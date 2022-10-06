Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17
One could argue this game should be easier for Nebraska than its last. Rutgers, who may or may not be better than Indiana, is hosting the game, but the Huskers now enter it having finally won a game that was tight entering the fourth quarter. Nebraska also had another game to break in its new interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, and interim defensive coordinator, Bill Busch.
So while Friday’s game presents a new environment — a night game with a blackout theme — it’s not like the Huskers haven’t faced unfamiliar circumstances and adversity all season.
Stylistically, the Scarlet Knights don’t match up as favorably for Nebraska as the Hoosiers did. Still, the Huskers should have an edge here so long as they don’t beat themselves, and that’s not a given.
Rutgers has interchangeable parts across its skill positions with serviceable, if not spectacular, athletes. The defense is the strong suit, as it’s been in coach Greg Schiano’s two stints. The Scarlet Knights are equally solid against both the run and pass, so the Huskers’ balanced attack shouldn’t face much play calling conundrum or be dissuaded from trying to move the ball through the ground or air.
The Husker offense appears unlikely to operate at the level it did against the Hoosiers if it puts forth a similarly uneven performance. Still, it’s capable of moving the ball against Rutgers and should mostly shut the Scarlet Knights down if the Blackshirts show up with the same energy they did last week. Playing solid on both sides of the ball while limiting turnovers and any special teams blunders should all but guarantee a Husker victory.
I expect a game that feels a bit too close for a few quarters, but that’s the way the Big Ten Conference is now. A clean performance from Nebraska should constitute covering the spread and perhaps a double-digit victory against a Rutgers team that has a limited ceiling but likely won’t give away the game.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 30, Rutgers 17
Coming off its first Big Ten win of the year, Nebraska will have an excellent chance to extend its winning streak against Rutgers, probably the most winnable game remaining on the schedule.
After starting the season 3-0, the Scarlet Knights have dropped two straight games to Big Ten opponents, losing by double digits in both of them. They have yet to show an ability to score at a high level, reaching the 20-point mark just twice so far. Nebraska’s new-look defense was able to largely shut down Indiana and should be able to do so again against an even less productive Rutgers offense.
The Scarlet Knights’ pass attack is especially poor, and the quarterback situation is murky, to say the least. Senior quarterback Noah Vedral, a former Husker, may return to action after missing multiple games due to injury. Without him, the Scarlet Knights have been one of the Big Ten’s worst passing offenses, but even if Vedral plays, Nebraska’s secondary should repeat the strong effort it had against Indiana's Connor Bazelak.
The Scarlet Knights’ defense is the stronger of their two units but has looked poor so far in conference play. Despite starting the year well, it allowed Iowa’s abysmal rushing offense to put up one of its stronger performances. The Scarlet Knights also gave up 252 yards on the ground to Ohio State, which was without its top back. Look for Nebraska’s junior running back Anthony Grant to have a big game to add to his already impressive season.
The Rutgers pass defense may be the toughest matchup for Nebraska. They held C.J. Stroud to 154 passing yards, the lowest total of his career. They have yet to allow a 300-yard passer. While junior quarterback Casey Thompson leads one of the Big Ten’s better pass attacks, the Scarlet Knights boast the best pass defense he has faced this year.
Rutgers statistically has the better defense and a clear advantage at the line of scrimmage, but Nebraska rides in with much more momentum. The Huskers might find themselves in another back-and-forth contest, but I expect them to pull away late for a comfortable victory over a less-talented team.
Thomas Codo, sports reporter: Nebraska 42, Rutgers 13
Nebraska is in a much better spot following its win over Indiana.
The offense got back on track following a breakdown against Oklahoma, the defense finally held a team to under 300 yards and special teams even blocked a punt for a touchdown in the victory. Now, the Huskers will head on the road to square off with Rutgers, a team whose record may be deceiving. While the Scarlet Knights hold a 3-2 record that is better than Nebraska, their two losses came in conference games. In those games, Rutgers gave up a combined 76 points and 690 yards while producing just 20 points and 548 yards.
Rutgers had one of its only strong passing performances in its loss to Iowa, when sophomore quarterback Evan Simon threw for 300 yards. However, 127 of those yards came in the fourth when the Hawkeyes were up 24-3 and had the game in the bag.
With the Scarlet Knights at a season low, the newly-recharged Huskers can take advantage and get win number three. Nebraska averages 31.4 points per game, and with so much versatility among its players, it’ll most likely reach this average, or even surpass it, against Rutgers.
On the defensive side, Nebraska is dealing with a physical offense but not one that’s often overpowered its foes. In the two losses for the Scarlet Knights, each opponent stuffed Rutgers defensively. Iowa’s first two touchdowns in its 27-10 win came off of turnovers while Ohio State held Rutgers to 187 total yards and 10 points.
It’s also worth mentioning that the touchdown scored in the Ohio State loss was set up off a muffed punt that put the Scarlet Knights on the Buckeyes’ 18-yard line. Nebraska’s defense, meanwhile, only gave up 14 points to Indiana, while another touchdown came from the Hoosier defense.
If Nebraska sticks to its gameplan discussed in Monday’s press conference, it’ll certainly have a field day against the Scarlet Knights.