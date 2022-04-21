Nebraska baseball shook off its recent close game woes, defeating North Dakota State 4-3 on Wednesday.
Early offense was crucial in the game, with every run scored within the first three frames.
North Dakota State struck first in the top of the second. Senior right fielder Jack Simonsen reached first on a fielder’s choice, and soon got in position for the game’s first run.
Senior third baseman Charley Hesse hit a sharp ground ball to senior shortstop Efry Certvantes, who made a diving stop on the ball. Cervantes then attempted a difficult throw to second whilst sliding on his knees, ultimately missing and sending the ball into the outfield, putting Simonsen on third.
A line drive single by sophomore left fielder Cadyn Schwabe plated Simonsen, giving the BIson a 1-0 lead.
Nebraska struck back in the bottom of the second. Senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt uncorked a long fly to right field that found its way into the home run terrace, tying the game at one each.
“I was trying to let the ball travel,” Everitt said postgame. “When I’m at my best I’m hitting the ball the other way, and today I was really trying to stay behind it.”
North Dakota State wasted no time getting a homer of its own. Junior second baseman Druw Sackett hit a no-doubt two-run smash to left field, putting the Bison ahead 3-1.
The home run barrage continued with two outs in the bottom of the third, with senior center fielder Cam Chick’s drive landing over the fence in dead center, cutting the lead to 3-2.
The Huskers further mounted a two-out rally. Freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim and Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson both singled, putting runners on first and second for Everitt.
Everitt then dropped a double near the right field line, scoring Anglim. The Bison’s cutoff man then mishandled the ball, allowing Anderson to score and giving Nebraska the 4-3.
“That’s the ballgame. We went punchout-punchout to start the inning with two not great at-bats,” Nebraska manager Will Bolt said postgame. “Just great pieces of hitting, we were on the barrel a lot tonight and just gotta keep that going.”
The bullpen then took care of the lead for Nebraska.
Freshman pitcher CJ Hood earned the first win of his college career in his 1.1 innings of relief. Hood struck out two batters, holding the Bison scoreless.
Junior closer Braxton Bragg had an excellent appearance in his save for the Huskers. Bragg struck out all four hitters he faced, including two on full counts.
“C.J. and [freshman pitcher Chandler] Benson tried to make it hard on themselves, but they made big pitches when they needed to,” Bolt said. “It was good to see those guys do their job”
Nebraska next return to conference play for the first time in two weeks, going on the road at Indiana on Friday.