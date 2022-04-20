Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Light rain transitioning to a few showers for the afternoon. High 71F. SE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.