Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 13
The outcome of this game is really contingent on if junior quarterback Casey Thompson plays for Nebraska, and how healthy he is if he does. Otherwise, it’s admittedly difficult to see a path to victory for the home team. There’s always room for unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten West, and the Huskers have muddied up games against superior foes before. One might even argue Nebraska isn’t inferior given its talent base.
And it would be fair to think that, at some point, things have to break right for the Huskers as they did to an extent in wins over Indiana and Rutgers. The Golden Gophers are a different beast than those foes — one of the physical Big Ten West contenders Nebraska has struggled immensely with over the past half-decade. So yes, there is an avenue to victory without a fully-healthy Thompson, but Nebraska needs about everything to go to plan. That’s because Nebraska doesn’t have the requisite defense or offensive line to engage in a run-first, ball control battle that interim head coach Mickey Joseph hinted at this week.
A victory would probably entail junior running back Anthony Grant coming close to matching Golden Gophers star Mohamed Ibrahim. Whoever plays quarterback for Nebraska also needs to limit turnovers while banking on a couple mistakes from Minnesota signal-caller Tanner Morgan. Oh, and the Husker defense will need to get stops against the nation’s best third down offense.
More realistically, the Golden Gophers dominate the time of possession and win comfortably, but not in blowout fashion. The Huskers will likely struggle to slow down Ibrahim or find their regular offensive verve without Thompson at or near his best.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 10
Assuming Nebraska rolls with a backup quarterback, or a significantly hobbled version of junior Casey Thompson, a win in this matchup seems unlikely. We’ve seen the Husker offense when redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was forced into action — it wasn’t pretty.
In a strange twist of fate, Nebraska is set to face the Big Ten’s worst pass rush, likely without its starting quarterback. Surely Thompson would love an opportunity for more space in the pocket if he’s healthy. Opposing defensive lines have mauled him all season, a trend that eventually got him injured against Illinois. Whoever starts at quarterback may have more time in the pocket than usual, but if it’s not Thompson, it may not matter. Even with the fewest sacks in the Big Ten, 10, Minnesota holds opposing offenses to under 300 yards per game.
The Golden Gophers offer a similar, albeit less successful, opponent than Illinois, whom Nebraska faltered against last week. Both teams lean on the run game with top-10 defenses that are apt to push around opponents. Last week, Nebraska faced the nation’s leading rusher, junior Chase Brown. This week, the even more explosive Mohammed Ibrahim comes to town. The Huskers’ rush defense tried its best against Brown, but they might be in for another long day against Ibrahim.
Minnesota doesn’t offer much by way of the pass attack, ranking 12th in the Big Ten for both passing yards and touchdowns. The Husker secondary should be able to keep the Golden Gophers in front of them, but Minnesota doesn’t rely on big plays. The Golden Gophers rank second in the nation in time of possession, even better than Illinois, who possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes against Nebraska.
If the Husker offense plays anything like it did in the second half last week, the defense will need a generational performance to keep it close. Minnesota should be able to control this game and coast to a comfortable victory.
Thomas Codo, sports reporter: Minnesota 27, Nebraska 17
The Huskers have a tough matchup ahead of them this week in more ways than one.
They’ll have a shifty Minnesota team to deal with, one that shares a lot of similarities to No. 16 Illinois. The Golden Gophers have a strong run game with senior Mohamed Ibrahim and a solid passing game with sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan. If Minnesota comes in with an approach similar to that of the Fighting Illini, the Huskers will likely give up a similar offensive output.
The bigger storyline for Nebraska in this game is that it may play without Thompson, one of the main pieces of its offense. Thompson is currently day-to-day with an injury, but if he doesn’t play, the Huskers will have a difficult mountain to climb. If Thompson is out, it’ll be sophomore Logan Smothers and redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy filling the void for Nebraska’s offense.
Both players bring a different aspect to the table for the Huskers and have seen minimal action this season. Smothers started in Nebraska’s 28-21 loss to Iowa last season, where he ran the ball 24 times and threw it 22 times. Purdy, meanwhile, has completed just 10 of 20 passes this season for 50 yards and two interceptions.
Now they’ll face a Minnesota defense who allows 14.4 points per game. Regardless of who is under center for Nebraska, there is still a variety of weapons at the offense’s disposal. This upset can only happen, however, if Nebraska’s offense is working as a unit. That comes down to an offensive line that has given up 5.375 tackles for loss and 2.75 sacks per game, repeatedly knocking the unit off tempo. Minnesota just needs to get into the backfield, and it’ll have Nebraska all day.