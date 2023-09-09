Nebraska fell to Colorado 36-14 Saturday despite having several chances to keep the game close.
Here are four takeaways and a question from the Huskers' devastating loss:
Husker defense lived up to Blackshirt standard
The final stats may make it look like the Buffaloes’ offense had its way throughout the entire game, finishing with 468 yards of total offense, but Nebraska’s defensive coordinator Tony White produced a masterclass in the first half. The Husker defense carried the momentum it gained in a strong showing against Minnesota over to Boulder, completely halting a Colorado offense that torched TCU a week prior.
The Blackshirts started out by forcing the Buffaloes to punt on each of their first four drives after only punting three times total against the Horned Frogs. The front seven constantly brought pressure to junior quarterback Sheuder Sanders, earning a whopping eight sacks to show for it. Freshman defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt had a phenomenal first half, stepping up for suspended junior defensive lineman Ty Robinson, with two sacks while junior linebacker Nick Henrich recorded two sacks of his own after missing last week. It wasn’t until the last five minutes of the half that they would surrender points, but that was mostly because Colorado was given great field position due to Husker turnovers.
While the second half saw Sanders and the Buffaloes come into their own, putting together multiple touchdown drives, the Husker defense still showed fight along with open-field tackling that hasn’t been seen in years. Overall, eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss while holding the opponents to just 1.8 yards a carry could be enough to win a football game. That is if the offense can find a way to score.
Offense will be Nebraska’s downfall
After a subpar showing against the Golden Gophers, many thought it was impossible for the Husker offense to get any worse. Saturday proved a new low with several miscues plaguing Nebraska. The first came on the opening drive of the game when junior quarterback Jeff Sims fumbled a snap in Colorado territory. It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Huskers had another positive drive that abruptly went south as a snap hit redshirt freshman tight end Luke Lindenmeyer in motion, resulting in a two-yard loss. The two yards proved to be costly as freshman kicker Tristan Alvano doinked a 45-yard field goal off the right upright.
Despite the missed opportunity, the Blackshirt defense forced a quick three and out, but Sims gifted the Buffaloes the ball back, fumbling another snap. Nebraka’s defense held strong, though, and held Colorado to a field goal. Sims completed the turnover hat trick with an interception the next drive, leading to a Buffalo touchdown on the next play.
The offense looked to turn things around in the second half, with Sims finding an opening for a 57-yard touchdown, but that proved to be a fluke if anything. Instead, the struggles returned while the Husker defense grew tired from bailing the offense out. Nebraska added another score late, but it wasn’t enough to salvage the abysmal performance.
The stage may be too big for Jeff Sims
In his two games as the Huskers’ starting quarterback, Sims has left a lot to be desired. He has struggled with turnovers throughout his collegiate career, adding three more to the total on Saturday. What stood out against Colorado were his issues controlling himself while in a hostile environment.
Sims dropped the snap multiple times before throwing a horrendous pick, seeing sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone II far too late into his route. Right before halftime, Sims chose to run out of bounds on a third and 17, allowing the Buffaloes to save their final timeout, which they ultimately needed to secure a field goal heading into the break.
Like last week, the ground game was still there for Sims as a 57-yard touchdown run warranted him not being benched at the half. But that was the only positive in a rough second half that saw another turnover on a botched handoff with Sims taking most of the blame. He would later be taken out of the game after getting shaken up with many Husker fans ready to move on from the Georgia Tech transfer.
Gabe Ervin Jr. emerges as RB1 while Anthony Grant stuck in limbo
After a late fumble last week by senior running back Anthony Grant seemingly placed him in head coach Matt Rhule’s doghouse, sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. saw a majority of the carries Saturday. Ervin Jr. had a busy first half, registering both career-highs in carries with 14 and yards with 73. His downhill running and aggressive style of play resulted in several first-down runs against the Buffaloes' defense.
Ervin Jr. only had three carries for one yard in the second half, but with Colorado piling it on Nebraska needed its receiving game more. Therefore, junior running back Rahmir Johnson saw more action, even adding a 44-yard run late. With Ervin Jr.’s hard running and Johnson's ability as a receiver, it is difficult to see where Grant ends up after playing zero snaps against the Buffaloes.
Could Heinrich Haarberg or Chubba Purdy be starting next week?
Sims' miserable first half had many Husker fans calling for change. However, Rhule stuck it out with Sims until an injury took him out in the fourth. From there, sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg took over with sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy taking a snap as well. Haarberg led Nebraska on a garbage-time touchdown drive, ending it with a 4-yard pass to Fidone II for the score.
With Sims' struggles, could Rhule turn to Haarberg or at least incorporate the athlete into the offense more? The Huskers play a Northern Illinois team that is nothing to sneeze at — already defeating a Power 5 team in Boston College — next week in the first home game under Rhule. With the status of Sims’ injury unknown, there could potentially be a new man under center come next week.