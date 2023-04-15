After a delayed start as a result of unpredictable Lincoln weather, Nebraska defeated Northwestern, 9-2, on Saturday afternoon to clinch the weekend series with one game remaining on Sunday. The Huskers advanced to a 20-11-1 (6-2 Big Ten) record to mark their third-straight 20-win season under head coach Will Bolt and maintain their spot atop conference standings.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Jackson Brockett received the nod on the mound, boasting 22 innings of work, a 3.27 ERA and 21 strikeouts. The southpaw began the first inning with a strikeout but yielded a hit and walk to place Wildcats base runners on first and second. He quickly recovered with a flyout and popout to close the door in the frame.
Nebraska’s lone hit and base runner in the first came in the form of senior center fielder Casey Burnham, who singled up the infield and stole second but was ultimately left stranded.
The Huskers — the top fielding team in the Big Ten — flaunted their defensive prowess in the top of the second inning with a 5-4-3 double play, fielded by freshman third baseman Dylan Carey. Brockett followed the act with a quick strikeout to end the inning.
With one out in the bottom of the second inning, Nebraska began to display its complementary offensive efficiency. Sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen singled into right-center field before being driven home by the bat of junior catcher Ben Columbus, who tallied an RBI-double with a deep shot into the outfield for the 1-0 lead. The scoring continued as junior right fielder Cole Evans singled up the middle to score Columbus and extend the lead to 2-0.
The RBI dam did not stop leaking as junior shortstop Brice Matthews notched his 50th-RBI of the season with a double into left field to send Evans across the plate and add another run for a 3-0 edge over Northwestern. Burnham, who gave the Huskers their first hit of the contest, picked up another with an RBI-single to score Matthews.
Junior second baseman Max Anderson then singled to advance Evans to third base. As senior first baseman Charlie Fischer stepped up to the plate, Nebraska had bases loaded with redshirt sophomore Garrett Anglim joining Evans and Anderson after being hit by a pitch. Fischer then delivered a bases-clearing double, advancing to third on the throw-in and stretching the lead to 7-0.
“I had the first out of that inning, so when I got back up there with two outs, it was in the back of my head thinking I can’t do it again,” Fischer said postgame. “Hitting is definitely contagious, and we’ve got a great lineup with a lot of great hitters.”
Swansen, whose single began the scoring explosion, sent a two-run dinger into right field for the final two runs of the inning and a commanding 9-0 advantage. His home run placed him two shy of joining Matthews and Anderson as the only Huskers with double-digit totals.
Brockett retired the side in the top of the third inning to pick up his third and fourth strikeout of the game. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s offense went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
The lefty continued to deal in the top of the fourth inning to hold the Wildcats to their fourth-consecutive scoreless inning.
Burnham collected his third hit in as many at bats with a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth inning but a subsequent groundout double play prevented any threat from his hit. Anglim reached first base on another hit-by-pitch before a groundout ended the inning.
Brockett kept Northwestern scoreless with a three-up, three-down top of the fifth inning. The Wildcat pitching staff did the same, only surrendering a leadoff-double to Swansen and a walk, while holding the Huskers to their third-straight scoreless inning after a nine-spot in the second.
After a scoreless inning for both sides, Nebraska went to the bullpen in the top of the seventh inning with sophomore right-handed pitcher Drew Christo. Brockett exited the game with six scoreless frames — striking out four and giving up three hits and walks each. The four strikeouts brought him to a season total of 25 which tied him for third place among the team.
“I was just called to it,” Brockett said postgame of his performance. “I just did everything I could. I let my defense help me behind me and offense took care of business.”
Christo picked up where the starter finished to keep Northwestern off the scoreboard.
The Huskers failed to produce any runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, despite rallying a hit and walk.
Nebraska sent freshman right-handed pitcher Austin Berggren to the hill in the top of the eighth inning. In a sequence of single, wild pitch, walk and single, the Wildcats began to threaten down by nine runs with the bases loaded and no outs. An RBI-sacrifice fly into center field gave Northwestern its first run of the afternoon as it trailed 9-1.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Bolt called in another freshman from the bullpen left-handed pitcher Jalen Worthley. After a wild pitch that yielded a run, the southpaw tallied a 1-3 groundout to maintain the Huskers’ lead at 9-2.
A single and hit-by-pitch placed Matthews and Burnham on first and second base, then a wild pitch advanced both into scoring position in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, three consecutive strikeouts left the pair on the bases.
Worthley closed out the ninth inning to secure the victory for Nebraska.
The Huskers finished with nine runs on 13 hits — Matthews, Burnham, Swansen and Columbus each recorded multiple — and no errors, while the Wildcats recorded two runs on five hits and no errors.
“It was good to see some kind of different guys cap the inning off,” Bolt said postgame. “To see Burnham have the day that he had, to see Swansen have the day that he had and then [Fischer] made his hit count, that was a huge swing right there.”
The weekend series will conclude on Sunday at 12 p.m., as Nebraska seeks to complete its first sweep in conference play.