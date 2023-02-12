The last time Nebraska went toe-to-toe with Michigan, back in December, the former struggled to start and finish, leading to a brutal 76-59 defeat.
This time around, the Huskers managed to give the No. 12 Wolverines a fight. But like its last fight with Michigan, Nebraska failed to come out on top, falling 80-75.
“There were a lot of things that were different about this game than the one in December,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “I thought the team did a really good job at handling things.”
Nebraska went 27-of-58 from the field and 11-of-25 from 3-point range. Michigan, meanwhile, finished 29-of-56 from the field and just 5-of-15 from 3-point range. The Huskers did have a big win in the rebounding battle, edging the Wolverines 37-28.
Sophomore center Alexis Markowski had a commanding presence in the paint, finishing with 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Junior forward Isabelle Bourne also tallied 18 points, while junior guard Jaz Shelley finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Senior guard Leigha Brown, a former Nebraska transfer, led the Wolverines with 23 points, 11 of which came from the free throw line, and 10 assists.
But the deciding factor in the game for Nebraska was turnovers and fouls. The Huskers surrendered 18 turnovers and 25 fouls, compared to Michigan’s 10 turnovers and 18 fouls. The Wolverines also took better advantage of their opportunities, scoring 19 points off turnovers and 17 points off free throws. Nebraska, on the other hand, only scored six points off turnovers and 10 points from the free throw line.
“Aggressive turnovers, where they’re aggressive plays, are the ones we can live with,” Williams said. “But passive turnovers, those are the ones we need to eliminate. We need to get better in that area.
The game started off slow for both sides. Through the first four minutes of play, Nebraska and Michigan delivered a 3-pointer and a layup each to make it a 5-5 bout. Neither team could find a groove early on, but near the halfway point of the quarter, the Wolverines tried to blow the game wide open. Within two minutes, Michigan unleashed a 12-2 run to take a 17-7 lead. Nebraska delivered a few points to try and chip away at the deficit, but only managed to end the first quarter down 19-11.
The Huskers went into the second quarter looking to get back into the fight, while the Wolverines looked to end it. Both teams traded blows early on, with Michigan’s lead ranging between eight to five points. But after Shelley nailed a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three, Michigan went on a 5-0 run to extend its lead to 31-23. Nebraska managed to get the score to 33-31 with under two minutes left in the half. But the Wolverines got the last laugh with a 3-0 run to head into the locker room up 36-31.
Markowski landed a 3-pointer to start the third, putting Nebraska within a score. Sophomore guard Maddie Krull accompanied Markowski’s 3-pointer with one of her own, giving the Huskers a 37-36 lead. Then after a series of lead changes, Nebraska took its turn at blowing things wide open, going up 46-40. But the Wolverines quickly shut that down, tying the game at 46 points apiece before taking back the lead. Markowski single-handedly forced a tie at 51, but Michigan ended the third quarter up 57-53.
The Wolverines held onto their lead throughout the fourth quarter, even when Nebraska made a strong push at taking it back. But the Huskers' fourth-quarter struggles through the past few games continued as Michigan built a nine-point lead with five minutes left, which proved to be too great to come back from.
“We’re disappointed to come away with a loss,” Williams said. “But, I saw some good things today. Our team leaned in to each other and leveled up on their trust among each other. We saw some flashes of players stepping up.”
The Huskers fell to 14-11 on the year and 6-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. Their road trip continues as they travel to Minneapolis to face the Golden Gophers on Wednesday.