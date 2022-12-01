It was well known that Nebraska women’s basketball had an uphill battle ahead of it with No. 9 Virginia Tech. However, after being outscored 51-20 between the first and fourth quarters, it’s safe to say Nebraska had a rough start and a rough finish.
The Huskers were completely out of sync in the 85-54 loss, going 20-of-59 from the field and 6-of-20 from 3-point range. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, was practically unstoppable, finishing 30-of-59 from the field and 10-of-24 from 3-point range.
Junior guard Georgia Amoore was the star of the game for the Hokies with a career night. Amoore finished the game with Virginia Tech’s first-ever triple-double, with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Senior center Elizabeth Kitley accompanied Amoore with 24 points of her own along with 12 rebounds.
“This is a disappointing game for our team,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “I thought Georgia Amoore was really special tonight and obviously Elizabeth Kitley is the ACC Player of the Year for a reason. We got out-toughed tonight, and that’s just disappointing to see.”
The Hokies came out blazing with a quick 4-0 run from tipoff. Junior forward Isabelle Bourne paused Virginia Tech’s run with a layup, which was the start of a back-and-forth bout. The Hokies, however, slowly peeled away from the Huskers, going up 13-6 halfway through the quarter. The deficit grew for Nebraska, as Virginia Tech landed its second 3-pointer of the quarter to go up 16-6. Senior guard Ashley Owusu pushed it to 18-6 after a trip to the free-throw line. Sophomore Husker guard Kendall Moriarty snapped the Hokies’ 9-0 run with a layup, but Virginia Tech senior guard Cayla King sank another 3-pointer to push the lead to 21-8.
Sophomore guard Allison Weidner started the second quarter off with her first basket, but the Hokies replied with a 5-0 punch. Bourne scored four unanswered points herself, which sophomore guard Annika Stewart added to with a couple of free throws to cut the deficit to 26-16. But another Virgina Tech 3-pointer and a free throw re-upped the lead to 14. Stewart unleashed a run of her own to try and spark Nebraska, delivering two straight 3-pointers. But one final Virginia Tech 3-pointer ended the half at 35-24.
King landed a 3-pointer from the corner to start the third quarter for the Hokies before Amoore pushed Virginia Tech’s lead to 40-24 with a jumper. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski gave Nebraska its first score of the half with a layup, then Bourne landed a 3-pointer to slice the deficit down to 40-29. But another Hokies 3-pointer reminded the Huskers how deep the hole they were in was. Virginia Tech soon increased its lead to 48-34 with under three minutes left in the third quarter.
The score soon became 55-42 as the fourth quarter began. The Hokies completely dominated the final frame, starting on a 17-0 run. Nebraska soon found itself in a 72-42 deficit and didn’t get its first basket of the quarter until halfway through. But the deficit was insurmountable for the Huskers and the game eventually ended in an 85-54 Hokie victory.
“At the start of the fourth quarter, we got a few good looks,” Williams said. “But we just didn’t make them. Then we got tight, lost belief and didn’t stay with what got us there. Tonight we just really struggled to put the ball in the basket.”
Nebraska dropped to 5-3 on the season with the loss, and the road doesn’t get any easier. The Huskers travel to No. 20 Maryland on Dec. 4.