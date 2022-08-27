The college football season began as Nebraska and Northwestern played the first game among Power Five teams at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. For the Huskers, it was yet another painful loss in a season opener, this time as heavy favorites.
Here are five takeaways and one question from Northwestern’s 31-28 victory over Nebraska.
Different players, same team.
Despite completely overhauling their roster and coaching staff, nothing has seemed to change for Nebraska. Even a trip across the Atlantic couldn’t make a difference. In a game where they were heavy favorites, it was the same story once again — a close, nail-biting loss.
Even the final drive gave shades of last season — two minutes with a chance to come from behind. But an interception ended the possession almost as soon as it began.
Of course, there were positives. The new-look offense looked strong, for a half at least. There weren’t any major special teams errors—other than the bewildering onside kick. But head coach Scott Frost needed a win, and he failed to get one.
These inconsistencies and bewildering losses must fall on Frost’s shoulders. He pieced together a roster that looks promising on paper, but the result is the same as last season. It won’t matter how strong the loss was— there were plenty of those last year— or how narrow a win is.
Frost needs tallies in the win column if he wants to be the coach of this team by the season’s end. Starting off the year with the same old, same old certainly won’t give him any room to argue his case.
Nebraska allowed Ryan Hilinksi to look elite
Northwestern’s starting quarterback tore through the Nebraska defense. Given Hilinski’s low expectations coming into the season, this may bode extremely poorly for the Huskers going forward.
Last season, Hilinski failed to do much of anything, throwing for just three touchdowns all year in 176 passing attempts. Contrast that to his performance against Nebraska, where he finished with 313 passing yards and two touchdowns. Sure, another season in the Wildcats’ system should result in some improvement, but his performance on Saturday was staggering.
Has Hilinski improved that much, or did the Huskers' defense fail to show up? Some of the mistakes can be chalked up to first-game jitters. Multiple miscommunications in the secondary led to massive gains for Northwestern, including a 41-yard wide-open touchdown catch by senior wide receiver Raymond Niro.
The missed tackles were the biggest issue, though. Seemingly every time a Wildcat skill player got into the open field, multiple Husker defenders would be left behind in the grass, grasping at air. Hilinski didn’t need to force the ball down the field, he simply stood back and dumped the ball off. His receivers continuously found open space.
Northwestern pushed the Huskers around
Hilinski received virtually no pressure from Nebraska, allowing him to take his time in the pocket. This was thanks to the Northwestern offensive line that bullied Nebraska’s defensive line all game. They acted as a brick wall, keeping Hilinski upright with no Husker even near him.
This was especially surprising given the considerable hype Nebraska’s front seven received heading into this matchup. Transfer defensive ends, junior Ochaun Mathis was meant to tie a bow on a unit that included one of the strongest linebacking trios in the Big Ten.
To say that the Huskers' defensive line struggled would be an understatement. Northwestern’s offensive line had whatever they wanted, consistently beating defenders at the line of scrimmage. Hilinski was never sacked and was hit very few times.
The Wildcats’ offensive line was even more dominant in the run game. Especially in the second half as Nebraska had no answer for Northwestern’s junior running back duo — Evan Hull and Cam Porter. Both split carries evenly with Hull rushing 22 times for 119 yards while Porter received 19 touches for 94 yards. Both found their way into the endzone once.
The Huskers will be squashed by the rest of the Big Ten if the run defense continues to play like it did on Saturday. In a conference where strong offensive line play and ground-and-pound schemes reign supreme, Nebraska has to improve its run-stopping ability. The missed tackles in the run game caused issues, but more often than not, there were already wide open holes for Porter and Hull to gallop through.
Casey Thompson needs to remain confident
In the first half, the junior quarterback was so solid he looked capable of ushering a turnaround in the program’s trajectory. He stayed poised, firing off darts with confidence and patience. He continually made plays, even when there looked to be none to be made.
On the first drive of the game, Thompson led the Huskers down the field on a perfectly executed drive. Nebraska went in tempo, driving the length of the field in just 2:19, and taking a 7-0 lead with a beautiful touch pass to junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda in the corner of the end-zone.
In the first half, Thompson’s connection with his receivers looked flawless. Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer made catches all over the field. Senior tight end Travis Vokolek was a first down machine, coming up clutch for Thompson drive after drive. Thompson found Garcia-Castaneda for multiple big plays.
The throws outside the numbers —plays that Adrian Martinez struggled to make last year — were hitting for Thompson. He was able to escape the pocket when he needed to and threw the ball away instead of making poor decisions.
The highlight of his afternoon came with 12:08 remaining in the third quarter. On a busted play with pressure all around him, he scrambled outside the pocket. Just when the play looked dead, Thompson spun around and rifled a pass deep down the field to a waiting Garcia-Castaneda. The play resulted in a 57-yard gain and eventually led to a touchdown.
However, after that drive. It seemingly fell apart for Thompson. The throws he had been making with ease were now sailing over his receivers' heads. The smart decisions he had been making turned into risky throws—two of which resulted in interceptions.
It was as if two different quarterbacks were suiting up in No. 11 for Nebraska. Regardless of why Thompson struggled in the second half, his confidence needs to improve moving forward. He clearly is the right man for the job; he threw for 300 yards and scored two total touchdowns. If Nebraska can return to its level of offensive efficiency from the first half against Northwestern, the Huskers have a chance to compete with some of the higher-level offenses in the Big Ten.
Anthony Grant will be the workhorse running back
In 2021, Nebraska’s running back position was a constant revolving door where no singular guy stood out above the rest. On the contrary, senior running back Anthony Grant looks to be the guy this season.
He received almost all of the touches, rushing 19 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and looked very promising at times. Outside of his 46-yard touchdown run, Grant only averaged three yards per carry. But considering the lack of elite talent on Nebraska’s offensive line, his Nebraska debut was impressive.
What on earth was that onside kick for?
The Huskers had every drop of momentum with nine minutes remaining in the third. And yet, they chose to throw it all away with a befuddling onside kick call. After taking an 11-point lead thanks to back-to-back touchdowns and a forced fumble, Nebraska’s coaching staff chose to give Northwestern the ball with excellent field position.
It’s not that it single-handedly lost Nebraska the game–Northwestern may have scored that drive regardless. However, it sucked the momentum out of the team and gave it right back to the Wildcats. The Huskers failed to score again after the failed onside kick, and it seemingly doomed them on their way to yet another season opening loss