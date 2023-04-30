Although Nebraska football finished last season with a 4-8 record, the campaign still gave a couple of its players the opportunity to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.
Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis and wide receiver Trey Palmer were both drafted in the sixth round (with only one pick separating them), the fourth-straight year two or more Nebraska players were selected and the 57th time in the past 60 seasons the program had multiple draft selections, according to the university.
Following the draft, three Huskers were then signed as undrafted free agents — tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor.
Ochaun Mathis, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Mathis 189th overall. Mathis played one season at Nebraska after four years at TCU. He played in 38 games in four seasons for the Horned Frogs and earned 34 starts.
Mathis made second-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and 2021 and recorded 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and four pass breakups in his TCU career. Mathis’ breakout season for the Horned Frogs came in 2020, when he led the Big 12 in sacks per game, averaging nearly one sack per contest. He finished the season with 46 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Mathis transferred to Nebraska for the 2022 season and played in every game for the Huskers. He ranked second on the team with 3.5 sacks and added 5 tackles for loss along with 50 total tackles and two pass breakups. Mathis also finished three games with seven or more tackles in the 2022 season.
He earned an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine where he tested in every event except the three-cone drill. Mathis’ finished the combine with a Next Gen Stats score of 56, placing him 34th out of the 46 prospects at his position.
Mathis joins a Rams defense that finished 21st in total sacks with 38 and 19th in yards allowed, surrendering 341.1 yards per game.
Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Not long after Mathis, Palmer was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 191st overall. Palmer is the second Husker to be drafted by the Buccaneers in the past three years, the most recent being Khalil Davis in 2020.
This is also the second-straight season a Nebraska receiver was selected in the draft, after a drought since Kenny Bell’s selection in 2015. Samori Toure was taken in the seventh round of last year's draft by the Green Bay Packers.
Palmer, like Mathis, only spent one season at Nebraska. He played 28 games across three seasons for LSU, finishing with 41 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns.
He also returned punts and kicks. Palmer had 23 punt returns for 188 yards and one touchdown along with 15 kickoff returns for 394 yards and a touchdown. Though Palmer’s stint as a Husker was short, he made it a record-breaking one.
In 11 games, Palmer led Nebraska with 71 catches for 1,043 yards, the latter marking a program record across all positions and the former a record for Husker receivers. Palmer's nine touchdown receptions also ranked fifth in school history, and he had three 100-yard receiving games, ranking him 10th all-time. He also set the school’s single-game record for receiving yards, finishing with 237 receiving yards against Purdue.
Palmer received second-team All-Big Ten honors and earned an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine. He took the combine as an opportunity to show his speed, running the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine for wide receivers in 4.33 seconds. Of the 67 wide receivers at the combine, Palmer’s NFL Next Gen Stats score of 72 ranked him 20th overall.
Palmer joins a Buccaneers offense that contains Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, receivers who finished the 2022 season with over 1,000 yards receiving. The team is entering a new era following the second official retirement of Tom Brady, with its current quarterback room seating Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.
Free Agents
Three Huskers were signed as undrafted free agents.
Travis Vokolek signed with the Baltimore Ravens after coming off a career year with the Huskers. Vokolek finished the 2022 season with 20 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games.
He earned an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine, where he scored a 55 according to Next Gen Stats.
After spending two seasons at Rutgers, Vokolek transferred to Nebraska in 2019. He finished his Husker career with 40 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns through 27 games.
Garret Nelson signed with the Miami Dolphins, marking the second-straight year the Dolphins signed a Nebraska defensive lineman. Ben Stille signed with the Dolphins following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Nelson played in 43 games for the Huskers across four seasons. He finished his collegiate career with 167 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. In the 2022 season, Nelson led Nebraska with a career-high 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, earning him second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Caleb Tannor, as of now, is the final Husker to be signed, getting picked up by the New York Jets. Tannor holds the school record for games played, taking part in 56 contests throughout his career and didn’t miss a single game. Across five years, Tannor racked up 126 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.