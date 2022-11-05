For a second-straight week, Nebraska found itself in prime position for an upset over a superior divisional foe during the second quarter. Nonetheless, the Huskers saw their potential fourth win of the season gradually slip through its hands.
Here are four takeaways and a question from the loss:
Nebraska continues to find cruel ways to lose
The Huskers entered a home game against an unranked divisional foe as nearly three-possession underdogs. That seemed like a foolish blunder on Vegas’ part even midway through the game. Nebraska coasted to an early 10-0 lead and held firm with that advantage entering the locker room. It seemed as secure as a 10-point margin could be when considering the Golden Gophers had lost 32-straight games in which they trailed by double digits at any point.
Then the visitors trotted out freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, one of only a handful of four-stars on the Minnesota roster, and the tides turned entirely. The Gophers picked up momentum with a field goal coming out of halftime before scoring their first touchdown after a couple Husker three-and-outs. They hit another long field goal the next drive and scored off an interception thrown by redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy.
The Huskers almost came back too, netting a field goal then reaching midfield on the following possession, before star junior receiver Trey Palmer dropped a pass that would have put the Huskers near the 30 with a minute left.
Nebraska built an early lead, the ultimate recipe for success against Minnesota, then still found a way to lose to a team that is historically bad at overcoming deficits. After its first three drives, Nebraska had five-straight three-and-outs and an interception.
Last offseason’s roster overhaul did not rid this program of its inefficacies or inability to close out close games.
Nebraska’s next quarterback is probably someone outside of the program
You’ve really got to hand it to junior quarterback Casey Thompson. His 12-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio has left something to be desired, but the experienced signal caller managed to pilot a sometimes-explosive Nebraska offense. Despite taking dozens of hits, he has averaged over 250 yards per game through the air. The one he took last Saturday proved the worst as it ended his day and kept him out this week.
It proved an opportunity for redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy, who many thought was brought in this season to be the future under center after Thompson, and sophomore Logan Smothers in his third year in the program. After seeing the combined output — Purdy curiously took the bulk of the snaps — it appears Nebraska will be looking for its third starting quarterback in the past three seasons. That’s a vast departure from the standards of a program that’s recently enjoyed four-year starters in Adrian Martinez and Tommy Armstrong Jr. and three-year starter Taylor Martinez, with just one year of Tanner Lee between them.
While it may seem too early to look forward to next season, there’s really not anyone else on the roster or committed to the program that inspires confidence as the starter moving forward. Both Purdy and Smothers were four-star recruits, but the former has shown little in terms of being a Power Five-level quarterback. The latter, an option quarterback, has been a little better but doesn’t really match the direction or style the program, and the college football landscape, is trending toward.
Interim coach Mickey Joseph said everyone else in the room — redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and true freshman Richard Torres — isn’t ready. Incoming freshman William “Pop” Watson probably doesn’t have the physical stature to be an immediate contributor and may not even be with the team if his recruiter, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, is among the departees in another expected offseason overhaul. Athletic director Trev Alberts will surely have the transfer portal and more long-term recruiting in mind when he makes his next hire.
Bowl eligibility is all but out of reach
This was a game Nebraska needed to win to keep any slim hopes at a bowl game alive. The Huskers can extend their season to December if they win their last three games, but it’s probably just as likely they go 0-for-3 as it is that they win one. That will start with a daunting road trip to play No. 5 Michigan next week before winnable games against Wisconsin and at Iowa, teams comparable to the Golden Gophers. It would take just one win over that stretch to exceed last season’s total.
If Alberts thinks Joseph is his guy at head coach, he may as well hire him now to kickstart internal and recruiting momentum before what’s likely to be a couple more impending losses. Unless something drastically changes, the Huskers will be watching the postseason games at home for a sixth-straight season.
Nebraska’s edge rushers finally played up to their high billing
Nebraska’s pass rush, with two captains and two preseason first-team All-Big Ten selections according to ESPN (the Big Ten media didn’t release a full preseason all-conference team) has been one of the bigger disappointments of the season. It has generated relatively consistent pressure all season but rarely gotten home like it did against the Gophers, at least in the first half. The Huskers managed three sacks, all before the break, and eight tackles for loss.
It was a feat made more impressive considering who it was accomplished against — a hulking Minnesota offensive line that had let up just seven sacks all season, tied for best in the Big Ten. Senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor had the best day, notching 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, his first of the season in the latter department. Sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson had a solo quarterback takedown of his own, and junior edge rusher Ochaun Mathis shared a sack with Tannor. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson had 1.5 tackles for loss, as did Mathis and freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann.
Nebraska will need that kind of pressure to make its next few opponents, also run-heavy, to become one-dimensional. With that in mind:
Has Nebraska’s defense improved enough to put two halves together this season?
Minnesota’s offense is hardly explosive, but it’s methodical and productive. The Golden Gophers average over 31.9 points and 421.4 yards per game, both of which rank just within the top-50 nationally. Paired with a borderline-elite defense, it’s a wonder this team is only 3-3 in Big Ten play and outside of the West division title hunt. Nebraska’s defense limited stalwart senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, he of 4,000 career rushing yards, for much of the game. He managed a long of just 11 yards and four yards per carry on 32 totes. That’s not to say he was ineffective.
Led by Kaliakmanis, the Golden Gophers amassed 269 second-half yards compared to just 31 in the first half and -7 on the ground up to that point. The Blackshirts seemed most caught off guard by Kaliakmanis’ quick release and increased mobility compared to sixth-year starter Tanner Morgan. The defense’s sudden slackening came at a poor time as the Huskers managed just 14 third-quarter yards and the score effectively flipped. Cumulatively, it was a good performance, holding the nation’s best third-down offense to just 3-for-11.
It raises the question of whether the Huskers can put together two halves for a performance resembling last year’s unit. Nebraska has looked improved defensively the past month, holding four of its past five opponents well under 400 total yards after allowing three of their first four foes to surpass 500. The Huskers’ decent performances against Ibrahim and Illinois’ Chase Brown inspire a bit of confidence ahead of games against Michigan, the Big Ten’s top rushing offense, and Wisconsin, whose star back Braelon Allen shredded the Huskers as a true freshman last season.
Nebraska may need to put together a more cohesive four-quarter defensive performance against some solid-but-unspectacular quarterbacks if it wants to overcome their own offense without Thompson.