The night began with a jump ahead too soon in the singing of the National Anthem. An apology, a few laughs, and a redo. The second time, no mistakes and a great performance that received raucous applause.
Similarly, the number-one ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) volleyball team had their own set of miscues on the final night of the two-day, four-team Ameritas Players Challenge hosted at the Devaney Center. But like the National Anthem singer – they found a way to bounce back, recover, and come out on top.
In their first two matches on Friday night, Nebraska handily swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (25-15, 25-16, 25-9) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (25-15, 25-12, 25-13). However, on Saturday night, the Pepperdine Waves, who also entered the game having gone 2-0 in the Ameritas Players Challenge, gave Nebraska a battle that ended in a sweep for Nebraska (26-24, 25-19, 25-22) that could’ve easily, according to Nebraska head coach John Cook, “been a four or five gamer.”
The weekend’s tournament produced five significant takeaways as Nebraska began its season:
Super seniors continue to be important
Senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames, senior middle back Kaitlyn Hord, and senior defensive specialist/libero Kenzie Knuckles. Nebraska’s senior core includes seniors playing an extra year in Hames – the five-foot-ten setter who returned to Nebraska as a defensive specialist and is preparing herself for a role on the coaching staff once her playing days are done. Also, Hord, the middle blocker Penn State transfer and three-time All-Big Ten First Team, showed their experience early and often in the front and back row.
Kubik, the outside hitter who leads the team in kills with 36 after three games, was dominant in her performances, swinging with lots of power and standing tall on defense recording eight blocks in three games. Several service errors and some miscues in her attacks were a part of Kubik’s performance, but overall Cook regarded her performance as a positive one, acknowledging that while not fully perfect, she “finished really strong.”=
Hames, who got the opportunity to play against her younger sister, Kayleigh, a senior Libero of the Pepperdine Waves, led her team over the weekend in service aces with three and is a close second to sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez in digs, collecting 31 to Rodriguez’ 39. In the match versus Pepperdine, Hames hit .000 but played a central role in the back row. She had a crucial dig that bounced off her knee in the third set and led to a kill by freshman middle Bekka Allick, helping the Huskers rally in a much-needed moment.
Like Hames, Knuckles, the five-foot-nine defensive specialist/libero, aided the Huskers on the offensive and defensive ends of the ball with critical digs to extend rallies for Nebraska. Cook, following Saturday’s victory over Pepperdine, said he felt Knuckles would’ve been MVP, applauding her “energy, mindset, passing, digging, and serving” and highlighting the importance of those aspects of Knuckles’ game.
Of the seniors, Hord garnered a lot of attention. The packed crowds of Devaney showered Hord with applause and cheers, the loudest being on Saturday night after Hord was announced as the MVP of the Ameritas Players Challenge. After three games, Hord is hitting .375 with 16 kills on 32 swings and 18 blocks, a team-leading number.
Hord’s experience showed throughout the weekend as sneaky dumps and creative plays over the net led to points for Nebraska in their comfortable wins over the Islanders and Golden Hurricane. Hord’s presence was made known on the court and her performance pleased the Nebraska faithful as they’ve come to adopt Hord as one of their own, welcoming her with seemingly open arms.
Nebraska’s senior core boasts years of experience, high levels of skill, and leadership qualities that were displayed throughout the weekend—especially in close rallies with Pepperdine that at times went back and forth during exchanges of multi-point runs.
This core will be expected to navigate Nebraska through what will be a competitive season against multiple teams ranked in the top 25.
The service line woes continue
In 2021, Nebraska outlasted their opponents at the service line committing 241 service line errors to their opponents’ 267. Over the course of three games, the Huskers committed 10 versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, five versus Tulsa, and 10 versus Pepperdine.
Cook said that the first match versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was one of nerves and attributed that to being part of the service errors. He joked and added that service errors were “contagious”, pointing out several times versus Tulsa that the errors were consecutively committed by both teams.
The errors were nearly costly versus Pepperdine, where Nebraska committed 10 and encountered several moments where momentum slipped away following the errors committed and Nebraska risked dropping sets.
As Nebraska prepares for a long stretch in the coming months of conference play and matchups versus opponents ranked in the top 25, minimizing service errors and controlling the service line will become an important part of its strategy. It will be a challenge to Win important games where mistakes can yield greater repercussions than those committed against teams like Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Tulsa.
Nebraska’s depth is full of life and critical to outlasting teams
Against Pepperdine, Nebraska’s play looked sloppy and foreign, following dominant performances against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Tulsa.
“We’re not going to play great volleyball every single night,” Kubik said, stressing the need for Nebraska to “find ways to win the ugly.”
Cook also used those words to describe the performance at varying moments in the three sets versus Pepperdine.
Nebraska’s depth in their lineup was a luxury as Nebraska outlasted the Waves and gave multiple players, including young players like freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik, freshman middle back Maggie Mendelson, freshman defensive specialist/libero Maisie Boesiger, and freshman middle back Bekka Allick, an opportunity to contribute.
Allick made the most of her time spent on the court, hitting .261 with 12 kills on 23 swings and meeting hitters at the net nine times for blocks. The six-foot-four middle blocker and Lincoln native wasted no time in the playing time afforded to her and will be a player to watch as she joins a rotation of Mendelson and Hord in the middle.
While the depth of the Nebraska team allowed for variations of starting lineups in the three games, Nebraska’s depth does present challenges as creating lineups will require Cook to make decisions that will decide between players based on their performance and team needs on a match-by-match basis.
Even on Friday night, Cook still needed to “sleep on” Saturday’s lineup.
Nebraska’s depth will grow in significance as their stretch of conference play thickens starting in September and teams get a chance at the currently ranked number-one team in the country. In what will be wars of attrition, Nebraska is equipped to come out on top, as they did against Pepperdine.
Whitney Lauenstein has a lot to prove
After a freshman season where she did not see much time in starting lineups and on the court, Lauenstein is starting the season early and delivering statements. The six-foot-two freshman outside hitter from Waverly, Nebraska won “Lifter of the Year” and made the most of her two starts versus Tulsa and Pepperdine.
Lauenstein, in three games, hit a whopping .353 with 31 kills on 68 swings. One of the biggest swings came in the second set versus Pepperdine when a Lauenstein kill woke up the offense after a timeout and extended the Nebraska lead by two over the Waves. She had another in the first set to tie the first set at 24-24 and precede a victory that was won thanks to two Waves’ hitting errors.
Lauenstein, in addition to Kaitlyn Hord and Lexi Rodriguez, was selected for the All-Tournament Team.
“She’s getting better,” Cook said Friday regarding Lauenstein’s performance. “She’s been on a mission and she’s worked really hard.”
Cook also referenced Lauenstein’s award as the lifter of the year and acknowledged her growth in the mental aspect of the game. He looks forward to seeing the tests she will endure in tight matches later in the season.
Nebraska is in good hands
It’s more than just some cheesy slogan in a car insurance commercial, but a mantra that can be applied to the Nebraska volleyball team – figuratively and literally – thanks to the setting abilities of the team.
The Huskers enter the season ranked number one following a five-set loss in the National Championship to in-conference opponent Wisconsin Badgers. After a few losses in graduates Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins, plus transfers Kayla Caffey and Keoneli Akana, some questions arose about the team.
For now, most questions about team depth, the abilities of the freshman class, the impact of the return of Hames and how beneficial transfer Hord would be, were answered in the three games to open the season.
Nebraska (3-0) will host Loyola Marymount (1-2) at 6 p.m at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 1.