First-half scoring woes have been Nebraska’s downfall for much of this season, but that was not the case on Wednesday.
Playing short-handed against Northwestern — a team that's had their number in recent years — the Huskers came out hot. The first 15 minutes were about as fiery as they could be for a Nebraska team that ranks 300th nationally in first-half scoring. It was a faced-paced back-and-forth battle early, but the wheels eventually fell off in a 78-63 loss to the Wildcats.
Keisei Tominaga put on a show out of the gate. The fan-favorite junior point guard couldn't miss, scoring all of Nebraska’s first 12 points. Nine of those, uncharacteristically, came from inside the arc before he capped off an incredible seven-minute stretch with a pump-fake three-pointer.
Still, the Huskers trailed 13-12.
That would be a theme for much of the night. No matter how well Nebraska shot the ball, the Wildcats had an answer and then some. That was in large part due to one man — Ty Berry. The junior guard shredded the Huskers from deep, drilling six threes to finish with 26 points, 21 of which came before halftime.
Senior Guard Sam Greisel became the first non-Tominaga Husker on the board with 12:41 remaining in the first half, tying the score 14-14. Northwestern refused to relinquish its lead, though, and Berry responded with a three-pointer as the shot clock expired.
As a result of an injury-riddled Husker squad, redshirt freshman Sam Hoiberg, son of head coach Fred Hoiberg, checked in for his first meaningful minutes as a Husker. He would finish with a career-high in minutes and points, with 17 and six respectively. A Sam Hoiberg offensive rebound and subsequent layup drew a strong reaction from the crowd. It also narrowed Nebraska’s deficit to 16-17 with 11:05 remaining in the half.
That would spark Nebraska’s best stretch of the game, but not before Berry answered with another three-pointer. After the Wildcats pushed the lead to 22-16, the Tominaga magic continued with another pump-fake three-pointer. He quickly nabbed a steal at the other end, raced down the floor and found freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence behind the arc. Lawrence drilled a three-pointer to nod the score up at 22-22.
“He didn’t back down at all or show any fear,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said of Lawrence postgame. “It was good to see four threes for a freshman in this league against that defense is pretty darn impressive.”
Freshman guard Denim Dawson hit a third straight Husker three-pointer to cap off a 9-0 run, giving Nebraska a 25-22 lead with 8:01 left in the half. The shot forced a Northwestern timeout — one that would pay massive dividends for the Wildcats.
Northwestern rallied off eight straight points out of the timeout thanks to back-to-back Berry three-pointers. The Wildcats took a 30-25 lead with 5:44 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Nebraska trailed the rest of the way.
“It was like two guys I thought were playing horse out there, Tominaga and Berry in the first half,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said postgame. “Then our defense kind of settled in, and we were able to have a 16–20-minute stretch in the game where I thought we played really good defense.”
Lawrence, who scored a career-high 12 points in the loss, hit a three-pointer out of a Nebraska timeout to halt a 7-0 Wildcat run, but senior guard Boo Buie answered with one of his own. Buie didn’t quite match the 27-point mark he posted during his last appearance in Lincoln, but finished with a respectable 17 points.
That marked the beginning of the end for the Huskers. After senior forward Derrick Walker finally got on the board to get Nebraska within three, the Wildcats commenced on a 10-0 run over the final five minutes of the first half. A once back-and-forth contest had morphed into a 43-30 Wildcat lead as the two teams headed into the break.
“I’m proud of those guys off the bench that came in there and gave us a nice lift, but we just couldn’t sustain it,” Fred Hoiberg said. “They took a big lead with momentum going into halftime and overall they were the aggressive team tonight. That can’t happen.”
Though the Huskers shot an impressive 50% from three in the first half, Northwestern had them beat with eight three-pointers on 53% shooting from behind the arc. Nebraska found some offensive rhythm despite losing two key starters, but its defense took a clear step in the wrong direction.
The Wildcats carried their momentum into the second half, extending their advantage to an insurmountable 60-37 mark with 12:51 remaining. The Huskers rattled off a 9-0 run late in the second half to get within 12, but it was too-little-too-late. The final five minutes of the first half proved to be the difference, as Nebraska was only outscored 35-33 in the second frame.
The Huskers held Berry to five second-half points, but senior guard Chase Audige filled in with 15 in the second half after being held scoreless in the first. Berry, Buie and Audige combined for 59 points, ten three-pointers and 14 rebounds — a three-headed dragon Nebraska couldn’t contain. Northwestern out-rebounded the Huskers 35-23 which contributed to a massive disparity in second-chance points.
The Huskers drop to 10-11 on the season with the loss, the first time they’ve fallen below .500. They will face a two-game road trip over the next week, traveling to Maryland on Saturday and Illinois on Tuesday.