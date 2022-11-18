Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Wisconsin 34, Nebraska 28
There’s a number of directions this game could go now that junior quarterback Casey Thompson is expected to play.
This is an uneven Badgers team, one capable of losing to Washington State and Illinois — the latter in blowout fashion — at home, rebounding with double-digit wins over Purdue and Maryland, then losing to Iowa by two scores. All that is to say we don’t know which version of Wisconsin we’re going to see on Saturday. The same is true for Nebraska, who hasn’t had Thompson healthy for a full game, or a half, in over a month.
This is not a vintage Badger defense. There are a few standouts, and it’s a solid unit overall, but it doesn’t match the caliber of the teams Nebraska has played in recent weeks. The pass defense could be especially vulnerable, sitting at its lowest national ranking in the past decade.
For that reason, I think this game is headed toward something similar to last year’s battle between these two, in which Wisconsin held off a last-gasp Husker drive to survive 35-28 in Madison. If Thompson is near 100%, returns to form and the Huskers’ receivers are on point, the Huskers may have the edge. That’s especially true with the defense looking improved in the second half of the season. It’ll need to be sharp to slow sophomore running back Braelon Allen, who shredded the Blackshirts in that meeting a year ago.
Something else worth noting is that Thompson, while he’s been solid and has put up numbers, hasn’t had a true standout game this season, at least not in the vein of his 388 yards and five touchdowns against Oklahoma in 2021, or perhaps even his performances against Texas Tech and Kansas. This is his last best chance, in the home finale.
That might be an unfair ask after he’s been shelved for a few weeks, and I’m fairly dubious about Nebraska’s ability to get the run game going to open up the pass. I think this game could end up being a coin flip despite what the double-digit point spread implies. At risk of giving Wisconsin bulletin board material, I’ll lean with the program that has the eight-game winning streak in this series.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 21
It’s the battle of interim head coaches — 3-2 Jim Leonhard versus 2-5 Mickey Joseph.
Leonhard has found more success, but he also inherited the preseason Big Ten West favorites. Wisconsin has severely underperformed to the tune of a 5-5 record this season but has somewhat revived itself over the last month.
This game hinges on the health of junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who will play in this weekend’s game, Joseph announced on Thursday. Even if he's not 100%, it will be a step up for a Nebraska offense that looked terrible in his stead. The Huskers have scored just 16 points in the 10 quarters since Thompson went down, a stark contrast from the near 30 points per game Nebraska averaged prior to his injury. Nebraska’s offense will surely be better suited to compete with the Badgers with Thompson under center.
Both offenses have similar scoring and yardage outputs, but Nebraska should have the advantage thanks to its weapons who are primed for big games after being subdued for a month. Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer has been astray but may return to his explosive ways with Thompson throwing to him. Wisconsin doesn't have the same deep-threat ability and is more run-based, keeping it on the ground nearly 60% of the time. Sophomore running back Braelon Allen torched a much stronger Nebraska defense last year, but it's arguable he’s the least dangerous of the four elite running backs the Huskers have faced over this four-week stretch.
Wisconsin’s defense is solid but not elite. Nebraska comes off facing three straight top four defenses, so the Badgers shouldn’t catch it off guard. Wisconsin allows around 20 points per game, and the Huskers should have no problem reaching that mark.
I like Nebraska’s odds in this contest. I believe Nebraska would have beaten Illinois and Minnesota with a healthy Thompson — Wisconsin is the worst of that bunch. The Badger offense doesn't inspire confidence, and their defense isn’t strong enough to subdue a hungry Nebraska offense. But the uncertainty of Thompson’s health concerns me. This smells like yet another game Nebraska could win but doesn’t. I expect Wisconsin to stifle the Husker offense just enough to squeak out a close, low scoring win.
Thomas Codo, sports reporter: Nebraska 30, Wisconsin 27
For the Huskers, it’s another week of facing a top-tier running back, a solid quarterback and a stiff defense. Allen is the running back-of-the-week for Nebraska as he averages 102.9 rushing yards per game, while the Huskers allowed an average of 198.5 yards in the last four games. Junior Graham Mertz is another quarterback that can be dangerous if Nebraska doesn’t respect him, as evidenced by his five-touchdown game against Northwestern.
But after the cold, brutal defeat to No. 3 Michigan, which has a more efficient offense than Wisconsin, the Huskers stand a better chance of holding off the Badgers. Thompson’s return also gives possible life back to the offense, which has struggled over the past few games. Now, he’ll be going up against a defense that has allowed an average of 19.8 points per game since Leonhard became interim head coach.
This game will come down to who makes more mistakes. Thompson’s fourth-quarter interception against Purdue led to a 43-30 Nebraska deficit, his interception and subsequent injury against Illinois tipped the scale of the game and redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy’s interception against Minnesota set up its go-ahead touchdown drive.
As for Wisconsin, its two recent wins and losses have come in part from mistakes. Its win over Purdue was due to a massive first quarter performance that saw the Boilermakers throw a pick-six and miss a field goal. An 89-yard touchdown by senior running back Isaac Guerendo put the game away against Maryland. A fumble in double overtime produced the opposite result and gave Michigan State the win against the Badgers. Even Wisconsin’s 14-point loss to Iowa resulted in large part from two major mistakes — a blocked punt and a pick-six.
Something else to keep in mind too is the fact that Wisconsin’s two recent losses came on the road. With it being senior day and the near 90,000 fans cheering, the Huskers have a slight advantage.