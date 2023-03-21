Creighton won its fourth-straight game while Nebraska lost its second in a row, as the Huskers fell 6-5 in a game that saw two rivals heading in opposite directions, both in the game and in recent play.
The game marked the 19th contest between the in-state rivals at Omaha’s Charles Schwab, which is also the home of the men’s College World Series. Creighton gained a 10-9 advantage at the ballpark with the win.
The Bluejays entered the game not only with a winning streak, but they had also won six of the last seven in the series prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
In the two most recent contests, a 2022 late March matchup in Omaha concluded in a 3-2 Creighton victory, while an April clash in Lincoln ended in just four innings due to weather.
The first three batters in the visitors’ lineup featured common faces for Nebraska in juniors shortstop Brice Matthews and first baseman Max Anderson. The duo came into the game each boasting batting averages over .400, on-base percentages of over .500 and 50 combined RBIs and nine combined home runs.
Matthews was coming off his first Big Ten Player of the Week honor — the second-straight member of his team to receive the award, while junior left fielder Cole Evans was a recipient just one week prior.
Anderson became the first Nebraska base runner, with a two-out single into right field, but he was left stranded to end the top of the first frame.
Tough sledding, conversely, told the story of the first frame for sophomore left-handed pitcher Jackson Brockett. After a 2-2 strikeout on a breaking ball in the dirt, the southpaw walked three batters and added only a flyout in between.
With the bases loaded and a full count, Brockett punched his final out with a strikeout, racking up 34 pitches in the inning.
Bluejay junior right-handed pitcher Dominic Cancellieri continued his strong start on the mound by retiring the side in the top of the second inning.
On the flip side, Brockett’s outing went anything but the distance. A leadoff double by Creighton sophomore catcher Hogan Helligso catalyzed a three-run frame. The next two batters reached bases on a hit-by-pitch and bunt-single before scoring on a bases-clearing three-RBI double by sophomore center fielder Nolan Sailors.
After the double, the Huskers called in sophomore right-handed pitcher Corbin Hawkins from the bullpen. Despite allowing a walk, Hawkins tallied a strikeout, pop out and groundout to ease the bleeding.
The Bluejays entered the top of the third inning with the lead, 3-0.
Senior Casey Burnham received a free base as a result of being hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Matthews knocked an RBI-single into left field to score Burnham before being caught attempting to steal second base in the subsequent at bat.
With two outs, freshman third baseman Dylan Carey reached first base on a fielding error to breathe life into Nebraska’s offense and begin a rally. An Anderson single, an RBI-double by sophomore catcher Josh Caron and two-RBI single by senior right fielder Charlie Fischer added three more runs to place the Huskers in the lead, 4-3.
Four runs, a walk and single led to Creighton head coach Ed Servais’ decision to bring junior left-handed pitcher Cade Lommel in from the bullpen.
The Bluejays weren’t the only squad tapping into the bullpen, as two singles proved enough for Nebraska head coach Will Bolt to call in redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Will Walsh in for relief. Walsh tallied two quick outs to end the inning and maintain the slim lead.
Lommel kept the Huskers’ bats mum with a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts in the top of the fourth inning.
Walsh responded with a three up, three down appearance, notching the first of the evening for Nebraska’s pitching staff.
The pitching duel between right-hander and lefty extended into the fifth inning, as neither pitcher yielded any hits or runs. Walsh retired all three batters he faced for the second-straight inning while flaunting his curveball.
In the top of the sixth inning, Lommel’s sequence was nearly identical with a strikeout, free base, strikeout and a groundout, instead of the fifth-inning flyout.
Walsh tallied his 11th-straight out on a flyout in right-center field to mark his third-straight three up, three down inning, while also not allowing a hit, walk or run.
Back-to-back singles by Carey, Anderson and Caron with zero outs began the seventh inning for Nebraska and cushioned its lead, 5-3. Prior to Caron’s RBI-single, Bluejay senior left-handed pitcher Paul Bergstrom came into the game. Bergstrom pitched all three outs through a fielder’s choice and lineout double play.
Where there’s a Will.
With two flyouts and a strikeout, Walsh retired three more Creighton batters to tally 14 straight.
Down by two runs with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, the Bluejays went back to the bullpen with senior right-handed pitcher Tommy Steier — the closer.
He walked Carey on a full count, loading the bases and bringing Anderson up to the plate.
A promising fly ball into left field ended up in the glove of Creighton redshirt freshman left fielder Tate Gillen, preventing any runs from scoring and giving the Bluejays a fighting chance.
The first Creighton base runner reached in the bottom of the eighth inning in part to an errant throw on a routine ground ball. The Huskers’ first error of the night didn’t slow down Walsh as he responded with two flyouts to end the inning.
Steier retired the side to keep the score close as only a pair of runs and three outs stood between the Bluejays and a win.
Creighton senior pinch hitter Jack Grace provided the Bluejays’ first hit since the third inning with a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning. A bunt then advanced the base runner to second base, who then scored on an RBI-single by senior second baseman Andrew Meggs.
As Nebraska narrowly led 5-4, a hit by pitch placed base runners on first and second base with one out. Walsh’s outing came to an end as a result and junior right-handed pitcher Brett Sears entered to close the game.
Walsh left the game with four strikeouts, two hits and one run in six innings of work on the mound.
Both runners advanced to the next base on a passed ball before the base runner at third base scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 5-5 and move the game-winning run within 90 feet.
A wild pitch to the backstop brought the game-winning run to home plate and gave the Bluejays the walk-off victory.
The Huskers fell to a record of 11-6-1, while Creighton moved just above .500 to an 8-7 record.
Nebraska will return to Lincoln to host its first Big Ten opponent of the season, Illinois, in a three-game weekend series from Mar. 24-26.