By winning four of its past five games, all against teams in the NCAA Tournament picture, Nebraska has suddenly thrust itself into the mix for a postseason bid of some variety.
That may have qualified as a mild surprise before the season, but it would have been even more so a month ago when the second of two starters was lost for the season to injury. Nevertheless, the stability of seniors Sam Griesel and Derrick Walker and a torrid stretch from junior guard Keisei Tominaga has Nebraska playing its best basketball of the season at an opportune time.
The Huskers have three games remaining in the regular season — two at home against Minnesota and Michigan State before finishing the season at Iowa. They’ll need to win two and finish the regular season with a winning record to have any chance at an at-large postseason bid.
Here are Nebraska’s potential postseason paths with March just around the corner.
NIT (last achieved: 2018-19)
This may appear the most likely outcome given Nebraska’s current trajectory, but the Huskers still have work to do to be deemed worthy of the NCAA’s second-best postseason tournament.
This is usually an event littered with season-long bubble teams, cast-offs in the eyes of many. But a National Invitational Tournament (NIT) berth should be viewed as a major positive for Nebraska after three seasons in basketball wilderness. The program’s history is surprisingly replete with NIT appearances, including seven this century, and an NIT title in 1996. The Huskers would have a chance to play name-brand competition and winning programs on national TV and potentially host postseason games at Pinnacle Bank Arena since first and second round games are held at campus sites.
If the Huskers reach the NIT, odds are they will have a favorable seed and be slotted against a regular season conference champion — the only teams who earn automatic bids to the NIT. That home-court advantage is something teams don’t receive in the NCAA Tournament, and opponents would hardly be chomping at the bit to play at PBA where the Huskers are 10-3 this season.
The NIT requires teams to have at least a .500 record — which is not a lock for Nebraska, who currently sits right at that threshold (14-14). Even if the Huskers get above water, an invitation wouldn’t be a guarantee.
Vanderbilt, at 17-16 — a record Nebraska could conceivably leave Chicago with — had the worst record of NIT teams last year but boasted better metrics than the Huskers. A number of other teams just a few games above .500 were also included in the field but were at least 10 to 20 spots higher in the NET rankings and kenpom.com’s widely used adjusted efficiency metric. The same goes for Mississippi State (15-14 in 2020-21), Texas and Butler (both 16-16 in 2018-19), even Nebraska in 2018-19 (18-16) and many others.
If the Huskers can climb into the top 80 in the NET, which a couple more wins may well accomplish, there’s precedent for a team with its profile to get an invitation to the NIT. A 16-15 regular season record (9-11 Big Ten) and another win or two in the Big Ten Tournament could put Nebraska in a prime position to hear its name called among the next best on March 12.
NCAA Tournament at-large bid (last achieved: 2013-14)
This option may already be out of the cards, considering the Huskers were 10-13 overall three weeks ago. Still, one has to think the committee would have to at least consider a team that wins seven of its last eight regular season games in one of the nation’s best conferences, then goes on a run in the Big Ten Tournament. Could the Huskers, by winning out in the regular season and finishing perhaps 20-15, vault themselves above the 15-20 at-large NIT teams for a bid to the Big Dance?
They have a 41% chance of beating the Spartans per kenpom.com and 23% chance of beating the Hawkeyes. Still, we’ve seen the Huskers beat superior opponents at home, and beating the Hawkeyes on the road would be less of a surprise than Nebraska’s recent win at Rutgers, especially considering the Huskers beat Iowa by 16 in Lincoln. From there, a run in Chicago may be possible with a continuation of momentum.
Nebraska’s record in Quad 1 (3-10) is what holds it back in any at-large hypotheticals and likely why its NET ranking (89th) remains pedestrian and hasn’t improved significantly even in recent weeks.
A 3-4 Quad 2 record isn’t great either, but having no blemishes in Quads 3 or 4 is commendable. That’s something a host of NCAA Tournament teams can’t say, and the Huskers have more top-end wins than some other tourney teams by virtue of so many opportunities. Such is the case in a Big Ten conference with few doormats.
NCAA Tournament automatic bid (last achieved: 1993-94)
Everyone in the Big Ten is beatable for Nebraska — as evidenced by league leader Purdue’s recent swoon and narrow overtime win over the Huskers in December — but securing an automatic bid would require an epic run in the Windy City.
It could also be dependent on where Nebraska winds up in the Big Ten standings, which are still very much unsettled. If Nebraska finishes with one of the league’s top 10 records, it will receive a bye and one less potential obstacle in the Big Ten Tournament. As of Thursday morning, the Huskers are a game behind Wisconsin and a half-game behind Penn State, with a tiebreaker over the Badgers. They would need to surpass both to avoid playing on the opening day of the conference tournament. Both UW and PSU have projected final Big Ten records of 9-11, per kenpom.com.
Mathematically, the Huskers could tie or surpass a handful of other teams, since their best possible finish would be 10-10 and only two Big Ten teams hold more than 10 conference wins right now.
This may be splitting hairs, given the Huskers will need to win at least four games in subsequent days regardless of if they get a first-day bye. Still, running the table in the Big Ten Tournament is probably more likely than the Huskers winning out in the regular season and doing enough in Chicago to convince the Selection Committee of their worthiness.
Other tournament (last achieved: NA)
The College Basketball Invitational (CBI) and The Basketball Classic (now TBC, formerly the CIT) are two other postseason tournaments that happen concurrently with the aforementioned larger events. But Nebraska landing in either is extremely unlikely given power conference teams rarely compete in these fields, at least in recent years.
No postseason appearance (last achieved: past three seasons)
Statistically, this is probably the most likely outcome, particularly if Nebraska is upset by Minnesota on Saturday. Remember, the Golden Gophers took the Huskers to overtime this year, albeit in Minneapolis.
Failing to reach the NCAA Tournament or NIT doesn’t mean Nebraska's late-season strides are all for naught. The Huskers proved competitive for the first time in nearly a half-decade in one of the deepest conferences in college basketball as they picked up a cluster of notable wins.
Either way, the fact that a postseason invitation is even in play for Nebraska signifies tangible progress in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s tenure.