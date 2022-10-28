Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Illinois 26, Nebraska 20
As has happened many a time in the past season-and-a-half, Nebraska is presented with an opportunity to notch a potential trajectory-altering win against a superior opponent. This one should be just as close as the others. Illinois isn’t a better team in a conventional sense — the Fighting Illini actually have the lowest talent level in the Big Ten per 247Sports — but has a far better body of work than the Huskers.
That body starts with a defense that leads all Power Five schools in average points allowed, total yards allowed and pass and rush yards allowed individually. The Fighting Illini excel at getting in the backfield and forcing opposing quarterbacks to make mistakes. That doesn’t sound like a great matchup for Nebraska’s junior quarterback, Casey Thompson, who has been a little more turnover-prone than the Huskers may have hoped. Still, Illinois hasn’t been challenged vertically in the way that the Huskers are capable of. With a couple turnovers likely, that might mean Nebraska still scores less than 30 points despite a 400-yard offensive performance.
It will be interesting to see if Illinois tries to double-team junior receiver Trey Palmer, one of the nation’s best playmakers, and who Nebraska turns to in the interim. The most likely candidate is probably junior receiver Marcus Washington, who will be playing against several high school teammates and a program that recruited him out of high school and the portal. After all, he had a 100-yard receiving performance before Palmer did this season.
Illinois has an excellent running back in Chase Brown, but seems unlikely to run away with this one on the road, even against a shoddy Blackshirts unit. Nonetheless, I’m dubious Nebraska can outscore a team with the best statistical defense in the nation right now, especially when the Fighting Illini seem primed to dominate the time of possession battle. If the Huskers can establish the run game, play to a draw in the turnover battle and move the ball anywhere near the rate they did against a solid Purdue defense, they’ll have a strong chance at their first win over a top-25 team since 2016. Nebraska finally gained some experience winning a close, low-scoring game when it edged out Rutgers on the road three weeks ago. Yet the No. 17 Illini may prove to be too far of a bridge.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: Illinois 32, Nebraska 24
Nebraska is set for a clash with the nation’s top defense — a bout that will determine the true nature of its offense. In Illinois’ six victories this season, it has allowed a combined 39 points, a lower total than Nebraska allowed in three different contests this year.
The two defenses could not be on more opposite ends of the spectrum. The Huskers allow over 21 more points and 250 more yards per game than Illinois.
Luckily for Nebraska, it will arguably be the best — or at minimum, the most explosive — offense the Fighting Illini have faced this season. The only top-70 offense that Illinois has encountered thus far is Minnesota, who has been in free fall over the past month. The connection between junior quarterback Casey Thompson and wide receiver Trey Palmer will provide a new challenge for an Illinois secondary that has yet to be tested — just ask Purdue.
While I expect Nebraska to keep it close, Illinois’ defense should be good enough to hold Nebraska to a mediocre performance. The Huskers have struggled to run the ball as of late, which bodes poorly against the nation's second-best rush defense. Playing from behind is almost impossible against Illinois given its lethal combination of running the ball and choking out opposing offenses.
However, there is a template for how to beat Illinois. In perhaps the most mind-boggling result of the year thus far, Indiana defeated the Fighting Illini 23-20 in week one. While that result may be moot at this point, Illinois allowed 330 passing yards and couldn’t overcome a mediocre — at least by its standards — defensive performance. The Huskers will need to force the Fighting Illini into passing situations by scoring early and often.
Nebraska can not get locked in a low-scoring slugfest. If it does, Illinois could hand the ball to junior running back Chase Brown upwards of 50 times and bleed out an abysmal Nebraska rush defense. The Fighting Illini have scored over 30 points just once against Power Five opponents this season. Reach that mark, and the Huskers may be able to pull off their biggest upset since 2016.
Thomas Codo, sports reporter: Illinois 31, Nebraska 24
The storylines are abundant for this matchup.
Nebraska plays host to No. 17 Illinois with both teams fresh off a bye week. If Illinois wins, it will be alone atop the Big Ten West. If Nebraska wins, there will be a three-way tie for the division. The Huskers have one of the top receivers in the nation, while the Fighting Illini have one of the top running backs.
The Fighting Illini hold a stronger advantage over the Huskers in the running game with junior running back Chase Brown averaging 151.3 yards per game. Now he’ll face Nebraska, who’s given up 190.4 rushing yards per game. Unless the Huskers finally put up the roadblock and halt Brown, it will be a long day for them.
But Nebraska can’t just focus on the run game. While Brown is certainly Illinois’ main offensive strength, senior quarterback Tommy DeVito can be dangerous if left unchecked. In the Fighting Illini’s win over Minnesota, DeVito threw for 252 yards, slicing the Golden Gophers’ defense to go along with Brown’s 180 rushing yards.
If the Huskers really want to stay in the fight, their offense needs to get ready for another shootout. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson, though inconsistent, has the ability to tear a defense apart — especially with receivers like Palmer at his side.
Illinois has been able to lock down teams defensively this season but, with the Huskers, it arguably faces its toughest offensive matchup yet. However, with Thompson’s inconsistencies this season, it’s not a guarantee that he’ll go off.
Even a big passing game may not be enough for Nebraska to get the edge over the Fighting Illini, unless it gets its running game back in order. Junior running back Anthony Grant has faced a fair share of tough running defenses, so his chances to break out for his fifth 100-yard game are slim.