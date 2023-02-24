The ultimate dream for many young baseball fans and players across Nebraska is simple — to one day don the scarlet and cream underneath the lights of Haymarket Park. And then on to the big leagues.
For former Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich, the realization of the dream is knocking at his doorstep. On Feb. 2, 2023, the Baltimore Orioles invited Povich to spring training as a non-roster invitee.
A Bellevue native, Povich attended Husker games as an optimistic, young spectator and watched Nebraska players like outfielder DJ Belfonte, pitcher Kyle Kubat and outfielder Jake Meyers — the only active alum on an MLB roster.
Although Povich eventually returned to the Cornhusker State, the Bellevue West graduate made a two-year stop at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona before receiving the opportunity he’d always dreamed of.
“I was at the College World Series with my family when I got a call from Coach [Jeff] Christy and [he] offered on a visit,” Povich said.
The visit paid off for first-year head coach Will Bolt, as Povich became the first commitment of Bolt’s tenure in Lincoln. Povich described the shared mindsets between himself and coaches Christy and Bolt as factors that helped influence his decision to play at Nebraska.
“I could tell that they had the right things and a similar mindset,” Povich said. “With Coach Bolt, you could see how much the state, university and program meant to him.”
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Povich’s first season on the bump for the Huskers in 2020 was cut short. Still, the southpaw managed four starts and tallied 26 strikeouts — a team-high — in 21.1 innings, while only allowing two walks.
The following year — for both Povich and Nebraska — a switch flipped.
“Before the year, we all knew we had a really good team,” Povich said. “We [knew] we could go out there and hit, drop bombs,” Povich said.
While Nebraska’s offense did explode, its dominant pitching staff — anchored by Povich — helped usher its postseason run.
In his first and only full year, Povich recorded a 3.11 ERA, 88 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .244 and a 6-1 record. In a game against Michigan, he accomplished a rare feat — an immaculate inning — and retired three-straight batters on nine-straight strikes.
“I don’t think anything beats the immaculate,” Povich said of his favorite memory as a Husker.
Reflecting on the season, which ended in the Fayetteville Regional in Arkansas after a 2-1 defeat to the No. 1 Razorbacks, Povich had high praise for former teammates still with the program, including sophomore infielder Brice Matthews, senior infielder Efry Cervantes and junior infielder Max Anderson, and described the regional as a moment that brought the team and program to light.
“[The 2021 season] was a blast from the first series up in Minnesota up until the end… Everybody was a family. Everybody loved each other,” Povich said.
On draft night in 2021, the Minnesota Twins selected Povich in the third round. He wasn’t the only Nebraska player drafted, as former teammate Spencer Schwellenbach was picked up in the second round by the Atlanta Braves.
The teammates shared a phone call and exchanged congratulations, hoping that they’d be able to reconnect and even play against each other, Povich said.
Povich has navigated his way through the Twins organization in the minor league and was acquired by the Orioles on Aug. 2, 2022.
“It feels good to know that I’m in a good spot,” Povich said, acknowledging that he’s still learning a lot about the system and from the players around him. “You think you know about it until you’re actually there.”
Moments like a five-inning, 11-strikeout performance in July 2022 have helped Povich gain attention, in addition to the outings he produced during his time at Nebraska. Despite his dominance on the mound, fans might notice the calm demeanor of Povich.
“I might not show it, but in my head, I’m firing myself up,” Povich said. “I’ve always stayed with an even, business-like demeanor.”
It was his former head coach, Bolt, who helped spread the message of being ‘even-keeled.’ Even two years removed from the team, the admiration from his former head coach remains strong.
“I've said it for a couple years now. I think he's a 10-year big leaguer,” Bolt said. “I’m awfully proud of him… He’s gonna be a fun one to keep track of his career.”
With the opportunity of a lifetime ahead of him, Povich still remembers the days of being a young fan, watching Husker greats and simply dreaming. He recalled his own moments out on the mound, on a field where he dreamed of playing, with the old pictures to show for it.
Even years later, he’s still chasing the dream and has one message for those bright-eyed young fans with gloves clamoring for high-fives and autographs.
“Everybody’s gonna have a different route, but you have to be able to show up every day,” Povich said. “It’s not gonna be easy, and you might have to take a different route.”