Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Iowa 16, Nebraska 10
As has been the case for each of the Huskers’ divisional games this season, they won’t be overmatched talent-wise, which means they have a chance. But this game presents an increasingly uphill battle despite the opponent not being all too superior.
Iowa looked like the stylistic antithesis of Nebraska early in the season before the former found some semblance of offensive footing while the latter regressed in that department. On the other side, the Husker defense, while improving, doesn’t come close to the Hawkeyes’ imposing unit. That means Nebraska could well be in line for a worse offensive output than it experienced last week against Wisconsin, or in losses to Illinois and Minnesota, for that matter.
Maybe the Huskers find just enough of a spark to pull ahead of Iowa’s middling offense. That’s the good news for Nebraska — it won’t take much to outscore Iowa. That is unless the Huskers allow defensive or special teams scores, which are hardly out of the question. Nebraska desperately needs to flip that and come out ahead in the turnover battle, unleash a big return or block a punt. Otherwise, junior quarterback Casey Thompson may find himself unleashing downfield heaves against a stingy secondary while taking hit after hit.
Wisconsin was the more beatable rival — if you can call either matchup a rivalry — and Nebraska may well find it even more difficult to discover any offensive spark against a seemingly impenetrable defense that thrives this time of year. Perhaps the expected absence of the Hawkeyes’ best offensive player, tight end Sam Laporta, impacts the outcome. More likely it doesn't.
Nebraska has been resilient all season, usually providing at least a tough out. But Iowa has more to play for at home on its senior night with a trip to Indianapolis on the line. Prepare for another one-score loss to end an era full of them for the Huskers.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 17, Iowa 13
Nebraska’s final game may be the most meaningful of its last three, oddly enough. Since being eliminated from bowl contention, pride is all the Huskers can hope to gain. But a chance to ruin a rival’s Big Ten West title hopes might inspire a team that hasn’t won since early October.
Iowa somehow finds itself in the same position as it was last year — needing a win against a 3-8 Nebraska team to clinch a Big Ten Championship appearance. In 2021, the Hawkeyes started 6-0, ranked as high as No. 2 and never fell out of the top-25. This season, Iowa started 3-3 with a historically bad offensive unit and has not been ranked once. Still, the stakes are the same for this Black Friday Matchup. Don’t let the similar records fool you though, both teams are considerably worse this time around.
Iowa is Nebraska’s fifth-straight opponent which holds defense in high regard, but will be the first of those without an elite running back. The Huskers’ defense has dealt with four of the Big Ten’s top six rush attacks in consecutive weeks but will get a break this week against the only offense in the conference that averages under 100 rushing yards per game.
That should bode well for Nebraska. It hasn’t allowed a 200-yard passer in over a month while being beaten primarily on the ground. If Iowa can’t run the ball on Friday, it may have a difficult time scoring. Even while allowing 208 rushing yards per game in their last three contests, the Huskers held No. 3 Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin under their scoring and yardage averages. If Iowa is held to that same standard, settle in for a low-scoring battle.
Nebraska hasn’t exactly faced Heisman-contending signal callers as of late, but senior Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras still ranks the lowest of the last four starters Nebraska encountered. It's worth noting that all of those guys finished under their passing yardage averages against the Blackshirts.
For these reasons, even considering the pedigree of Iowa’s elite defense, I’m taking Nebraska in an ugly defensive battle. The Huskers have grown accustomed to those matchups as of late, and I don’t think the Hawkeyes have a strong enough run game to do what the rest of the Big Ten West did before them — run the ball down Nebraska’s throat.
The Huskers have nothing to lose. Most of their sideline won’t return in 2023, and junior quarterback Casey Thompson should be healthier than he was against Wisconsin. Last season, Nebraska narrowly lost to a better Iowa team primarily due to special teams miscues while playing a backup quarterback. The Huskers have massively improved on special teams, will have their starting quarterback and are led by a players’ coach who will rile up his team before possibly his last game at the helm — Nebraska plays spoiler in an ugly one.
Thomas Codo, sports reporter: Iowa 14, Nebraska 9
It’s the final game of the season and the second year in a row Nebraska stands between Iowa and the ticket to the Big Ten Championship.
But after a harrowing loss to Wisconsin last week, the Huskers’ hopes of crashing the Hawkeyes’ party are just about gone. Nebraska only put up 14 points against the Badgers and now faces an even better defense — one of the best in the nation. Given the Huskers’ offensive struggles, it will come down to which defense can make the most happen.
Iowa’s offense has slowly improved in recent weeks, now averaging 17.5 points per game. Petras comes off one of his most productive games this season and his third 200-yard outing despite not throwing a touchdown. That’s in part because of his variety of receivers. Alongside Sam LaPorta, who leads the team with 653 receiving yards, three other Hawkeye receivers average over 10 yards a catch – senior Nico Ragaini, sophomore Luke Lachey and sophomore Arland Bruce IV, the former of which may become the top option with LaPorta sidelined.
That’s not even mentioning freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who averages over five yards a carry, something Nebraska’s defense may struggle with. This, when compared with Nebraska’s struggles on offense regardless of the quarterback, gives Iowa a slight advantage.
Even if the Huskers’ offense finds a way to play better than last week, they’ll face the daunting challenge of finishing drives. The Hawkeyes’ consistent defense is also a major factor in the game. Iowa ranks fifth in scoring defense and sixth in total defense, with four defensive touchdowns on the year.
While Nebraska has mostly avoided turnovers as of late, it’s bound to surrender at least one to the Hawkeyes. Much like the Huskers’ loss to Wisconsin, it only takes one or two mistakes to make the difference.