The Big Ten volleyball regular season has finally come to an end. As six members of volleyball’s top conference prepare for NCAA Tournament play, here’s where each of the 14 teams rank:
1. Wisconsin (25-3) Initial Rank: 4
With only one loss in conference play, the Badgers claimed the Big Ten title as outright champions and dominated their way through the regular season. UW clinched its fourth-straight conference title with a four-set win over Nebraska.
The Badgers’ regular season dominance was enough for them to receive the No. 1 seed in their own region for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Head coach Kelly Sheffield, Big Ten Coach of the Year, is poised to lead his team to its second national title. Buoyed by its defense, Wisconsin has an opportunity to earn its second-ever national title and repeat as champions.
2. Minnesota (20-8) Initial Rank: 2
The Golden Gophers finished in commanding fashion to conclude head coach Hugh McCutcheon’s final regular season at the helm. Minnesota downed Ohio State and Nebraska, winning 6-1 in sets between the two matches. The Golden Gophers’ offense was spurred by redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair, Big Ten Player of the Year, who posted a hitting percentage of .273 against the Huskers and tallied 10 kills against the Buckeyes.
Minnesota enters the postseason as the No.2 seed in the Texas region of the tournament bracket with an opportunity to make it past the first few rounds.
3. Nebraska (24-5) Initial Rank: 1
Despite a strong start to conference play, matching that success in the latter half of the season proved a difficult task for the Huskers.
Nebraska had an opportunity to claim a share of the conference title, but losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota — both at home — eliminated the possibility immediately. The Huskers are seeking their first national title in five years. With multiple key seniors — defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, setter Nicklin Hames and outsider hitter Madi Kubik — playing in their final season with the team, one last run is the primary objective for the team.
Nebraska enters the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Louisville region. Its road to a sixth national title is a favorable one, with a shot at the Elite Eight and possibly more.
4. Ohio State (19-9) Initial Rank: 3
The Buckeyes’ season finale appeared promising after a four-set victory over Nebraska, but four-straight losses to conclude the regular season silenced any commotion about a conference title. A crucial necessity for any hopes of Buckeye longevity in the postseason will be its defense. The Buckeyes’ defense is led by senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, who led the conference in 4.79 digs per set and 5.26 digs per set in conference matches. The defense is complemented by the offense, led by senior setter Mac Podraza, Big Ten Setter of the Year — Ohio State’s first-ever recipient of the honor.
As the No. 3 seed in the Texas region, the Buckeyes are in one of the more talented regions of the bracket. But should they be able to hold their own, rematches with No. 1 Texas and conference foe Minnesota could be in store.
5. Penn State (24-7) Initial Rank: 5
In the month of November, the Nittany Lions posted a record of 7-1 with wins over ranked opponents Minnesota and Purdue — defeating the latter twice in that span.
Penn State began the season strong and finished equally strong to salvage a season that nearly slipped away. In her first year, head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has managed to uphold the Nittany Lions’ tradition of postseason appearances and has quietly navigated the team to a No. 4 seed in the Wisconsin region of the NCAA Tournament bracket.
6. Purdue (20-10) Initial Rank: 6
In a surprise to no one, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson received the Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor. Hudson received the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor seven times throughout the season — just two shy of Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke’s record. She was one of four freshmen ranked in the NCAA Top-50 players in kills per set and the leading freshman with 4.21. The Boilermakers’ 11-9 conference record is nothing short of underwhelming given Hudson’s talent, but they have found ways to win and survive.
Purdue will have to make a mantra of “win and survive” in order to make it far, entering the NCAA tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Louisville region of the bracket, one of the more favorable regions.
7. Indiana (16-16) Initial Rank: 12
The Hoosiers end the season in a much better position than it began.
Indiana knocked off Ohio State in five sets to put a nail in the coffin of the Buckeyes’ conference title hopes. The Hoosiers competed with conference foes of all tiers throughout the season and finished one game below .500 in conference play. Though Indiana won’t be playing for a conference title anytime soon, it has solidified itself as a sleeping giant in a conference where giants are plenty.
8. Illinois (22-12) Initial Rank: 11
The Fighting Illini narrowly missed out on a case for a tournament bid. In November, they posted a 4-4 record which cast a shadow over its postseason hopes. Like most of its middle-tiered counterparts, Illinois won’t be hanging conference title banners anytime soon, but developing the team as future contenders can carry the same weight.
9. Michigan (17-13) Initial Rank: 9
The Wolverines flirted with the AVCA Top-25 several times throughout the season, as they spent time among the ranks and received votes at other times. Although Michigan could not garner enough steam to break into the final AVCA Top-25 or receive a tournament bid, it has proven its potential for the next season.
10. Northwestern (18-14) Initial Rank: 7
The Wildcats finished the month of October with four-straight wins, but in November, they posted a 1-7 record — the sole win a sweep of Illinois to end the season. Northwestern is one of the most competitive of the Big Ten’s lower-tiered teams and often plays spoiler to the conference’s best. Although the promise of the regular season faded in November, the promise of next season is alive. The Wildcats can only improve from where they are now and make those unpredictable wins more common.
11. Maryland (16-16) Initial Rank: 8
Although a common notion in sports, Maryland proved that defense doesn’t always win championships.
The Terrapins capped off their season boasting the nation’s best blocking defense as they led in the NCAA in blocks per set and total blocks. Dominance at the net never manifested into dominance in the win-loss category for Maryland. With the season finally over, the Terrapins have the opportunity to regroup and prepare to ensure that defense translates into wins next season.
12. Iowa (10-21) Initial Rank: 13
The Hawkeyes managed to match their 2021 conference play record of 4-16 after a tumultuous season in head coach Jim Barnes’ first year at the helm. Iowa ended its regular season with back-to-back five-set wins over Michigan and Michigan State while showing improvement and promise.
13. Michigan State (13-18) Initial Rank: 10
The Spartans entered conference play with only two losses but added 16 more losses throughout the duration of the Big Ten schedule. Despite an unforeseen reversal of success, the Spartans’ roster is filled with young underclassmen who have experienced the Big Ten’s competitiveness and are positioned for better performance next year.
14. Rutgers (8-24) Initial Rank: 14
The Scarlet Knights performed two wins better than last season in conference play, but in the Big Ten, two wins will never be enough. Rutgers’ disappointing season offered few highlights in conference play, and it was never in contention for any spot other than the very bottom.