeJean, who leads Iowa in interceptions, left with an injury early in the first quarter.
Nebraska wasted no time taking advantage of his absence, as junior quarterback Casey Thompson hit junior receiver Trey Palmer for an 87-yard touchdown pass on the next drive. Palmer burned freshman cornerback TJ Hall, DeJean’s replacement, on the play. Palmer beat Hall once again in the second quarter on an 18-yard touchdown, which put Nebraska up 17-0.
The Huskers scored another touchdown in the third quarter, becoming just the third team this season to score over 20 points against Iowa. With DeJean not present to keep Palmer in check, Nebraska had its best offensive performance in over a month.
Nebraska’s defense delivers big turnovers
While Nebraska’s offense had a terrific outing, its defense needed to be wary of the opposing unit. Since Nebraska’s defense gave up 17 points in the second half, Hawkeye turnovers earlier in the contest ultimately made the difference.
The Huskers put forth their best performance of the year turnover-wise. Two forced fumbles in the first half resulted in 10 Nebraska points and a muffed punt set the Huskers up in the red zone which led to a touchdown. An interception, on the final drive in the fourth quarter, put the game away.
Needless to say, the four turnovers were a major factor in the win for Nebraska.
Iowa’s third-quarter muffed punt was the play of the game
There seemed to still be the potential for collapse despite Nebraska’s 17-0 halftime lead given Nebraska’s recent track record. But most doubt evaporated when sophomore Hawkeye receiver Arland Bruce IV muffed a punt.
Sophomore receiver Alante Brown recovered the muffed punt, setting Nebraska up in the red zone. A few plays later, Thompson hit junior receiver Marcus Washington for a 14-yard touchdown pass, putting Nebraska up 24-0.
This ended up being a crucial point of the game as the Hawkeyes nearly completed a comeback, making the score 24-17. But because of the muffed punt, Iowa dug too big of a hole to completely climb out of, allowing Nebraska to come away with the win.
Defense holds firm for final fourth-quarter drive
As Iowa clawed back, it came down to the Husker defense getting one final stop and holding the lead. Iowa needed to go 80 yards in just over a minute to tie the game.
The Huskers pulled through on the final drive and stopped Iowa from completing the comeback. While it shouldn’t have gotten to that point with the lead Nebraska had, the defense didn’t cave in at the end, which allowed the Huskers to hold on.
After numerous games where the defense failed to get one final stop, like last week’s loss to Wisconsin, seeing Nebraska stand its ground here must’ve been refreshing for fans.
What is Mickey Joseph’s future with Nebraska?
Nebraska finishes the season 4-8 with the win, but considering how things looked back in September, it’s not the worst record the Huskers could’ve finished with. Mickey Joseph went 3-6 as interim head coach and managed to keep his team afloat throughout the season.
Now that the season is over, Joseph’s future with Nebraska is up in the air. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has a decision to make to fill the empty head coaching role, which will impact Joseph’s position.
Whether or not he is part of the next staff, Joseph’s presence for Nebraska could be crucial after how his tenure went.