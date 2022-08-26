Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Nebraska 31, Northwestern 13
This Nebraska outfit looks significantly better than Northwestern on paper, and it’s hard not to be emboldened by the Huskers’ dominant performance the last time these two teams met. Still, it would be unwise to take Northwestern and veteran head coach Pat Fitzgerald lightly, especially in a week zero season opener in an unfamiliar locale as Nebraska integrates so many new faces.
Behind a solid veteran line, the Wildcats should at least triple their rushing output (37 yards) from last season’s matchup, especially with the return of 2020 starter Cam Porter who will be paired with 2021 1,000-yard rusher Evan Hull. Does senior Andrew Clair being named a captain mean the Wildcats will routinely rotate three capable running backs?
Northwestern’s quarterback outlook is rough. If Nebraska’s front seven, which is integrating a few new pieces, can contain the running game, the Wildcats may struggle again to reach double digits on the scoreboard. That doesn’t necessarily mean Nebraska will run away with it. Northwestern’s defense has been good more often than not despite a down 2021. Meanwhile, the Huskers appear set to debut new top options at quarterback (junior Texas transfer Casey Thompson), running back and receiver (junior LSU transfer Trey Palmer).
Nebraska’s best avenue to success would be establishing the ground game early. Northwestern’s front seven is its less proven side of the defense, and moving the ball on the ground would open up the passing game for the Huskers and largely eliminate the need for Thompson to run. But the Husker running backs, while talented, are unproven. Their success also hinges on the play of an offensive line, now under the direction of a new coach, that struggled last year and is incorporating a couple of new starters.
If Nebraska can at least draw even in the turnover battle and be average on special teams, they can weather a slow start for their new offense. My best bet is the floodgates open a bit in the second half, and we see some new looks from the offense (without them divulging everything that’s to come) as Thompson connects with Palmer and one other receiver for a big play. The running backs will also gain a bit of momentum to carry into the non-conference slate. The defense, riding high off their blackshirts and eager to match last year’s robust group, will carry their end of the bargain. It won’t be pretty all throughout, but Nebraska covers.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 17
Nebraska has to win this game, right? The proverbial Kool-Aid is flowing after yet another offseason full of hype. A loss on Saturday would be crippling— just ask the many members of Husker faithful who are sure this season will be different.
Sure, there are a lot of new faces. The locker room is stuffed full of transfer players and new coaches. But, it’s still Scott Frost’s team. He must prove that last year’s issues weren't entirely his fault, and the clock is ticking. The long list of excuses has been exhausted.
The talent disparity between Nebraska and Northwestern is so big that a Husker loss would be, quite frankly, shocking. At the quarterback position, the Wildcats have yet to name a starter. While this may be a strategic attempt to throw off Nebraska's defense, neither option brings much to the table.
Senior quarterback Ryan Hillinski, the presumptive go-to guy, started most of 2021 for the Wildcats. He was abysmal, ranking dead last among Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards per game and touchdowns per game. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan has challenged Hilinski for the starting role, but regardless of who head coach Pat Fitzgerald throws out there, the Huskers will have the advantage.
It will be the first time seeing new Husker quarterback, junior Casey Thompson, in real game action for Nebraska. One of Nebraska’s main issues last year was the inconsistency under center, and yet they still stomped Northwestern 56-7. Thompson should not only be more consistent, but also much less prone to turning the ball over.
That beatdown in Lincoln last season was a rare result between these two teams. In recent memory, games between Nebraska and Northwestern have been tight, low-scoring slugfests. I expect this year's matchup to be much more like the latter. Nebraska may struggle initially to create chemistry on the field, as well as acclimate to the new scheme and staff.
Northwestern does have the advantage on the offensive line, but that isn’t surprising given Nebraska’s notorious issues at the position. While the Wildcats don’t have much offensive potential, their running game should be solid thanks to the one-two punch of junior running backs Evan Hull and Cam Porter.
However, it may not matter how good Northwestern’s ground-and-pound scheme is — Nebraska’s front seven might just simply be better. The Husker’s linebacker trio is shaping up to be one of the best in the Big Ten. The defensive line has also improved, especially with the addition of junior edge rusher Ochaun Mathis. If Nebraska shuts down Northwestern’s rushing attack, the Wildcats will have a tough time scoring.
However, this doesn’t mean Nebraska will dominate. It would be naïve to ignore the lack of in-game experience this newly-crafted offense has together. By season's end, we may see an electrifying unit, but it will take time to get to that point. On Saturday, Thompson will surely make a few mistakes, and there are bound to be early-season miscommunications. Additionally, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple needs to adjust to facing Big Ten defenses. However, if the Huskers can put up at least 20 points, they should come back from Ireland victorious. If they fail to do that, Nebraska may be doomed for another gut-wrenching season.
Thomas Codo, sports reporter: Nebraska 34 Northwestern 17
Being the first game of the season, much of the predictability of what a team is capable of can be a bit arbitrary. Add the practical overhaul that Nebraska took part in during the offseason, and there is without a doubt a giant question mark as to what exactly the Huskers will bring to this conference showdown across the pond.
But, when one sees the many new additions to Nebraska’s coaching staff and roster, along with the context of last year’s 3-9 record, it’s hard not to deny this season’s lofty potential.
It’s also hard not to look back on the lopsided 56-7 Nebraska victory over Northwestern last season. However, if the Huskers were to replicate such an outcome this time around, it would come as quite a surprise, especially when one considers how past matchups between both teams have gone.
Plus, it’s the start of the season. Mistakes are going to happen, and both teams are bound to look a bit sloppy, so a blowout by either one of these teams is highly unlikely.
Yet, despite this, I feel Nebraska will still come out ready to prove themselves. Given the Huskers’ season-long struggles with turnovers and miscues in 2021, the team is due for a turnaround. Even with the new players and coaches and the likelihood of everything not clicking for the Huskers, there are still elements of last year’s team that handled Northwestern.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander made sure the Huskers held the Wildcats to only seven points last year, so game plan-wise, much of the defensive side of the ball should relatively remain the same. Though Northwestern will come out fighting, making this game a little bit closer than last year, the Huskers will still come out on top.