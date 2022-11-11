Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Michigan 43, Nebraska 16
If Nebraska can manage to even turn this into a one-score loss as it was last year and as 13 of their 15 losses over the past two seasons have been, interim head coach Mickey Joseph may as well be given the full-time job.
That’s the state of the program two months into a national coaching search that’s been deceptively quiet and staring down its biggest point spread deficit (+31) in decades. Michigan essentially reflects the Huskers’ past two opponents, Illinois and Minnesota, but is considerably better. The Wolverines boast a top-five defense in most categories and one of the nation’s better offenses fueled by a ground attack that features the only running back in the thick of Heisman consideration, among other skill weapons. They’re pretty good in the trenches too. If the Huskers keep this game within two scores, or even three by the game’s end, it would probably represent a strong performance.
It’s conceivable that Nebraska could keep this close with a healthy version of junior quarterback Casey Thompson, but it appears more likely they’ll get some combination of sophomore Logan Smothers and redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy for a third game in a row. That means they’ll likely rely on the ground game and engage Michigan in its own preferred play style without any advantage on the offensive line or defense, or even at running back despite junior Anthony Grant’s success.
Michigan has been a clear second-half team in recent weeks, so consider it a good sign if Nebraska is within reach entering the fourth quarter and has played to a near draw in the time-of-possession battle. I don’t see it. The Huskers should hope to cover and get Thompson back ahead of their final few games against subdued rivals — Wisconsin and Iowa.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: Michigan 47, Nebraska 17
For the first time this season, I have no optimism for Nebraska heading into a game. The Huskers are massively outmatched against the Wolverines, especially without junior quarterback Casey Thompson once again. Nebraska almost got away with only scoring 13 points last week, but that won’t be the case this time — Michigan has the nation’s fifth-highest scoring offense.
The Huskers once again have to face an elite running back: junior Blake Corum, who has rushed for 1187 yards this season. Nebraska is no longer the Big Ten’s worst rush defense, but it still provides an enticing matchup for a Wolverines team that loves to run the ball. Michigan averages a tremendous 250 rushing yards per game and has punched in 29 of its 46 total touchdowns on the ground. Even with former five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center, the Wolverines run the ball nearly twice as much as they throw it.
With either sophomore Logan Smothers or redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy starting at quarterback, Nebraska will have a hard time controlling the ball — the only way to keep up with Michigan. I think Smothers gives the Huskers a much better chance in this game, but even if he offers a two-touchdown swing, Nebraska could still lose by 30. Michigan outscored Rutgers 38-0 in just the second half last week — the same team Nebraska scored just 14 points on with a mostly-healthy Thompson.
The only path for the Huskers to cover the current 30.5 point spread will be forcing Michigan to start slow. It's been done before. Maryland, Indiana, Michigan State and Rutgers all stuck around in the first half but were outpaced in the second half.
I think Michigan will control throughout, though. This game may get out of hand early, and the Wolverines should cruise to a 10-0 record.
Thomas Codo, sports reporter: Michigan 35, Nebraska 20
Last season, this game ended in a 32-29 loss for the Huskers. But if they want to even come close to replicating that for their upcoming matchup with No. 3 Michigan, almost no mistakes can be made.
While Nebraska can coordinate a possible game plan by learning from the numerous teams that gave the Wolverines a fight this season, it’ll still be a difficult feat compared to 2021. With Thompson out, the Huskers lose their best opportunity to give Michigan a battle offensively. The Wolverines’ defense, while only allowing 12.1 points per game, is more vulnerable to the pass than run — something Nebraska can’t exploit unless junior running back Anthony Grant has a massive game.
If Purdy and/or Smothers can step up to the challenge of facing down Michigan, there’s a chance the Huskers could make something happen. But the Wolverines have had numerous teams this season put up a fight against them and nearly all crumbled under their might.
There’s also the possibility that one fatal mistake will be the difference between Nebraska having a chance and Michigan slamming the door. Regardless of who’s under center for Nebraska, it won’t make much of a difference in this David versus Goliath showdown.
For the past two games, Nebraska’s defense has dealt with some of the best running backs in the Big Ten. Now, stopping the run will be a top priority once again. Junior running back Blake Corum will be the Wolverines’ main form of attack. But after doing solid work against Chase Brown of Illinois and Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota, Nebraska could possibly prevent Corum from turning into an unstoppable locomotive. However, if that happens, Michigan just has to transition to the passing game.