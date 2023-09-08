Joseph Maier, senior sports editor: Nebraska 24, Colorado 20
It seems like I’m against the entire country on this one. Prior to last week, I was far more confident in this pick. Now, not so much. But I’m not going to let one game sway my opinion too much.
This game comes down to one thing in my eyes — can Shedeur Sanders repeat his week one performance? If not, I think Nebraska wins this game. The junior quarterback’s triumphant introduction to Power Five football and Colorado’s upset win as 20-point underdogs dominated the headlines this week. However, I think the pomp and circumstance overshadowed a few stark realities.
To put it plainly, the Buffaloes’ defense looked bad in week one. They gave up 541 yards and six touchdowns to an offense that lost its quarterback, top four receivers and top three rushers this offseason. The Texas Christian University team we saw on Saturday was not the same team that beat Michigan in the College Football Playoff. If not for two goalline interceptions, the Horned Frogs may have hung 60 points on Colorado and won by two possessions.
Nebraska is going to run the ball down the Buffaloes' throats, or at least they should if they hope to win. Colorado gave up 262 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry in week one. Husker junior quarterback Jeff Sims struggled against Minnesota, but looked powerful when he took off with his legs. Expect sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. to have an increased workload as Nebraska tries to slow down the game and limit Colorado's time on offense.
I’m not sure the Buffaloes are suited to get into a slugfest. Their high-flying approach worked well last week, but they’re not going to get 81 offensive snaps again. Colorado had no success running the ball in week one, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry. The Huskers averaged 4.9 yards per carry against a far superior Minnesota defense. Nebraska will have much more success on the ground this week.
If Sanders puts up another generational performance, Colorado will win. But if not, I don’t think they have enough production elsewhere to beat the Huskers. Head coach Matt Rhule has a week of tape on the Buffaloes, a luxury TCU didn’t have. Plus, Nebraska has more motivation. Colorado has already been anointed by the national media and sits in the AP Top 25. Rhule has plenty of bulletin board material.
The Huskers got too much scrutiny after their week one loss. They covered the spread as underdogs in their closest contest with Minnesota since 2018. I think this will be a trap game for Colorado, much like it was for No. 25 Nebraska in 2019.
Marissa Kraus, assistant sports editor: Colorado 21, Nebraska 17
A week ago, I would have said that these teams were just about equal, with Nebraska maybe having a slight edge. But after the Buffaloes' dominant performance and victory over No. 17 TCU, it's a bit more complicated.
As anyone who watched that game knows, the Colorado offense is the real deal, recording 565 total yards with just one turnover. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed out from start to finish, recording a 38-of-47 statline, a school record 510 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Colorado’s quick offensive attack was a huge factor in helping Sanders make the plays he needed to, and ultimately shine.
Another shining star? Travis Hunter. The sophomore dual-threat performed out of his mind on Saturday, playing an astonishing 144 snaps as cornerback and wide receiver. On offense, Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards while also playing a critical role defensively, including an interception in the third quarter. Put this guy in cooler weather and in front of a home crowd, and we can expect some deep trouble for the Huskers.
While Colorado’s up-tempo offense is certainly going to be a factor, I do have some faith in Nebraska’s defense, which had a strong showing against Minnesota last Sunday. Therefore, the Husker secondary’s ability to slow down the Colorado offense will help keep them competitive and the score low.
While Colorado seems to have the stronger players and an electric offense, they are still not perfect. Its defense wasn’t spectacular against TCU, so it would be wise for Nebraska to run the ball and wear down the Colorado secondary. Another point of weakness for the Buffaloes, as of now, is the special teams, whom head coach Deion Sanders called “horrendous” after mistakes including allowing a blocked field goal and an 86-yard kickoff return that helped TCU score a touchdown.
Even still, Coach Prime has shown the world not to doubt him and his team. After Saturday's showdown with TCU, it's clear he can walk the walk. With a home crowd that will probably be the most energetic and passionate than it has been in years, the Huskers will have to be ready for what could be a grueling matchup. Despite an expected sea of red on gameday, the Buffaloes will be fueled with the desire to prove that their win over TCU was not a fluke.
On the other hand, Rhule and company are again trying to prove that they can not only win, but be competitive.
Buckle up, the ol’ rivalry game is going to be one for the history books.
Anthony Rubek, assistant sports editor: Colorado 31, Nebraska 23
The Huskers have all the tools to spoil Deion Sanders’ home debut after a week of being written off by national media, it’s just a matter of if they can come together and showcase them.
After shocking then-No. 17 TCU 45-42, Colorado rides high into Saturday, securing the 22nd spot in the AP Poll. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders played flawlessly against the Horned Frogs, throwing for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns. Four different Buffaloes eclipsed the 100-yard mark, including sophomore Travis Hunter who played outstanding on both sides of the ball, putting him and Shedeur Sanders up in early Heisman talk.
With Colorado’s heavy air attack, the pressure is on the Husker secondary with defensive backs like senior Omar Brown and sophomore Malcolm Hartzog needing to play more consistently down the stretch. Hindering the Buffaloes' passing game will be key to making their offense uncomfortable, as their run game was non-existent against TCU, averaging only 1.6 yards per rush. The Blackshirt defense held Minnesota to just 2.2 yards per carry, leading to a favorable matchup if the secondary plays lockdown.
However, no matter how well the defense plays, the game will come down to whether the Husker offense can bounce back from a subpar week one performance. Junior quarterback Jeff Sims showed promise on the ground but threw three costly interceptions that ultimately proved to be the difference. Lucky for Nebraska, Colorado’s defense also struggled, giving up 541 yards of total offense to TCU. Sims must keep the ball out of harm's way with the Buffaloes securing two interceptions in the redzone last week, but he will have to make it work with an inexperienced receiver room that got even thinner after the season-ending injury to junior Isaiah Garcia-Castanada.
Setting the pace will also be important as the Buffaloes' high-tempo offense fairs drastically to the Huskers' slowed-down approach. Colorado allowed the Horned Frogs to run for 262 yards, which is something Nebraska hopes to capitalize on with a trio of running backs capable of popping off for a big run at any moment. On the other side, defensive coordinator Tony White will rotate several players in while being without junior defensive lineman Ty Robinson, who is suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty last week.
In the end, I can see the Huskers winning this game with an improved, turnover-free offense and battle-ready defense. However, that feels too much to ask for in just the second game under head coach Matt Rhule, especially facing a confident Colorado team that has already proven many doubters wrong.