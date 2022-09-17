It was the end of a very eventful week for Nebraska football.
Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired following a heartbreaker at the hands of Georgia Southern last Saturday, and the Huskers had to immediately turn around and prepare for a showdown against No. 6 Oklahoma.
But with a final score of 49-14, the Huskers’ blowout loss to the Sooners only capped a challenging week.
Here are four takeaways and a question from the game:
A leaky pipeline leads to a ghastly offense
Throughout the first three games, Nebraska’s offense had slowly been improving in points scored, culminating in a season-high 42 points in its loss to Georgia Southern a week ago. The Huskers also were able to keep junior quarterback Casey Thompson moderately safe in the backfield, averaging a little over two sacks a game.
Outside of its first drive of the game, which resulted in a touchdown, the offense was lucky to get a first down thereafter. Nearly every drive for the Huskers was plagued by a leaky offensive line that surrendered massive losses. Thompson was sacked four times in the game for a total loss of 32 yards as Nebraska allowed nine tackles for a total loss of 56 yards, compared to 65 yards lost in the Huskers’ first three games combined.
Junior running back Anthony Grant and freshman running back Ajay Allen didn’t fare much better in the run game, in large part because of that line. The duo combined for just 85 rushing yards in the game, which when paired with Thompson’s 129 passing yards, only resulted in the lone touchdown on the first drive.
It was difficult for Thompson to find his receivers and the running backs when there was little to no time to throw and practically no holes to run through. After the success the offense had in the first three outings, it’s troublesome to see how fast it fell apart.
New week, same broken defense
After giving up a season-high 42 points to Georgia Southern in last week’s loss, the Nebraska defense once again looked baffled against Oklahoma. While the offense struggled to get points on the board, the defense had practically none of the answers needed for stopping the Sooners’ dynamic offense.
The Huskers gave up a total of 580 yards of offense to Oklahoma. While that total was lower than what it gave up to Georgia Southern, the Sooners called off the dogs a bit in the second half, and it resulted in a season-high 49 points allowed.
Though there were multiple drives in which the defense forced a stop, that was heavily overshadowed by the scores it surrendered. In the first half alone, the Husker defense gave up a 61-yard touchdown run on a broken play, two 20-plus-yard touchdown passes and multiple rushing touchdowns. The second half was just as brutal for the Nebraska defense as Oklahoma added two more touchdowns, both from 15-yards out or further.
By the time the fourth quarter started, both teams had their backups playing on both sides, which pointed to the lopsided game that had been played. Without much positive change from each week for the Nebraska defense, it’s hard to say what can turn the group around.
Mickey Joseph’s first game couldn’t have gone worse
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph certainly faced a big challenge for his first contest since being named interim head coach. In less than a week, he had to get the team ready for a showdown against a top-ten ranked opponent.
While there was the possibility of Nebraska giving Oklahoma a fight, it’s safe to say that things couldn’t have gone worse in the coach’s debut. A blowout loss to a longtime rival at home on FOX Big Noon Kickoff certainly wasn’t the result a new head coach wants on his resume. But given the circumstances that Joseph was in, there was likely only so much he could do to change and prepare the team.
Though it’s a rough start for Joseph, his team did face what could be the toughest opponent on their schedule, depending on what you think of Michigan. So, with his first blowout loss and big opponent out of the way, there’s nowhere to go but up for Joseph. Fortunately, he has more than a week to get his team ready for the next game after a bye.
The Huskers should be looking forward to a much-needed bye week
While Joseph’s debut couldn’t have had much worse of an outcome, the loss couldn’t have come at a better time. Nebraska is now entering its first of two bye weeks on the season before fully entering conference play.
This extra week gives the team more time to let the coaching transition sink in. It can also give the Huskers the opportunity to fix the current problems that plague the team before heading into Big Ten conference playn. Joseph talked about the opportunities that Nebraska has for the rest of the season earlier in the week. The bye can offer another opportunity for the Huskers to seek out a way to salvage this season.
What lies ahead for Nebraska?
As the team enters the bye week, there are questions about what the Huskers can do to prepare for the eight game stretch against the Big Ten conference. This loss shows that while the Nebraska defense hasn’t differed much week to week, the offense can change drastically depending on the defense it squares off against.
The team’s next opponent is Indiana, a team with a 3-0 record, but one that has areas which Nebraska can exploit. The Hoosiers have given up over 20 points in all three games so far this season, while their offense has averaged around 30 points a game. If the Huskers’ offense can get back on track and the defense finds a way to get better, a win is possible for Nebraska.
But overall, the key for the Huskers to getting out of this hole is to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of them, and that starts with getting as much as they can out of this bye week.