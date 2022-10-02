Nebraska took care of Indiana to win its first Big Ten game in 364 days, dating back to last year’s homecoming game. It delivered interim head coach Mickey Joseph his first victory at his alma mater and put Nebraska in the thick of the Big Ten West title race, however unlikely.
Here are four takeaways and a question from the game:
Nebraska’s defense looked much improved
The biggest storyline of the game, beyond Joseph’s first win, is the resurgence of a Blackshirts defense that allowed over 1,200 combined yards in its two previous contests against Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. On Saturday, Nebraska held the Hoosiers under 300. The tweaks Nebraska made over the bye week, including firing defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and elevating special teams coordinator Bill Busch to take his place, worked.
The Blackshirts got consistent pressure but this time delivered to the tune of a season-high in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (six). The touted edge rushers finally made their presences known with timely stops behind the line of scrimmage led by fourth-year defensive linemen Garrett Nelson and Ty Robinson.
Behind them, junior inside linebacker Luke Reimer broke out from his steady but unspectacular play so far this season. He tied for the team lead in tackles, broke up a pair of passes and became the second Husker to snag an interception this season. Sophomore nickelback Isaac Gifford continued to be one of the few season-long positive developments on the defense as he added a pair of tackles for loss.
Most impressively and surprisingly, the Huskers rarely missed tackles and more often than not played lockdown pass coverage, breaking up eight passes. Sophomore cornerback Quinton Newsome continued to contain his matchup, breaking up two passes, while true freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog played strong opposite him in his first real dose of playing time. Hartzog’s first start brought his first score, not on defense but on special teams, as he returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown.
It remains to be seen if the defense can replicate this performance, but it was encouraging to see it return to its 2021 form as Big Ten play gets underway.
The offense is uneven but good enough to be competitive
For long periods of the game, the Husker offense looked more like the unit that showed up against Oklahoma than the explosive outfit we saw in the first three games. That meant it was an uneven performance for new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s group. Still, it did enough to win.
The Huskers scored on their scripted game-opening drive as they have in every game this season, except their highest-scoring performance against Georgia Southern. Then, three possessions came and went without an offensive score before an eight-play drive in the middle of the second quarter extended the lead to 21-7 after the blocked punt. Nebraska started the second half slow with a punt and then an interception, but flipped the momentum with a 71-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-long. The ensuing six-minute drive effectively put the game out of reach.
It still looks like an above-average offense but not one that can be relied upon to carry the team, as evidenced two weeks ago against a flawed Oklahoma team. That’s why the defense’s general success on Saturday was such a large development.
If Nebraska can pair similar complete performances in the coming weeks and months, it's capable of being competitive in its mediocre division. After all, the Huskers are tied with five other teams for first in the West with a 1-1 record and control their own destiny with a manageable schedule. Nebraska remains very much on the outside looking in as a division contender, but it surely gained confidence in proving it can win a conference game in convincing fashion.
Nebraska won in spite of an exceedingly high-penalty game
This game tied Nebraska’s most penalties in a game since joining the Big Ten, its most penalty yards since 2018, and the most combined penalties between Nebraska and an opponent since 2015.
The Huskers totaled 12 flags for 111 yards compared to 11 for 92 for Indiana. It was a relatively surprising development considering Nebraska entered the game ranked 26th in fewest penalty yards per game and was 32nd last year. Spearheaded by an early flag on Nebraska’s coaching staff, it looked like a return to the Bo Pelini era when the Huskers were never top-50 in fewest penalty yards.
Trey Palmer could be the best yet in a recent line of successful Husker receivers
Trey Palmer was one of Nebraska’s best players in its first four games as he quietly set the record for most receptions through four games in Nebraska history (28). But this was his true breakout game. Palmer recorded his first game with over 100 receiving yards by blowing away that benchmark, totaling 157, more than any Husker receiver since 2019.
The LSU-transfer, who followed Joseph, his receivers coach, to Lincoln, is third in the Big Ten in receiving yards and on pace to clear 1,000 yards and Nebraska’s single-season receptions record of 75.
That’s no small feat for a historically run-centric program that has had increasingly respectable receivers in recent years, including NFL draftees or signees like Niles Paul, Quincy Enunwa, Kenny Bell, Stanley Morgan Jr., Wan’Dale Robinson and most recently Samori Touré.
Will the offensive line improve?
While the offense was able to produce through the air with Palmer and on the ground with junior running back Anthony Grant, who hit 136 rush yards, it was mostly in spite of the offensive line. They allowed four first-half sacks and contributed to Casey Thompson twice getting flagged for intentional grounding while sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy fumbled while being sacked in his own endzone. It also accounted for several of the 12 penalties. The most notable occurrence came when sophomore offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, who happens to be the Huskers highest-rated recruit of the past half-decade, was disqualified from the game for back-to-back penalties after the whistle in the second quarter.
It was a crudely-constructed group that also saw sophomore offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, another former blue chip recruit, get benched. To add insult to injury, the unit was operating without senior Kevin Williams and sophomore Teddy Prochazka, both starters this year and both hurt. Nebraska’s ceiling may be limited by a number of issues this season but none more than faulty blockers. There’s limited pieces to work with. There’s nowhere to go but up, but unless something changes, the offensive line looks to be chiefmost among the Huskers’ ailments and could hold back a solid offense.