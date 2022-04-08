It’s a tense Saturday night inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
In the heart of the building, two men stand in a ring staring each other down. On one side, a wrestler gunning for his first national title. On the other, an undefeated two-time national champion.
For Nebraska sophomore Ridge Lovett, it didn’t matter that his opponent had won 74 consecutive matches, the objective of fighting through the final whistle remained the same.
This never-say-die mentality led to the Huskers finishing fifth at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The finish marked Nebraska’s best since 2009 and the most All-Americans for the program at the NCAA Championships since 2008 with five.
The five All-Americans: Lovett (149 pounds), sophomore Peyton Robb (157 pounds), junior Mikey Labriola (174 pounds), senior Eric Schultz (197 pounds) and senior Christian Lance (285 pounds). Nebraska finished with an overall score of 59.5, due in part to those five.
“I was super happy for all of them,” Nebraska head coach Mark Manning said. “Every one of them scored points, which is what we strive for. Everyone contributed to helping their team and themselves while leaving it all on the mat.”
The conclusion to the 2021-2022 season for Nebraska was one that had been building since the previous NCAA Championships, where the Huskers finished 12th with only two All-Americans. This broke the five-year streak the team had of finishing in the top 10 at the NCAA Championships. With a team score of 38 points, this was the sixth time in Manning’s tenure that Nebraska finished with less than 40 points at the final meet of the wrestling season.
According to Lance and Schultz, the team knew everyone could be better than that and they had to prove just how stellar not just the team was, but the program as well. After all, the Huskers are a program that routinely finished in the top 10 at NCAA Championships since 1929, produced over 120 All-Americans and had 24 finalists.
Nebraska finished 6-5 in the 2021-2022 season and after a seventh place finish at the Big Ten Championships Nebraska hosted at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Husker wrestlers sent to Michigan were still optimistic about their chances.
“Before the tournament, everybody was in a better spot,” Lance said. “I could tell we were going to do better than last year. Last year left a pretty sour taste in everyone’s mouths, leaving us hungry to prove what kind of team we truly were.”
However, the road to being an All-American for the five was anything but simple. Labriola conquered the first two rounds of the tournament but was knocked into the elimination bracket following a 6-1 quarterfinal loss. This was a familiar sight for Labriola as he also fell in the quarterfinals match in the 2021 NCAA Championships.
Though he didn’t fully replicate his 2021 third-place run, Labriola did secure his fourth All-American accolade, joining Bryan Snyder, James Green and senior Chad Red Jr. as the only Huskers to earn four All-Americans. Labriola, in the seventh-place match, secured his placement with a hard fought 3-2 win.
Following Labriola was Schultz, who was making his fourth NCAA Championships appearance of his career. Much like Labriola, Schultz fell in the quarterfinals match and also worked his way to a seventh-place finish. The tournament run was especially special for Schultz as he finished his Nebraska career with a 96-34 record and secured his first All-American from his championship play. Schultz did receive an All-American in 2020, but the NCAA Championships were canceled due to COVID-19.
“It felt great,” Schultz said. “It was something I dreamt of and worked really hard to achieve. Now that I did, I’m just really happy.”
Lance also capped his career with his first ever All-American. After entering the collegiate level in 2015, Lance finally earned the accolade with an eighth-place finish. The finish marked the first Nebraska heavyweight wrestler to receive the honor since Tolly Thompson in 1997.
“It shows that hard work and persistence can pay off,” Lance said. “It’s not guaranteed, but it’s a prerequisite. Everybody works hard, but not everybody is willing to persist year after year for this long. For me, I persisted and grounded in my career, leading to that moment on the mat.”
Robb was next on the list for the Huskers but easily had the toughest road ahead of him. According to Manning, during his second round match, Robb suffered a knee injury, and lost 8-5. However, despite the setback, Robb refused to end his run there.
Robb climbed the consolation bracket, garnering NCAA All-American status for the first time, and got himself into the third-place match where he went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 seed of his weight class. Despite losing the match and earning fourth place, Robb’s run was one that stood out to Manning.
“A lot of guys could give up and pack it in,” Manning said. “But not Peyton. He fought and won five straight before losing in the third-place match. He could’ve had an excuse to quit, but he did the opposite. That experience is going to be one that builds dividends for him.”
Wrapping things up for Nebraska was Lovett, who entered the 33-man bracket as the No. 10 seed and had quite the run to reach the finals. After winning his first match 4-2 and his second match 8-1, Lovett then pinned No. 2 senior Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State before taking down junior Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech in an intense 5-4 semifinal.
The Post Falls, Idaho native had one final challenge left: undefeated, two-time national champion and Cornell junior Yianni Diakomihalis. This wasn’t the first time the two met during the season, with Diakomihalis winning a 6-4 overtime semifinal at the Cliff Keen Invitational.Though Diakomihalis went on to win 11-5, claiming his third national championship, Lovett refused to let Diakomihalis get the title easily, which was reminiscent of his first bout against the champion.
“Ridge taking Yianni to overtime back in December benefited both of them,” Manning said. “For Ridge, he was wrestling one of the best in the nation. For Yianni, it showed the Ridge was no slouch. But of course, that made Yianni more dialed in when Ridge faced him for the national title. However, for Ridge to wrestle him multiple times, it’ll make him a better wrestler, cause he’s competing with the best.”
While Nebraska wrestling is still seeking its first top three finish at the NCAA Championships since 1993, along with its first individual national champion since 2011, the performances of Nebraska wrestling in 2022 show it is capable of accomplishing such feats.
“I feel like we really helped bring the program back to what it can be,” Schultz said. “I think we helped propel this team to be better next year and in the coming years. The more we can get behind each other, get on the same page in terms of goals and never lose sight of who we are, I think we’ll be able to make the podium sooner or later.”