The new era of Nebraska football under head coach Matt Rhule began on Saturday. Though it was the sloppy, work-in-progress type of football one would expect from an April scrimmage, many Huskers flashed potential for the season to come.
Here are five players who stood out at Nebraska’s spring game.
Quarterback Jeff Sims
This is an easy one. The junior Georgia Tech transfer made his Husker debut on Saturday and played heads and shoulders above every other signal-caller that saw the field. With the status of 2022 starter, senior Casey Thompson, up in the air, Sims certainly looks to fit the bill of a starting quarterback.
Albeit against his own defense, Sims looked poised throughout the afternoon. His 6-foot-4 stature didn’t keep him from rolling outside the pocket, and when he did stay between the tackles, Sims didn’t relent to pressure.
He completed nine of his 13 passing attempts for a total of 139 yards. He looked comfortable both firing over the middle and getting the ball to the sideline, even when rolling to his left. Sims’ first, and biggest, completion of the day came in the first quarter to sophomore tight end Nate Boerkircher, a 38-yard dart over the seam.
Sims threw a pretty ball that looked effortless and didn’t panic with pressure in his face. He took command of the offense and began to connect with the expected top receivers — seniors Billy Kemp IV and Marcus Washington. It was the kind of outing one would expect from an experienced starting signal caller.
His success didn’t just come through the air, though. On multiple occasions, Sims extended plays with his legs. With 7:11 left in the second quarter, Sims took a redzone snap up the middle and powered through two defenders for a seven-yard touchdown run. On another drive, Sims rumbled forward for five yards with defenders all over him. His physicality was on full display throughout the game. Even on two occasions when he bobbled and dropped a snap, he snatched it to avoid a turnover.
Wide Receiver Billy Kemp IV
Nebraska’s coaching staff threw a bevy of receivers on the field on Saturday, but even in his limited action, Kemp looked like a future star for the Huskers. The senior transfer from Virginia caught all three of his targets for 39 yards, including a two-point conversion grab.
The robust connection between Sims and Kemp was immediately obvious, as the two connected twice in the first quarter. The first went for 24 yards after Sims gunned a pass across his body to a wide-open Kemp IV on the left sideline. His second catch came on a quick out the next play, after which he made two men miss for a 15-yard gain. Even in just a few snaps, Kemp IV showcased an ability to lose defenders over the middle as a shifty weapon in the slot. He also got involved in the run game, taking a jet sweep for six yards.
Should Kemp translate that playmaking ability to the regular season, he’ll be a problem for opposing defenses — especially with a higher volume if he becomes Sims’ favorite target.
Defensive Lineman Princewill Umanmielen
The freshman early enrollee certainly didn’t look like one on Saturday, playing with the first-team defense and making his presence felt. Umanmielen busted through the offensive line multiple times and tallied three tackles for loss, the most of any Husker on Saturday.
Twice he single-handedly disrupted run plays, taking down both Sims and senior running back Anthony Grant — presumed linchpins of Nebraska’s 2023 offense — for three-yard losses. Then, in the second quarter, Umanmielen sacked sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg for a 16-yard loss. That was the only sack on the day for the first-team defense.
On another occasion, Umanmielen chased down the quarterback outside the pocket and forced an incompletion. He finished the game with four total tackles as well as a pass breakup.
Postgame, both Rhule and Sims had high praise for the former four-star recruit from Manor, Texas, saying he fits right in with the defense even at this early stage of his career. He looks to be a playmaker and an integral part of Nebraska’s defense going forward.
Defensive Back Phalen Sanford
It’s hard to gauge the success of second-team defenders in a spring game, but Sanford stood out among the rest. The senior, who has only registered 15 tackles in his career as a Husker, made multiple impact plays on Saturday.
With 3:49 left in the first quarter, Sanford forced a fumble by sophomore running back Ajay Allen, which ultimately led to a touchdown on the following drive. In the third quarter, Sanford picked off redshirt freshman Richard Torres over the middle, ending one of Torres’ most productive drives of the game.
Sanford also tallied four tackles, three of which were solo efforts, and a quarterback hurry in limited action.
Linebacker MJ Sherman
The junior transfer from Georgia had a strong outing in his first action as a Husker. His SEC roots may have shown through on Saturday, as he looked like one of the most physical players on the field.
Twice he was involved in tackles for loss, the first on a third and one stuff at the line of scrimmage. The second was a highlight-worthy moment, as he blew up Grant in the backfield for a loss of five yards.
Sherman credited the violent tackle to both defensive play-calling and his execution postgame, adding that he hopes to take a leadership role on the defense going forward. He finished the game with four total tackles.