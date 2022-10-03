The end of September and the beginning of October was full of action-packed performances for Nebraska athletics. For the freshman class in particular, this stretch saw numerous athletes continue to thrive in their debut seasons.
This week’s winner not only produced another big win for their team, but also set a new school record.
This week’s winner is cross country runner Alea Hardie.
The Nebraska cross country team competed at the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday. Overall, the men’s team finished fifth while the women’s won the invitational over a host of Division I teams in the Gold “B” race.
For the third straight meet, freshman Alea Hardie walked away with an individual title in the 5,000-meter run. Hardie is now the first Husker since Fran ten Bensel in 1991 to win three event titles in a season. Hardie won the race in dominant fashion, crossing the line 13 seconds ahead of the runner-up. With the win, Hardie set a new Nebraska school record by finishing with a time of 16:44.2.
The previous record was held by Sammie Resh, who set it at the 1988 NCAA Championship with a time of 16:48. Resh was also the last Husker to open the season with three straight wins, which she did in 1987.
Since the start of the season, Hardie has already seen massive improvement with each victory. Heading into the year, the Sioux Falls native’s best time in the 5,000-meter run was 17:27.4 and has now dropped by over 43 seconds as she cut it first to 17:00, then to 16:57 and now 16:44.
First honorable mention: Football cornerback Malcolm Hartzog
Nebraska football competed in its fifth game of the season against Big Ten foe Indiana, following a bye week. The Huskers won their first conference game in a year as they defeated the Hoosiers 35-21 to improve their record to 2-3.
Freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog has played in every single game on the season for Nebraska on special teams, but Saturday marked his first career start as cornerback. Hartzog had a big outing for the Nebraska defense, helping the Huskers hold Indiana’s offense to just 290 total yards — by far their best defensive performance of the season yet.
Although he had just one pass break-up, the native of Silver Creek, Mississippi had his biggest moment of the game in the second quarter on special teams. After senior linebacker Chris Kolarevic blocked a punt, Hartzog was right there to scoop it up and return it for a 30-yard touchdown. This score, Nebraska’s first on special teams since 2018, acted as a spark for the Huskers as they took a 14-7 lead and held on for the eventual victory.
Second honorable mention: Volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick
The Nebraska volleyball team competed in a two-match conference road trip at Rutgers and Maryland this week. The Huskers went 2-0 on the trip, sweeping Rutgers before taking down Maryland in four sets.
Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick had another big week for Nebraska, posting what was arguably her best performance so far this season. Allick finished the two-game stretch with 15 kills off 28 attacks, five blocks, three digs, two service aces and two assists.
Both matches displayed the Lincoln native’s versatility. In the win over Rutgers, Allick had six kills off 14 attacks, three digs, two service aces, two assists and one block. Then, in the win over Maryland, she had nine kills off 14 attacks, along with four blocks.
On the season, Allick ranks fourth on the team in kills with 74 and second in blocks with 41.